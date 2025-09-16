Everyone is outraged by the assassination of Charlie Kirk. And they are shocked by the number of teachers and government administrators that are celebrating his death. But I am not surprised. Why?

There is no politics without an enemy.

That little maxim was published on June 2, 2021, by Curtis Yarvin, originally on American Mind. Now it’s on his Substack Gray Mirror. It’s a distillation of the thought of Nazi jurist Carl Schmitt on politics.

Here is Yarvin’s maxim in context (his italics):

Who doesn’t want to matter, make an impact, or perhaps even change the world? Not that anyone can do any of these things on their own -- only as part of a movement, a party, an affinity group: a collective. So politics is human collective action -- against humans. There is no politics without an enemy.

That’s all you need to know, right there. Our liberal friends, going back to the 18th century, want to “change the world” with politics. Fine. But Yarvin writes that, in order to do that, you need an enemy. Here is how this noble sentiment was expressed in the jolly French revolutionary song, “Ah ! ça ira” composed in 1790 before the Reign of Terror.

Ah ! ça ira, ça ira, ça ira !

Les aristocrates à la lanterne.

Ah ! ça ira, ça ira, ça ira !

Les aristocrates on les pendra.

You French linguists will understand that this jolly verse has to do with hanging aristocrats from lampposts. “Ça ira” means “it will be fine.”

It all sounds so familiar, doesn’t it? From crazed Antifa activists, to nice liberal teacher ladies on social media: It will be fine. Once we have hanged those far-right racist-sexist-homophobe-transphobe aristos from the nearest lamppost, it will be fine.

Shoot a guy that says “prove me wrong.” Or knife a blonde migrant in a 15-minute-city light-rail car. It will be fine.

Now, the question that experts are asking each other in the aftermath is whether the confluence of these two events is pure coincidence or evidence of a far-right conspiracy. The last thing they would think of is proof of God’s existence. Bless their hearts.

But really, experts, this is not that hard.

“There is no politics without an enemy.” These days, our rulers rule with a political formula that they are Allies fighting with the Oppressed Peoples against the White Oppressors.

So why wouldn’t a devoted young activist take the fight to Charlie Kirk, the very epitome of White Oppression?

And then, why wouldn’t a black serial criminal take his rage out on a White Oppressor girl on light rail, the hottest liberal transportation idea since Shanks’ pony?

Do you have even a glimmer of understanding, dear liberal friends? When you decide to change the world with politics, you make anyone that disagrees with you into an enemy. And then the people that bought your stupid Narrative and its “programs” that failed to change the world resort to violence, because the enemy.

Now you see why I am not outraged and distressed by the outrageous events of last week.

There is no politics without an enemy.

Everything is proceeding as I had foreseen.

The real question before us is: how do we get out of here?

Our liberal friends aren’t going to like it, but the answer is to dial down politics as much as possible, everywhere.

Because wherever you have politics you have the fight against the enemy.

As our liberal friends demonstrate to us, every day.

But if we don’t have some kind of top dog directing traffic and making war on the far-right fascists, how will human society survive?

Thank you, Senator, I’m glad you asked me that.

It’s amazing, Senator, isn’t it that little kiddies learn to ride balance bikes without professional instruction from board-certified bicycle instructors.

It’s amazing, Senator, isn’t it, that after a German yahoo invented the automobile, and an American yahoo invented the automobile assembly line we now have complete yahoos driving on streets and freeways all over the world at 70 mph with their minds on everything except the road ahead and very few people get killed.

It’s amazing, Senator, isn’t it, that we moved from a hierarchical feudal agricultural society where everyone had his place to the modern market economy that nobody predicted and where nobody is really in charge, and real per capita income in the U.S. is about 40 times what it was in 1800.

It’s amazing, Senator, isn’t it, to think it possible that the world could wive and thrive without the constant political supervision of politicians and experts and activists. Still,

There is no politics without an enemy.

I know, Senator. What will the activist robin do then, poor thing?

But I say, to paraphrase Yarvin, “Who doesn’t want to matter, make an impact, or perhaps even change the world” with a lot less politics and a lot less enemies, like Charlie Kirk?

Ah ! ça ira! It will be fine, dear liberal friends.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: AT via Magic Studio