The View From The UK About Trump’s Visit

When Donald Trump landed in Britain this week, the air was thick with anticipation. Many hoped he would blow Starmer’s door down and expose him for the tyrant he is. Of course, the dreary MSM, led by the BBC and Guardian, made out that he’d come to a hostile nation, detested by the public and despised, barely tolerated, by the political class.

Yet the reality was the opposite. Trump was greeted warmly, not only by the Royal Family, who laid on a display of pomp and ceremony unmatched in recent years, but also by most Britons, who received him with quiet approval. The orchestrated protests, no doubt funded by the Establishment and their oligarch friends in the US, were small and tired. The cameras zoomed in on insulting placards, but most people were quietly glad to see Trump treated with respect.

The usually stiff Royals flattered Trump openly. Trump’s speech at Windsor was warm and appreciative, reminding us that the “special relationship” is alive, even if Britain’s politicians undermine it. The President relished the attention, smiling broadly, flirting with Princess Kate, and soaking in the grandeur of British tradition. The contrast was stark: while the Royals honoured him, the people welcomed him, the government and media treated him as though he were, at best, a nuisance to be endured. This tension revealed far more about Britain’s political climate than it did about Trump himself.

To be fair, our robotic weirdo of a Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, did his best to maintain a smooth diplomatic face, but the visit unsettled him. Trump was not content with polite small talk. He gave Starmer blunt advice, in straight language that our own politicians avoid at all costs. Use the military to secure your borders, he said, because a nation that does not control its borders does not control its future. Do a serious trade deal with America, he insisted, because dithering only leaves Britain at the mercy of Brussels and Beijing.

For ordinary Britons, who have long felt that immigration and trade are subjects wrapped in euphemisms and dishonesty, Trump’s candour was a relief. He said openly what many people think: that uncontrolled migration is unsustainable, and that Britain’s place in the world cannot be secured without strong alliances and decisive leadership.

But Trump went further. He raised an issue that lies at the heart of Britain’s malaise: the erosion of free speech. From the prime minister’s lips came the familiar reassurance that Britain “jealously protects” free expression. Yet the evidence tells a different story: People are arrested for social media posts. Police interrogate citizens over tweets. Comedians, authors, and workers find themselves hauled before tribunals because their words offended someone or were deemed “harmful but legal,” a phrase that encapsulates the idea that speech that breaks no law can still be criminalised if it displeases the authorities, a tool for silencing dissent.

The MSM cast Trump’s remarks as meddling, xenophobic, or dangerous, scoffing at his critique of Britain’s speech laws, as if the arrests and prosecutions are figments of the imagination. They sneered at his immigration warnings, dismissing them as racist fearmongering. They downplayed his insistence on a trade deal, portraying it as self-serving. In short, they did what our media does best: woke, Globalist propaganda.

But beneath the sneering was unease, as they know that people are now seeing through the lies. People know what is happening. They see the chilling effect in their own lives, where speaking too bluntly can cost you your job, your reputation, or even your freedom.

Seeing an American president delivering their message to our treasonous politicians was gratifying. His words cut through the fog of lies that dominates Westminster politics. Where our politicians mutter about “managing migration flows,” Trump said, “secure your borders.” Where they prattle about “safeguarding online environments,” Trump said, “protect free speech.” Where they dither over “aligning regulatory frameworks,” Trump said, “make a trade deal.” Trump embarrasses them not because he is crude or brash but because he is honest. He says what the public knows to be true but what ‘elites’ try to suppress.

While the press portrays Trump as a pariah, many conservatives here wish he’d gone further in public, denouncing the state’s attack on free speech and its lunatic multiculturalism. I hope he did in private.

All this is not a uniquely British phenomenon. Much of Western Europe is even further down the road to serfdom, and the forces behind it remain active and strong in the US. After all, much of this lunacy originated in US academia. The philosophy behind “hate speech” laws, the obsession with policing “misinformation,” and the bureaucratic creep into what can and cannot be said online are still present in the US. So, our fight is your fight.

The trade issue is instructive. Britain voted for Brexit to reclaim sovereignty, yet years later, our government still refuses to embrace its opportunities. They talk endlessly about “partnerships” and “alignments,” but they shy away from doing anything positive, especially with America. Brussels is the British political class’s natural home. Trump’s push for a strong US–UK trade deal was a reminder that sovereignty is not merely about leaving the European Union but about seizing the chance to act independently. Sovereignty is wasted if it is not used, and Britain’s Establishment refuses to use it.

Trump showed that Britain’s political class has aligned itself with a globalist agenda that prioritises control over freedom, managed decline over ambition, and ideological conformity over honest debate. The government’s rhetoric about “protecting democracy” is a cover for restricting it. The media’s attacks on Trump are a proxy for attacks on anyone who dares to challenge woke orthodoxy. The hostility toward free speech is deliberate. Speech is dangerous to elites because it empowers the people.

That is why Trump’s visit mattered. It revealed, in sharp relief, the fault line between the rulers and the ruled. The Royals flattered him, the people welcomed him, the government endured him, and the media sneered. But in the end, what will linger is not the pomp of Windsor or the headlines of the Guardian, but the truth he spoke. Free speech is not dead in Britain, but it is under threat as never before, and with it the very liberty that once defined this nation.

For in the end, liberty does not disappear in a single stroke. It erodes through silence, through self-censorship, through governments that regulate opinions and media that suppress dissent. Britain is proof. Trump’s words in London were not just for us. They were also for you.