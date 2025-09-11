The Perverse Victimology of Leftist Type 2 Jew-Hating

The hollowed out husks of formerly great nations including the United Kingdom and France are choosing this moment to make a perverse assertion. This is that a people, mislabeled with the defunct term “Palestinians,” who have had no vocation other than to fantasize about and effectuate killing Jews, are to be an honored as a national state.

This is cover for the Jew-hating that infects the leftist mind. The recognition of so-called Palestine has nothing to do with compassion for Gazans, who would be better off away from their miserable existence, but with slapping down the Jewish state.

Two malevolent belief systems have for millennia energized the restriction, boycotting, abuse, persecution, murder, and genocidal aspirations against Jews. Type 1 Overt Jew-Hating is of antiquity, and Type 2 Covert Jew-Hating is of modernity.

Just as perverted religious dogma relies on good and evil people, leftism (the political personality disorder of our time) derives power from rigid, irrational dogmas of victim and victimizer groups. Type 2 Jew-Hating consciously and unconsciously cannot abide Israel’s right to exist and has developed into a self-serving psychosis of pseudo-compassion for the imaginary victims of the Jews. How providential, then, for the collective anti-Jewish unconscious that Israeli sovereignty offered the creation of a new victimizer status against the Jews. Not only are Jews despicable for the catalogue of historical bigotries, but now they are the world’s worst victimizers. While Russia kills a million Ukrainians, international promoter of Type 2 Jew-hating, the U.N., obsesses over ways to punish Israel.

Type 2 Jew-hating was recently exemplified when rock performer Chris Martin was so open-minded and tolerant as to tell two Israeli children that he considered them human.

The sadistic killers called Hamas are winning the propaganda war with imbecilic rantings and a parade of hoaxes about Jewish crimes because the leftist mind is imbued with Type 2 Jew-hating, and leftists control the media. The hoax that Jews are imprisoning and torturing innocent victims appeals to leftist European nations. It gratifies the anti-Jewish odium that has traveled over millennia from corrupt religious dogma to corrupt socialist dogma, and it expiates guilt for the persecution and murder of Jews. “We were right! Those Jews really are evil for mistreating the plucky Gazans.”

Leftists Starmer and Macron tactfully avoid expressing abhorrence when Islamic men rape children and murder adults of their failing nations. They do have long faces when blaming the Jews, the least likely people on earth to commit such crimes, for the tragedy of Gaza.

The wounded empath is a central archetype in Jungian psychoanalysis. The empathic healer archetype cannot recognize being abused or respond appropriately. The wounded healer thinks, “If I give more, if I try harder, if I understand the abuser more deeply, it will heal this.”

Modern Jews are the wounded empaths of humanity. They accepted the tiny puzzle piece of land granted them in 1948 by European powers who hoped to be rid of the Jewish problem once and for all. True to the healer archetype, the Jews said, “We can make this work! We’ll be good, we’ll cure some medical scourges along the way, the Arabs will come to accept us.” Here’s a hint for Israelis: You could serve every Gazan filet mignon and lobster tails finished with an impish Cabernet every day, and every leftist European leader would scapegoat Israel to distract his own restive native populations, who are already enjoying the so-called two-state solution with burgeoning, often violent, never-to-be assimilated Islamic sub-states within their borders.

The hoax of Palestinism arose because the history and morality of the Jewish people has made Jews extremely averse to outright conquest. Unlike centuries of brutal Islamic conquests, during the Israeli War of Independence only a handful of Arabs died, and none was enslaved or forced into second-class citizenship in the embryonic state of Israel. The tragedy is that the descendants of displaced Arabs have never been allowed to become true refugees and move on to better lives, because they are financially and politically valuable to other Arabs and Jew-haters everywhere.

In the 1960s, a rich global jet-setter named Yasser Arafat had déjà vu all over again about how hard it is to wipe out the Jewish people. (Wounded empaths are the strongest archetype at simply surviving.) So Arafat invented a woeful narrative about the so-called Palestinians. Although Palestine no longer exists anywhere except in Texas, the Palestinians were to conquer “river to sea” and terminate the Jewish state. This insane proposition gained strength through the decades because leftists need distractions like scream therapy, virtue-preening, and the pleasures of condemning their preferred victimizers, especially Jews, all without the bother of actually helping the victims of their self-glorifying narrative.

Every time the Israelis are attacked, they win the defensive war that follows. The IDF is decisively destroying Hamas, so it’s time for France and the U.K. to lead other nations in Type 2 hating by punishing Israel’s stubborn preference to exist. Macron and Starmer recommend solutions that feature an immediate Israeli ceasefire, withdrawal from Gaza, massive aid to the Gazans, and the establishment of the Palestinian state 2.0 that recognizes Israel. Linking massive humanitarian aid with a demilitarized Hamas is insane. Palestinians have had a state since 2005 and have always recognized and been obsessed with Israel — as the nation, it is their holy duty to destroy. Demanding that Israel commit to such an arrangement is the essence of Type 2 hating: Jews must stop fighting for survival and permanently accept, again, adjacent violent enemies. These conditions guarantee the continuation of the bloody decades-long status quo.

Jungian psychoanalysis provides the remedy for the wounded empath. It lies in the wisdom and integrity of individuation.

Here are three “never agains” in the service of Jewish individuation. Never again tolerate the question, “Why are Jews hated?” The answer is the sin and weakness of the hater. Never again feed and sustain your mortal enemies; that is fear, not generosity. Never again placate anyone who speaks of a two-state solution; it is his plan for your destruction.

Confront the trauma bonds that have restricted you, and hear O Israel, you can break free.

Image: hendricjabs via Pixabay, Pixabay License.