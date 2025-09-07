The Iron Mukluk Comes Down in Canada

Sean Feucht, an American Christian conservative Trump-supporting rocker, had Canadian concerts banned from Nova Scotia to British Columbia. And Montreal is actually fining a church $2500 for having the "audacity" to host one of his events. Those who find Feucht "offensive" are always free not to attend his performances. But show some basic decency to others who might wish to hear him. Live and let live. Leave others alone and respect their right to do as they please, just as they must respect your personal freedoms.

Additionally, the provincial government in Quebec plans to table legislation outlawing prayer in public spaces -- perhaps in part as a response to street praying during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Montreal and other parts of the province. Newsflash: prayer and peaceful protest are basic human rights, although traffic lanes must be kept open for emergency vehicles. Then again, there is also the popularity of secularism per se with the "sophisticated" separation of church and state crowd (very prominent in Quebec) who have misinterpreted its intent.

Contrary to popular folklore, the separation of church and state is intended to keep religion free from state interference. England in the early 1600s had a state church (still does), specifically the Church of England (aka the Anglican church). This posed a problem for English people wishing to worship God in their own way, but not always seeing eye to eye with the monarch's religion, and not having freedom to dissent.

The "new world" -- the Americas -- promised religious freedom to those in England who were denied that right in the mother country -- thus prompting Protestant Puritans and Roman Catholics to set sail for and establish settlements in what would become Massachusetts and Maryland, respectively.

This was one of the major impetuses behind the separation of church and state concept as we know it in the West -- particularly in the Anglosphere. It merely means no state religion. It does not mean censorship of religion, but, instead, the freedom to hold religious views and express those views in public as well as in private, free from state interference -- free from an omnipotent government or monarch or anyone else dictating what one's religious views must or must not be.

Anti-Christian bigotry also reared its ugly head recently in downtown Toronto when Pastor Jeffery Sapocinik was preaching at the intersection of Queen and Peter streets. No harm, no foul, no problem. People are free to listen or to walk on by. Unfortunately, one pedestrian didn't get the memo and was so "offended" that he took the liberty of assaulting one of Sapocinik's colleagues.

The police arrived not to charge the assailant, but to arrest and handcuff the victim, and order Pastor Sapocinik to never again street preach in downtown Toronto. So much for religious freedom in Mayor Olivia Chow's "Hogtown." All of this is being challenged in court, but even if there are acquittals, the process, as they say, is the punishment.

Alas, tyranny in Canada isn't limited to anti-Christian bigotry and the feral Jew hatred that has become the rage. Just ask Amy Hamm, once a registered nurse and nurse educator in British Columbia. Her troubles date back to 2020 when she and a few others sponsored a billboard in Vancouver that read

"I JK Rowling"

The Harry Potter author was a darling of the left-wing set until she spoke out against men using women's bathrooms and change rooms, and participating in women's sports. Horror of horrors, she declared that gender (or sex -- they are synonymous, contrary to what some may claim) is a biological reality -- not a social construct. Imagine that!!

Anyway, Ms. Hamm going public in support of women's rights, female-only spaces, and asserting that there are only two sexes led to transphobia accusations that landed her in hot water with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNW), who, five years later after countless investigations, hearings, and all manner of bureaucratic hassles for Ms. Hamm, caved to the mob in March, 2025 by finding her guilty of unprofessional conduct. Her nursing license will be suspended for one month effective when and if she returns to the profession. And for good measure, she was ordered to pay north of $93,000 in legal fees. If all else fails, just break someone financially.

Finally, a recent development in Lindsay, Ontario raises concerns about private property rights and the right to self-defense. Jeremy McDonald was doing what normal people do at 3:00 AM, sleeping in his apartment, when one Michael Breen broke in armed with a crossbow, which he used to repeatedly strike Mr. McDonald, who was left with no alternative but to defend himself and his property (something he had every right to do). A scuffle ensued, McDonald was able to get his hands on a knife, and, when the dust settled, Breen, who was on probation, ended up pretty much the worse for wear. Breen was subsequently airlifted to hospital with reportedly life-threatening injuries, and the police laid several charges against him. So far, so good, but here is the corker: McDonald was also charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Think about this: someone who defends his life and his property gets criminally charged. There is precedent for acquittal in these cases, but that doesn't diminish the extreme stress and financial burdens that go hand in hand with court appearances, legal fees, and the fear of spending several years in jail. As for Ontario premier Doug Ford, he talks a good game defending one's right to defend oneself against home invaders, but it is his justice system that is responsible for this mess. By contrast, Premier Danielle Smith of Alberta summed it up best when she said "if you don't want to get shot or beaten up, don't break into people's houses."

As an aside, I have yet to find information suggesting there might be a history between these two men. But whatever that may or may not be, it still doesn't justify a home invasion and an assault.

On a concluding note, it was decades ago that Ronald Reagan warned that we are always one generation away from replacing freedom with tyranny. Canada, while technically still a democracy, is becoming less and less free as the years go by. And much of the Western world -- including Great Britain and the United States -- is dealing with similar assaults on basic freedoms.

