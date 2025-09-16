In the movie The Rainmaker, when Matt Damon’s character tries to help an abused woman, her husband attacks him. The enraged man becomes extremely violent, going so far as to tear a shelf off the wall to use as a weapon. During his attack, he shouts to his wife, “See what you made me do?” He’s inflicting injury and doing enormous damage to his own home, all the while blaming his wife for his actions.

Image created using AI.

Where have we seen this type of behavior before?

Well, we saw it in L.A. in 1992 and again last June. We saw it in Ferguson in 2014, and we saw it there again ten years later. We saw it in hundreds of U.S. cities in 2020. We’re seeing it now as leftists blame Kirk for inciting his own execution.

The riots, which involved racial tension and alleged police brutality, resulted in significant damage to the people and the property in the neighborhoods in which they occurred. The ghoulish responses of some leftists to Kirk’s assassination are horrifying. Their underlying message is “You made us do this. Give us what we want or there’ll be more of this.”

We’re also witnessing protests that, thankfully, do not result in overt physical violence. Leftists sometimes block streets, wave signs, and hurl insults at passersby. Their behavior is reminiscent of a child throwing himself shrieking to the floor because he can’t get what he wants. Sadly, the intensity and the frequency of these tantrums are increasing to a fever pitch.

There is another disturbing aspect to these situations. Some in leadership positions are openly calling for violence unless we accede to their demands. Leftist rhetoric may sometimes cross the line into what the left, when attacking conservatives, defines as stochastic terrorism; that is, free speech used to advance violent ideas that lead inevitably to physical violence. And when their foot soldiers act out, they claim there’s no excuse for violence, or “that’s not who we are”.

That’s exactly who they are.

For example, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) eventually apologized for saying President Trump, “...is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated.” Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have also called for confrontations against Republicans, and then, after violence occurred, both claimed to deplore violence of any kind. And who can forget pResident (not a typo) Biden’s hellish “Battle for the Soul of the Nation” speech? There are near-endless examples of Democrats calling for violence or physical confrontations.

Republicans, conservatives, and independents have become like the victimized spouse in an abusive relationship with the left. A search for “warning signs of an abusive relationship” yields results resembling a catalog of familiar-sounding indicators. Here is a partial list of these signs, linked to examples of recent leftist actions perpetrated against anyone who disagrees with them:

People who suffer in abusive relationships can avail themselves of many common-sense suggestions to keep themselves safe and, if need be, escape. Many of these suggestions translate into tactics we can use to resist and escape the machinations of violent leftists. Saul Alinsky himself suggested that “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.”

President Trump and Charlie Kirk broke the trail for us in this regard. Trump’s rhetoric has admittedly gone overboard on occasion, but his and Kirk’s examples have emboldened many more people to openly dispute the outrageous, inflammatory, and inane comments tendered by the left.

For example, in a CBS interview with Margaret Brennan, Vice President J.D. Vance succinctly rejected her loaded question by saying, “I don’t really care, Margaret.” A Daily Wire article noted that this signaled an end to “abusive empathy and emotional blackmail.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also proving to be quick on his feet. In a heated exchange with Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), when Van Hollen said “I regret voting for you for secretary of state,” Rubio told Van Hollen that this confession “confirms I’m doing a good job.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is also quite adept at defending himself and the policies of the Trump Administration. He fired back at Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin’s reporting on Iran by saying, “Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst.”

When asked if he would donate to a Biden Presidential Library, longtime Biden donor and supporter John Morgan replied, “I don’t believe a library will ever be built unless it’s a bookmobile from the old days..

Their own words and actions are coming back to haunt them. Their approval and fundraising are in serious jeopardy, Democrat voters are fleeing to the Republican Party, and I, for one, couldn’t be happier.