RFK Is over the Target

COVID pandemic tyrants mandated vaccination as a societal duty, lest we become disease-spreaders. The vaccinated were supposedly protected from infection. So how could the unvaccinated spread disease to them?

This highlights inherent deficiencies in the Germ Theory of Disease (GTOD), formulated as four postulates in the late 19th century by Robert Koch. Koch’s postulates require the following:

The microorganism must be found in all individuals suffering from the disease, but not in healthy individuals.

The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased host and grown in pure culture.

The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism.

The microorganism must be re-isolated from the experimentally infected host and identified as the same agent.

The third postulate doesn’t always hold. Not everyone shows signs of disease during pandemics. A person might be infected but asymptomatic. This is simply a fact. Those recognizing this are derided by the media/medical/pharmaceutical establishment as germ theory denialists. Leftists believe that this is a sin second only to climate heresy.

COVID was a classic example of the GTOD’s deficits. COVID was not an equal-opportunity killer of 1.2 million Americans and 7 million globally. The young were mostly immune, whereas the elderly perished.

Louis Pasteur helped develop the GTOD. His nemesis, Antoine Béchamp, proposed the Microzymian theory: disease originates internally. Béchamp asserted that disease is caused by changes in the body's internal environment, not by external germs. Microbes were a consequence, not a cause of disease.

A great deal of truth lies in his assertions. Individuals’ nutritional status and immune function are key factors. We saw evidence of this during COVID. A direct relationship existed between Vitamin D levels and resistance to COVID’s intensity. More nuanced efforts seek to bridge the divide between Béchamp’s concepts and the GTOD.

The medical industry envisioned dollar signs once the GTOD appeared. An enemy had been identified. The global war on microbes was on. Children and pets are pumped with dozens of novel vaccines. The childhood vaccine schedule is a tragic farce. By age 18, children are scheduled to receive over 50 CDC-recommended injections. Each provides profits to manufacturers and clinicians. Seniors are urged to get nine vaccines. According to RFK Jr., “50% of revenues to most pediatricians come from vaccines.”

RFK Jr. is busy disinfecting our health bureaucracy from its capture by the agricultural-medical-pharmaceutical complex. CDC officials are adopting the Rosie O’Donnell self-deportation option to protest Kennedy’s actions. Exhibit A is Dr. Demetre Daskalakis (pronouns: he/him/his)’s resignation letter, proudly posted to X. He will no longer be our director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC. Among other things, he’s upset by “policies and materials that do not reflect scientific reality and are designed to hurt rather than to improve the public’s health” and “the change in the COVID-19 [vaccination] recommendations for children and pregnant people.” Now we know: Kennedy is intentionally trying to harm us. Vaccine manufacturers previously held a monopoly on that vice. Somehow, the monkeypox fight will continue without Daskalakis’s leadership.

On his way out, Daskalakis smeared Kennedy and his associates for creating an environment conducive to the recent CDC shooting, promoting eugenics, and “the recklessness of the administration in their efforts to erase transgender populations.” He seeks to be remembered as “a trusted voice for the LGBTQ community when it comes to critical health topics.” We paid this joker $260,718 in 2023. He deserves nomination for this year’s Best Dramatic Actor in a Medical Drama. Recent public resignations suggest some bailed before they were fired.

Two positive benefits resulted from COVID. We learned how to pronounce Jay Bhattacharya (now director of the National Institutes of Health), and RFK Jr. is Making America Healthy Again. Americans’ life expectancies declined thanks to the agricultural-medical-pharmaceutical complex and its regulatory capture of our medical bureaucracy. Americans rank 48th in global life expectancy. Seventy-seven percent of those aged 17 to 24 are ineligible for military service. Humans didn’t evolve to eat factory food. Vaccines are a poor (and often counterproductive) substitute for healthy immune systems.

Official (mis)management of the AIDS and COVID epidemics was eerily similar. COVID wasn’t Dr. Fauci’s first rodeo. His HIV/AIDS mythology was derided by Kary Mullis, Nobel laureate in chemistry, the developer of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) protocol used for testing during the COVID pandemic. In 1996, Mullis characterized Fauci as a liar who didn’t “know anything about anything ... nothing” regarding mismanagement of the AIDS crisis. Fauci refused Mullis’s invitation to publicly debate. Fauci was the highest-paid federal bureaucrat, even before royalty payments from pharmaceutical companies. The NIH refuses to disclose how much he makes.

In 2021 congressional testimony, Fauci declared, “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Twenty-five years after Mullis called him a liar, many others joined the chorus. Biden’s pardon doesn’t protect against future perjuries. Dr. Rand Paul wants Fauci imprisoned.

Most of us know people injured by COVID vaccines. Turbo-cancers, heart attacks, and strokes rank among modern medicine’s greatest crimes. Our taxes funded gain-of-function research (GOFR) in China, creating astronomical profits for pharmaceutical manufacturers. GOFR efforts reaccelerated once vaccine manufacturers began to perceive the end of their COVID-19 revenue stream.

Evidence suggests that the pandemic was planned years earlier. A pandemic preparedness exercise was hosted by the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in October 2019. The “wet market transmission” myth suggested spycraft intended to divert from the GOFR reality. January 2020 brought videos of people dropping dead in Wuhan’s streets before being collected by hazmat-suited body-snatchers. The mythology that GOFR provides positive benefits never made sense. If nature can’t produce sufficiently deadly organisms, why should we try to do better? Trump finally euthanized GOFR funding in May. Chinese GOFR continues.

Years of research developments preceded 2020’s Operation Warp Speed. Pharmaceutical companies possessed a new plaything in the form of mRNA technology but lacked excuses to cash in. The desire to banish Trump necessitated an excuse for mass absentee balloting. A reckless scheme combined pharmaceutical profits with election fraud. The $4.6 trillion in subsequent COVID-related federal spending represents 12% of the national debt.

The CDC was inarguably the leading government culprit behind the COVID criminal conspiracy, with blood on its hands. Kennedy’s firing of CDC director Susan Monarez triggered her colleagues’ resignations. What connects Monarez, fired Federal Reserve Board governor Lisa Cook, New York attorney general Letitia James (under investigation for mortgage fraud), and smartest presidential son Hunter Biden? Attorney Abbe Lowell represents them all. He recently formed a firm dedicated to defending officials and public figures targeted by Trump’s administration.

This is getting interesting. As these individuals’ cases are publicized, they essentially fund positive publicity for the administration, reminding everyone of Washington’s endemic corruption — and who’s doing something about it.

Trump gets Mexico to pay to stop illegal aliens by sending 10,000 of its troops to our border. He’s making NATO members pony up. He uses tariffs on foreign goods to raise revenue. Now he’s got opponents paying steep legal bills to publicize his reforms.

Douglas Schwartz blogs at The Great Class War, applying pattern recognition of historical cycles to place current events into context.

Image: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.