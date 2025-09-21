Obama Is a Soulless Fraud

Barack Obama is such a soulless fraud. He’s spent the last week trying to downplay the significance of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. First, he pretended that the motive behind Charlie’s murder was impossible to ascertain. Then he blamed President Trump for welcoming “extremism” into the White House. Finally, he insinuated that Charlie was a racist and at least partially responsible for his own death. As always, America’s foremost “divider in chief” excels at rubbing salt in gaping wounds.

The Soros network of NGOs must have recently sent out marching orders instructing Democrats to speak favorably of Obama’s presidency because every prominent Donkey Party politician has tried to rewrite Obama’s divisive reign as some kind of unifying era of social harmony.

Image created using AI.

I suppose they’re attempting to brainwash the fifteen-year-olds who can’t remember a thing about the ugly Obama years but who will be voting in the next presidential election. The quick and dirty version, kids, is this: When Obama left office, even the leftist propagandists at the AP acknowledged that his presidency had greatly divided the country.

Obama could have been a remarkable figure in American history. When he entered office, he enjoyed phenomenal approval ratings because Republicans who had voted for John McCain recognized the real possibility that the worst chapters in American race relations might finally be closed for good. For several decades, in fact, black and white Americans had been getting along better than ever.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s exhortation that we view people by the “content of their character” and not by the “color of their skin” had won hearts and minds everywhere. Forty years after MLK Jr.’s assassination, Obama became president. His campaign promised “hope and change.” Americans of all political backgrounds wanted to believe that the country’s best years lay just ahead. Even Republicans who voted against Obama in 2008 recognized the remarkable opportunity his presidency provided to bring all Americans together.

Unfortunately for America, Obama and his “wingman” attorney general, Eric Holder, had no intention of uniting Americans. They had been incubated in the politics of hate and inculcated with Marxism’s prime directive to divide people and turn them against each other for partisan political gain. Once in office, Obama and Holder transformed every political debate into a new excuse for cynically accusing ideological opponents of racism. During the Obama presidency, the “race card” was the unofficial cover sheet for every administration policy.

With the race-obsessed duo of Obama and Holder at the helm, Christians were smeared as “white supremacists” and “Christian nationalists.” Grassroots members of the Tea Party movement were marginalized as “racists” who wanted to take the country back to a time before black Americans could vote. And police officers were demonized as “slave catchers” dedicated to beating up and murdering black men.

What Obama and Holder did in the name of “criminal justice reform” made Americans less safe to this day. They went out of their way to paint law enforcement officers as villains and actively sought to inflame tensions in black communities whenever possible. They put targets on the backs of good cops while celebrating lifetime criminals as civil rights “heroes.” They led a devastating effort to “defund police” and criticized police officers for proactively working to prevent crime.

Cops quickly got the Obama White House memo: When you put your life on the line to protect civilians, Democrats will throw you under the bus and turn every busted suspect into a victim. The result of the Obama-Holder police reforms was a drastic rise in violent crime across the country and a spike in police officer assassinations. While all Americans have suffered from a drawn-out hangover following the Obama years, minority neighborhoods have suffered most of all, as capable cops decided to protect their lives and jobs from unfair accusations of racism.

The Obama-Holder legacy of using false charges of racism to divide the country, pass unpopular legislation, and put cops in criminals’ crosshairs did incalculable harm to America. So when Barack Obama takes a break from retirement to take credit for the imaginary “unity” during his presidency while defaming Charlie Kirk as a “racist,” his outrageously obscene observations are particularly galling.

Charlie Kirk is dead because people such as Barack Obama lied about who he was. Police officers and civilians in this country are dead because people such as Barack Obama lie about what law enforcement officers do. Time and again, Obama and his friends portray good men and women as evil, while defending evil people as good. Then they interview each other, pat themselves on the back, and congratulate each other for being morally superior to all the Americans they’ve managed to kill.

Right now, Obama is whining about Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from his late-night propaganda show that delivers hate for laughs. Kimmel’s in timeout because the jackass couldn’t resist the impulse to lie about Charlie Kirk even after his murder. Blaming a MAGA gunman instead of a leftwing zealot for Charlie’s assassination, Kimmel spoke of this American tragedy as if it were as meaningless as one of his unfunny jokes. In this regard, Kimmel’s flippant disregard for the value of Charlie’s life mirrors Obama’s own disregard for the country he worked so hard to divide. That’s no surprise. America-haters never think of anyone but themselves.