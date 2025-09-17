‘Lower the Temperature!’ Cries the Mob Lighting Molotov Cocktails

“They don’t kill you because you’re a Nazi; they call you a Nazi so they can kill you.”

— Podcaster Blaire White

Sadly, the Party of Love has struck again.

A prominent conservative voice was publicly silenced in Utah last Wednesday — not by persuasion or reasoned argument — but by an assassin’s bullet.

“[D]eeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology,” Kirk’s murderer pulled the trigger convinced he was striking a blow against fascism. But he committed murder and destroyed his own life in the process for a damnable lie. Because settling arguments with bullets instead of reason is, without question, fascism in its purest form.

Free speech defenders frequently quote Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

The Left has turned this inside out. “If I disapprove of what you say, I’m justified in killing you.”

Embarrassed Democrats, caught with no way to blame the assassination on MAGA, are frantically releasing statements deploring “political violence on both sides.”

But the violence isn’t on both sides.

If it were, dozens of cities would be in flames right now, and Republican mobs would be occupying campuses, screaming for justice.

But no police departments are on alert, no shop owners are boarding up windows. Days of Rage? Only Democrats do that.

And how is this murder a shock but not a surprise? For ten years America’s been choked with Democrats’ hateful lies about Trump and his supporters as an “existential threat”: “Semi-fascists!; White supremacists! Democracy’s at risk! Hitler! Hitler! Hitler!”

Podcaster Sasha Stone, a refugee from that madness, now looks back with disgust. “What was really unforgivable,” she writes, “was how we treated the other half of the country, the side that voted for Trump. We felt emboldened to spit on them, kick them, beat them up, all for wearing a MAGA hat and supporting Trump…. It didn’t matter, though, because there was no bottom to what the Left could say about Trump and MAGA, even going so far as to call them ‘maggots.’”

If you think this is unfair to Democrats, we offer as Exhibit A the flood of Leftist media figures, politicians, teachers, and professionals openly cheering Kirk’s assassination.

Exhibit B is a survey produced last December by the Network of Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in partnership with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab, revealing a growing “assassination culture” on the Left. “Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.”

Results also showed “widespread justification for lethal violence — including assassination — among younger, highly online, and ideologically left-aligned users.”

As co-founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk saw his mission as not only encouraging and organizing America’s young conservatives, but offering opportunities at colleges across America for respectful discussions, knowing how many students were radicalized, brainwashed to feel a conservative on campus made it “unsafe.”

Kirk titled these mass gatherings, “Prove Me Wrong.” He ended every talk by welcoming anyone’s questions, particularly progressives determined to rebut his views. Even Kirk’s critics acknowledged he treated even his most belligerent antagonists with unfailing patience and generosity.

But mainstream Democrat politics are now under the iron control of their most unhinged extremists, bent on destruction, not dialogue. Why debate when you can just use force?

Especially when debate means having to defend the indefensible.

Like, for example, “transgender rights,” the intellectual apex of Leftist thinking.

When it comes to taxes, immigration, and guns, Democrats usually manage some shabby argument for their positions. But no rational argument makes trans theory work; that’s why they need an absolute prohibition on all dissent or discussion.

The trans issue means Big Brother progressivism has reached its final stage, the nightmare described by George Orwell’s protagonist in 1984:

In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it…Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense.

Are you a mainstream Democrat? Have you agreed with others that men can have babies and women can have penises, but only because, if you didn’t, you’d be tarred as a bigot and a “transphobe,” shunned by your adult kids, or even fired from your job? If so, you’ve been forced to believe 2+2=5.

In fact, Charlie Kirk was responding to a question about mass shootings by trans people at the moment he was shot.

After that horrific event his questioner, Hunter Kozak, told CNN, “People have obviously pointed to the irony that I was [asking a question about shootings just before Kirk was shot]. The point that I was trying to make is how peaceful the left was (long pause) right before he got shot.”

Did he rethink his point during that long pause? Talk about “prove me wrong”!

At least he showed more character than the sickos polluting social media, inhumanly gloating over a young father’s murder. Kozak said he disagreed with Kirk on many things, “but like man, dude, he is still a human being. Have we forgotten that? Are we crazy?”

Here’s a bright line test: We all recall the moment we learned of Charlie Kirk’s death. No one simply felt nothing. What did you feel? Grief? Or pleasure that someone whose opinions clashed with yours was shot dead?

Enough about “both sides.” Mainstream Democrats own this lock, stock, and smoking barrel. You brought this on with your reckless tirades about saving “Our Democracy” By Any Means Necessary, insisting anyone who disagrees must be a “Nazi.” This assassination was your insufferable self-righteousness come to life.

Unfair?

Prove me wrong.

T.R. Clancy looks at the world from Dearborn, Michigan. You can email him at trclancy@yahoo.com.

Image from Grok.