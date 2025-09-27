Looney Climate Change is Not Science

President Trump’s U.N. speech covered a variety of topics, ranging from his peacemaking accomplishments in seven different wars, his prevention of bioweapons development, the U.N.’s support of illegal immigration, his efforts to stop drug trafficking, to exposing the most persecuted religion on the planet, which he said, is Christianity. The range of topics also included climate change.

After quoting many of the massively failed predictions of climate alarmists, President Trump stated,

It’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion. Climate change, no matter what happens, you’re involved in that. No more global warming, no more global cooling. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. … If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail.

On the other hand, former president Joe Biden told the world a 1.5-degree earth temperature increase, is “the most existential threat to the planet,” even greater than nuclear war.

The first problem with Biden’s statement is that a 1.5-degree change in the earth’s temperature is impossible to measure.

How do you measure the average temperature of the earth? Do you measure at the North Pole, or the South Pole? How about the equator? Do you measure in the morning, at noon, or at night? Do you measure in spring, summer, fall, or winter?

Through the 1940s, the temperature of Earth was measured by dragging a thermometer containing bucket behind a boat in the ocean. Scientifically, this seems to only measure the temperature of water in a bucket being dragged behind a boat, yet somehow, climate alarmists say this accurately measured Earth’s temperature.

Today 32,000 land weather stations, weather balloons, radar, ships, buoys, satellites, and volunteer weather watchers take measurements all over the world to yield an average temperature of the earth. Next, they put all the averages of these old bucket data and these new hodgepodge data on the same graph, not revealing that they were measured with numerous questionable techniques. With these data they claim to have accurate results saying the earth is warming by 1.5 degrees. What could possibly be wrong with this?

Examining just two 24-hour periods of hourly measurements made by NOAA weather on August 20th and 21st of 2024 show that on the 20th, the average temperature was 71 degrees and on the 21st, the average temperature was 68 degrees. So, the average temperature decreased by 2 degrees. Does this show global cooling? Twenty-four measurements were used to calculate the averages in each case, which allow calculation of what is called the standard deviation of the numbers. For the 20th, the average and standard deviation was 71+/-6 degrees and for the 21st, the average and standard deviation was 68+/-7 degrees. This shows the average temperature measurements came from a range of temperatures. When the standard deviations of two numbers overlap, that means the two numbers are mathematically indistinguishable and thus, are mathematically the same. So, the proper conclusion comparing the average temperatures of August 20th to August 21st is not global cooling, but that the average temperature on the two days—was not distinguishable. The temperature was the same.

Examining temperatures of the earth with all 32,000 weather stations all over the world, adding their minute-by-minute temperature measurements made from the North Pole to the South Pole and all points in between, they provide an average global temperature and compare it to the average temperature from last year.

What do you imagine the range of temperatures would be surrounding these averages? The range would be something like, -50 degrees to +150 degrees. The range is huge, considering the temperatures are taken all over the earth. Yet, alarmists want to tell us that they can measure a 1.5-degree change in the earth’s temperature. That’s mathematically impossible.

Now let’s talk about “the carbon footprint” (ominous music should play). President Trump stated, “The carbon footprint is a hoax, made up by people with evil intentions, and they’re heading down a path of total destruction.”

Why would President Trump say such a thing?

It is because he is in agreement with “over 1,600 scientists from around the world” who signed the World Climate Declaration (WCD) stating, “that claims of a ‘climate emergency’ threatening the Earth are a hoax.” The declaration states “carbon dioxide is beneficial to Earth, …there is no climate emergency, [and] …climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific.” “The coalition points out that Earth’s climate has varied as long as it has existed, [and] …they stress that there is ‘no statistical evidence’ to support [climate alarmist] claims.” Thus, “there is no climate emergency, …no cause for panic and alarm.”

Another interesting thing is that CO2 is not even a “greenhouse gas.” Several recently published peer-reviewed scientific articles (2022, 2020) show “current levels of CO2 in the atmosphere are around 418 parts per million (ppm) [0.04%], but the scientists state that past 400 ppm, ‘the CO2 concentration can no longer cause any increase in temperature’” due to the insulation effect. Therefore, “it simply isn't possible for increases in carbon dioxide to cause temperatures to rise.” Note, “levels of gas have been up to 20 times higher in the past without any sign of runaway ‘global warming.’”

“In 2022, German Physics Professor Dieter Schildknecht set the saturation limit of CO2 at just 300 ppm and concluded that beyond this, further increases cannot affect the Earth’s climate.”

Emeritus professor William Happer of Princeton believes the CO2 saturation hypothesis and stated that the current “science” enforcing the “Net Zero” agenda for carbon emissions by 2050 — is a “hoax,” but he preferred the word, “scam.”

Dr. John Clauser, 2022 Nobel Physics laureate, stated, “I assert there is no connection whatsoever between climate change and CO2 – it’s all a crock of crap, in my opinion.”

Why did anyone ever think CO2 was a greenhouse gas? In 1859, Irish physicist John Tyndall discovered carbon dioxide mixed with water vapor absorbed heat and radiated heat. He was credited for “the physical basis of the greenhouse effect.” This was propagated by groups like National Geographic expressing that “greenhouse gases allow the sun’s light to shine onto Earth’s surface … [and] trap the heat that reflects back from the surface …like the glass walls of a greenhouse.”

The problem is, Tyndall was mistaken. In the 1940s, the first infrared (IR) spectrometer was built, followed by low-cost instruments in 1957 and in 1969, making FTIR instruments available for labs. Using FTIR instrumentation, the energy absorption of CO2 can be measured, and data show its absorbance is very narrow with the energy of absorbance being in a region of very minimal radiant solar energy. “Carbon dioxide traps heat only within [very] narrow bands of the infrared spectrum,” states an article entitled, “Top Study: Carbon Emissions CANNOT Cause ‘Global Warming’.” Water vapor, part of the hydrolytic cycle, caused the heat absorption in Tyndall’s experiment.

So, climate alarmists are bad scientists, bad mathematicians, both, or fraudsters with an agenda.

Just keep wearing the hat that says, “Trump was right about everything.” At the U.N. Trump said, “[It’s] the best-selling hat.”

More articles by Richard Blakley can be found at Blakley on the Write.

Image from Grok.