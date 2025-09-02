Liberal Women and the Destruction of American Civilization

Over the past four decades, participation in protests and demonstrations advocating policies that eventuate in the destruction of a culture and society have evolved into a full-time liberal female occupation. The majority of these protestors are 50+ year-old white women augmented by a vast number of vacuous college-educated white women of all age groups who together with their race-obsessed college-educated black female counterparts are mindlessly hellbent on destroying American civilization.

The societal damage that liberal females, and in particular white women, have wrought over the past four decades is bordering on the incalculable and brings to mind a quote from Helen Keller (1880-1968). In her autobiography The Story of My Life she wrote: “I think the degree of a nation’s civilization may be measured by the degree of enlightenment of its women.”

There is a direct correlation between the accelerated decline of American civilization over the past forty years and the rise of the outsized influence of unenlightened and supercilious liberal women.

Some years ago, I watched a panel discussion with a number of professors at a prestigious Ivy League university. These academics were regaling a naïve and worshipful audience of mostly white with a smattering of black women about the necessity of viewing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), the LGTBQ movement, and Third Wave Feminism as all-encompassing national civil rights battles.

The references to the United States as a racist and oppressive nation founded on white patriarchy were incessant. These leftists claimed, to raucous applause, that white privilege and resultant oppression required the immediate acceleration of the LGTBQ and DEI agendas and the transformation of American culture and society.

The adoring and reverential expressions on the faces of the young women in the audience was priceless. It was as if they had suddenly discovered meaning and purpose in their apparently guilt-ridden, or cosseted, or rage-filled lives. They no doubt thought that the prospect of being swept up a grand crusade of promoting all manner of “civil rights” in a heartless, capitalistic society would bring relevance to their lives. What they did not fathom was that they were being manipulated in order to bring about a socialist one-party oligarchy by playing on their emotions and the nation’s history of civil rights movements.

While I did at least find out what Third Wave Feminism is and what the acronym LGTBQ stood for, this bizarre conversation did prompt some thoughts on how did we get to this point in the nation’s history?

It was thanks to the Judeo-Christian underpinning in the founding of this nation, that every generation of American society since the nation’s founding up to the 1960s has been swept up in one of three national movements -- the abolition of slavery, women’s suffrage, and the elimination of government-mandated racial segregation. The ultimate success of these movements also had their basis in Christian dogma and practice.

Because of the 195 years it took to achieve overall success, national civil rights crusades have become embedded in the nation’s DNA. By 1970 and for the first time in American history there were no outstanding national civil rights issues to rectify. This potentially left the evolving agnostic narcissists in the Baby Boom Generation without an overriding national cause to rally around.

A significant segment of the women within the Baby Boom and succeeding generations, wallowing in unprecedented peace and prosperity and self-divorced from Judeo-Christian teachings, developed the collective mindset that their lives would only have meaning and purpose if they too had national crusades to embrace and promote.

Not understanding the Judeo-Christian basis of previous movements, many liberal women, having turned their backs on God and organized religion, obliviously fell prey to either wallowing in guilt over the nation’s past or espousing new and hither to unheard of “rights” as substitute religions. However, virtually all of these “rights” were created by the radical Left who were determined to not let an opportunity to exploit female emotion and gullibility go to waste. The only question was: what could they successfully frame as national crusades?

Unsurprisingly, the first post-civil rights crusade was Second Wave Feminism beginning in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s. A movement that triggered religiously passionate mindsets and achieved fleeting “meaning in their lives” moments for a vast number of women. It set the stage for overwhelming liberal female domination of all the so-called “civil rights” movements since the 1980s.

Over the past decade, the unexpected ascendancy of Donald Trump and the America First Movement represented not only an existential setback for a vast litany of farcical causes but prompted the nonsensical belief that Trump is the epitome of white supremacy and a disciple of fascism. These portrayals served their purpose in infuriating the fatuous political subgroup that is liberal black and white women. Thus, they have doubled down on mindlessly continuing to espouse the following civilizational destroying policies:

This nation and its government, in order to ensure gender equity, must ratify that there are no differences, particularly in the arena of sports or athletics, between men and women. Furthermore, as there are more than two sexes, preference and accommodation must be granted to all those who self-identify as anything other than a biological male or female. What has long been considered a treatable mental illness (gender dysphoria) must now be cast as not only normal behavior, but a government-protected civil right safeguarded by law, which also includes, without parental consent, unfettered access by impressionable and confused adolescents to permanent and irreversible mutilation. A baby in the womb does not become a human being until it fully exits the birth canal, therefore, it can be aborted at any time prior to and including its exit from the birth canal. All non-progressive white people because of their inbred racism are societal reprobates who must willingly defer to the other races and ethnicities in order to ensure the elimination of their racist proclivities. Government sanctioned racism (or DEI) targeting the right people is, therefore, a societal necessity. All illegal immigrants irrespective of country of origin are welcome to come to the United States, including those who commit violent crimes, and once here cannot be deported except under extraordinarily limited circumstances. Further, they are all eligible for never-ending economic assistance and eventual citizenship. Government must be empowered to declare and censor what is “hateful and/or fallacious speech” by those with the “wrong” political leanings and to utilize the justice system to imprison or banish these seditionists. Crime is a byproduct of America’s past and a creation of an unjust society, therefore, crime must be tolerated and excused and its perpetrators allowed endless second chances. Any undue effort to enforce criminal statutes is therefore a violation of human rights. The Democrat Party and its leaders, regardless of Marxist/socialist policies and past failures, must be unquestioningly supported because the Republican Party is the home of fascists and Hitler’s clone -- Donald Trump.

These witless, self-indulgent, agnostic, and supposedly well-educated women in their never-ending and failing search for meaning in their lives have been irresponsibly promoting the destruction of the culture and society and are the driving force behind the calamitous erosion of a unique American civilization.

