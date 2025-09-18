Let’s give them what they want

For years Democrats have been accusing conservatives of being cruel, heartless individuals. Our crime? Believing in God, the Church, the family, the country, the Constitution, and the rule of law. Their attempts to claim the moral high ground has led them to institute "restorative justice," where people credibly accused of criminal acts are released without bail. They've instituted policies allowing millions of unvetted, unvaccinated individuals from third-world countries to be welcomed into the country and hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children to go missing in four years. We've watched while Catholic churches were vandalized and burned because we oppose abortion. We've seen normal American citizens called Nazis while obese, hairy drag queens read graphic pornography to kids in public libraries.

We've had enough. The Left has accused us of being intolerant because we object to their lawlessness and depravity. D. James Kennedy said, "Tolerance is the last virtue of a depraved society. When you have an immoral society that has blatantly, proudly, violated all of the commandments of God, there is one last virtue they insist upon: tolerance for their immorality."

The Left has been using Saul Alinsky's playbook to beat us into submission, and it's time we returned the favor. In fact, it appears it's already begun. Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, leftists around the country have been posting vile comments and videos on social media. Not only are they celebrating his death, not only are they calling for the murder of his wife and children, they've created a list of other people who they say need to be assassinated as well; people like J.K. Rowling, Ben Shapiro, and J.D. Vance, for starters.

We've noticed.

A group has organized a website called the "Charlie Kirk Data Foundation" (formerly "Expose Charlie’s Murderers") which is compiling legally-available information on individuals and organizations that are openly celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk. It's having an effect. 100 teachers in Texas will have their teaching credentials suspended and face permanent banishment from public schools in that state (recent reports have raised that number to 180) after posting their glee over the Kirk's murder and their hopes that other conservatives will soon be targeted. People like that shouldn't be allowed within a country mile of civilized people, let alone children, and it looks like Governor Greg Abbott and the state of Texas are about to ensure that that is the case.

News is beginning to break of other individuals losing their jobs; pilots, health care workers, stockbrokers, and even Matthew Dowd from MSNBC. That one makes me wonder if the temperature in Hell is dropping.

All of this is in accord with Alinsky's Rules for Radicals. His Rule #4 states, "Make opponents live up to their own book of rules. You can kill them with this, for they can no more obey their own rules than the Christian church can live up to Christianity."

Good. What goes around, comes around, Saul. Leftists censored people whose opinions they disagreed with. If an organization depends on the good will of the public and an employee jeopardizes that relationship, then it's in the company's best interest to sever that individual's employment. If a doctor, nurse or health-care worker openly celebrates the death of someone they don't like, how comfortable can we be placing ourselves under their care?

I suspect that some employers may sympathize with those workers, and that's their right. But we, as consumers, have the freedom to take our business elsewhere. Some employers may enjoy ridding themselves of such noxious individuals, perhaps as much as the operators of the "Charlie Kirk Data Foundation" enjoy making them known. That is in line with Alinsky's sixth rule, "A good tactic is one your people enjoy." Similarly, rules 8 and 11 state, "Keep the pressure on. Use different tactics and actions and use all events of the period for your purpose" and "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it. Identify a responsible individual. Ignore attempts to shift or spread the blame."

Maybe we can take it a little farther. Activist judges who release offenders without bail seem unconcerned with what those individuals may do once they get back on the street. Iryna Zarutska paid with her life after Decarlos Brown Jr. was arrested and released at least 14 times. Perhaps, after releasing an individual like that, the accused could utilize his new-found freedom to make his way to the judge's home and make himself comfortable. The next time a federal judge issues a nationwide injunction preventing the President from deporting violent gang members to their home countries might find a group of them parked on his front lawn, ready to move in.

Politicians and bureaucrats who prevent helping homeless people get moved into shelters or mental health facilities might arrive home and find a group of 'unhoused' individuals camped out on their lawn. They say they care about the plight of the homeless, let's give them an opportunity to demonstrate it. As far as that goes, the voter rolls identify who voted for left-wing politicians, so perhaps those voters can demonstrate their compassion by opening up their homes as well. City records indicate the square footage of their homes, so it's a simple matter to calculate the appropriate number of homeless people and "justice-involved individuals" to drop off at their addresses. We could conceivably get every homeless person off the street in record time!

Many Leftists openly suggested we defund law enforcement. A database could be created that records and flags the names and addresses of those individuals. That way, law enforcement would know that, should they ever receive a 911 call from that person, the police dispatcher could send them a social worker, or at least help them set up an appointment. That way they'll get just the sort of assistance they've been asking for.

Nobody puts a post on social media in the hopes that no one will see it. The posts are out there, we're seeing them, and we think they ought to get everything they want.

Good and hard.

