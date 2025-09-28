Jew-Hatred on Display, Even in America

In the 1950s, a golden age for Jewish people in America had arrived.

Gone were the obstacles to higher education and the impediments to corporate employment. No longer were boycotts on suburban home purchases. Law firms opened to Jewish attorneys.



Nobody yelled when they saw a group of Jews: “OMG, here comes a group of young Jewish kids or men -- quick! run to the other side of the street.”

Jewish people studied hard, and worked hard. They weren’t big drinkers. They played sports but rarely professionally. For them, the preferred professional apex was to become an attorney or a doctor.



In those days, parents were usually strict with girls. They did not go out without a male escort. They did not go to bars. They rarely played sports. Adult Jewish women, if they worked, mostly did so as secretaries, nurses or teachers. If they became pregnant, they did not work. Family life was everything.



These cultural standards evolved as both sexes went into other areas of employment, and women independently went to bars and traveled alone. For many, nabbing a husband was no longer their main concern.



All the time the golden age of America for Jews was expanding, within a few decades, a silent influx of Arab money was starting to fund academic chairs in leading private universities. The chairs were funded to create Arab studies departments.



Critical mass was reached in approximately the early 2010s when books emerged regarding lists of safe colleges and universities for Jewish students. But most Jewish parents and students ignored the warnings.



Concomitantly, many inner cities were experiencing growth of mosques, conversions from Christianity to Islam, and Islamic influence in public schools and universities. Most ignored it. After all, that was the ideal of America.



While America was changing, in Israel, in the south of the country, Arabs and Jews were coexisting side by side. In that area, the two countries in many areas were separated only by low fences. Gazans crossed into Israel daily, for employment. Israelis viewed them as friends. But they weren’t.



On Oct. 7, 2023, in the evening, Israeli teens and young adults were having a party. While they were drinking and dancing, approximately 3,000 Hamas fighters and civilians forced themselves into the party area by paragliders, motorcycles, and cars.



The invaders wound up committing heinous acts of barbarianism.

As has been recounted, they burned babies alive in front of their parents, they gang-raped girls and women and cut off breasts and inserted harsh items up female genitals, they murdered whole families with their bare hands and bragged about it to their parents. After the orgy of killing, the monsters kidnapped more than 200 people and dragged them into Gaza and held them as hostage-prisoners, in atrocious, inhumane conditions.

Many have since been freed in exchange for obscene numbers of Hamas murderers.



Forty-eight hostages are still being held in Gaza. It is estimated that twenty are alive in very poor starvation conditions. But, of course, the families of the dead want their sons returned for a proper burial.

American Jews believed that their fellow Americans would be empathetic to their horror and pain. Many citizens and religious people were. But evil and shock were afoot, too.



On Oct. 8, 2023, demonstrations broke out on college campuses across the United States.

Shockingly, the crowd was not for the Israelis and Jews, but for Hamas. How could that be? How could Americans support baby killers, gangrapers, murderers and kidnappers? But they did. And do to this day.



The appalling reactions were so strong on campuses that some turned extremely dangerous. Jewish students could not get to class. In a few instances they were locked in classrooms for their own safety.



It quickly became clear that the protests were not organic. Tents and food were provided, posters erected, incessant chants endured. This went on with the addition of some Jews in synagogues and offices murdered with little recourse.



That was until President Donald Trump was re-elected and took on the antisemitism in college campuses promoted by professors, administrators and students alike. He fined some Ivies and has begun suing the most egregious public schools.

The conditions started to improve, but clearly many Jewish students have changed selections of schools to areas where antisemitism is not only not tolerated, and not accepted by even the students.



The protesting students probably hadn’t diminished their hate, but Trump’s actions of fines and students being suspended and ejected tamped down the vitriol.



Unfortunately, just as the universities were quieting down, politics made a devastating appearance.

Some of Trump’s cabinet believed they were on the verge of a deal with Hamas. But French President Macron screwed it up. He decided to make a deal and endorse a Palestinian state. It was a horrible event that caused Hamas to stop negotiating.

Clearly if the rest of the living hostages die, Macron will be at least partially responsible.



And then, as if it couldn’t get any worse, Canada and Australia joined Macron. Soon Spain and Portugal and the U.K. pledged to support a Palestinian state as well and then it mushroomed. By the time Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations last week, approximately 100 members walked out.

Netanyahu is hardened to this insane behavior. He has a mission --` to save his people and a country. So he bravely, and brilliantly gave his speech before an almost empty first floor.



Bibi reminded of how the war started. He derided the lie that there was starvation in Gaza. Every single Gazan he stated was given 3,000 calories daily for every man, woman and child.



He pointed out that people should remember how the war started. And that the war would end today if Gaza would surrender and return all the hostages.



Giving Gaza a Palestinian state is equivalent to giving a prize to gang rapers, murders, and kidnappers and is absolutely wrong.



It feels like counties have been brainwashed into this mania and hysteria against Israel unjustly.



Russia attacked Ukraine, killing by some estimates at least a million of its own people.

Has anyone said a word about this million or more dead?

Of course not. Even though the Israelis are defending themselves against Hamas and the Houthy gangsters in Yemen, neither of whom have stopped their attacks, somehow Israel is wrong for defending itself.

Oh, the hypocrisy.



In addition to the two-year American protests, Israelis have also seen the same insane illogical hatred around the world.

But not only in protests.

Increasingly, Israelis are being excluded from global sports, arts, and musical competition and events. Companies are boycotting Israel products. Microsoft recently even removed a device they had given to an area of the IDF for its use.

American Jews feel the Jew-hatred also. Some are fearful. They don’t wear Jewish religious items for their own safety. Synagogues have guards snd sheriffs.



This is how the Holocaust began.



Jew-hatred is definitely present in America.

Image: Beny Schlevitz, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed