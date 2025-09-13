Ivermectin's Surprising Potential Against Cancer

There is a safe and inexpensive cure for many types of cancer that is apparently being ignored by medical industrial complex and media. One possible reason why is because this new treatment protocol includes ivermectin (IVM). During the pandemic the use of this so-called “horse dewormer” was vigorously attacked by legacy media and banned as a COVID-19 treatment by the Biden administration’s FDA and CDC. India used it and had 10 times fewer deaths. Perhaps admitting that IVM worked would be embarrassing.

During the pandemic many courageous doctors were fired for questioning the government-mandated COVID-19 treatment protocol or warning of the dangerous mRNA vaccine side effects. Undaunted, several of these fired doctors joined forces to establish the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) to promote IVM and other repurposed drugs as safe, effective and economical solutions to treat COVID-19.

As the pandemic subsided, their mission expanded beyond COVID-19. I became aware of this change in May 2024 because of an Epoch Times video interview featuring Dr. Kathleen Ruddy, who had partnered with the FLCCC to research some intriguing evidence that IVM had remarkable potential as a cancer cure.

One case study she mentioned was a patient in late stage 4 prostate cancer near death. After she convinced him that he had nothing to lose by trying IVM, within a matter of months he was off his deathbed and back to work. (Joe Biden should take note). Dr. Ruddy also provided a very likely reason why the use of IVM as a cancer cure was being ignored. She said “…the pharmaceutical industries were not going to invest in a $0.10 pill.”

The FLCCC soon changed its name to the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA). Its new stated mission “is to save lives and promote long-term wellness through science-based, patient-centered care. Our protocols, widely adopted by healthcare providers worldwide, are grounded in the latest research and clinical data, empowering patients to take control of their health.”

Significantly, the IMA also has the science behind how IVM and other repurposed anti-parasite drugs like Fenbendazole and Mebendazole kill cancer cells. In addition, the IMA has also identified many other drugs and supplements such as vitamin D and green tea extract that also have cancer-fighting properties. Coincidentally these two supplements were also found helpful to treat COVID-19.

The key to understanding how these anti-parasite and other repurposed drugs kill cancer cells is explained in the IMA’s updated Guide to Stem Cells by Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Justus Hope:

“The answer lies with a small population of cells that most standard treatments ignore. Cells that don’t just survive chemotherapy and radiation but adapt and return. They’re called cancer stem cells (CSCs), and they may be the single most overlooked driver of relapse, metastasis, and mortality in cancer care today.” (snip) “Standard treatment protocols target the fast-dividing cancer cells. CSCs are more resistant and behave differently. They can stay dormant to evade detection, pump drugs out of their system, repair their DNA quickly, thrive in hostile, low-oxygen environments and hijack growth signals from the immune system and surrounding tissue. Adding to the problem, some chemotherapy and radiation protocols may actually stimulate CSCs -- making relapse more likely, not less.” (snip) "CSCs are biologically wired to survive. They rely on powerful signaling pathways that govern cell survival, repair, and replication. …To beat CSCs, we have to interrupt these signals. The good news is: we can [interrupt them] with repurposed drugs and extremely safe compounds that are widely available."

A more practical document for cancer victims is available in the IMA’s free updated Cancer Care Guide that includes a comprehensive list of repurposed drugs and greater details about which combination of these drugs is best tailored for several different types of cancers (i.e., lung, breast, pancreatic, prostate, stage 4 metastatic diseases, etc.):

“The approach to each patient must be individualized based on the type and stage of the tumor, the tumor biology, the patients’ comorbidities and functional status and the patients’ preferences. Many patients may receive repurposed drugs and metabolic therapy as adjunctive therapy to conventional therapy from an oncologist while others may receive repurposed drugs and metabolic therapy alone. There is no ideal regimen; however, our approach is centered on the primary use of ivermectin, mebendazole, doxycycline and curcumin. It should be recognized that a subset of patients appear to either not respond to ivermectin or respond minimally to the initial ivermectin dose, but MAY respond to higher doses. It is essential that multiple cancer stem cell (CSC) pathways are blocked.”

The IMA cancer guide includes a disclaimer: “Cancer is a complicated disease, and patient care should be supervised by an integrative clinician; patients should not treat themselves.”

I know of no official approval of these treatment protocols by the FDA or CDC. Therefore, those anticipating surgery, radiation or chemo, may discover that their current oncologist is not allowed to prescribe any of these repurposed cancer fighting drugs. However, the IMA homepage has a link titled Resources to help find a provider or pharmacy in your region.

I’m no medical professional, but did endure radiation for my own prostate cancer six years ago. It was successful (PSA down to 0.004), but the common side effects are forever. I can’t help but wonder if the news about IVM had been known when my PSA number first jumped it may have eliminated the problem before radiation or surgery became necessary. It would have saved Medicare and Blue Cross a small fortune too.

I can only hope the IMA’s new cancer treatment protocols have a high priority in RFK Jr.'s MAHA playbook because Dr. Marik plainly stated that “…despite decades of research and over $200 billion spent annually, cancer rates continue to rise.”

Image: Bundesministerium für Finanzen