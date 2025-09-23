It's the End of the Age, NYTimesies

It looks like our liberal friends wanted to use the firing of Jimmy Kimmel as a narrative to neuter the Charlie Kirk assassination. That was then. But now, after the speech by Charlie’s widow , Erika Kirk, who cares?

Up until the morning of September 21, 2025, our liberal friends demanded to define the Narrative, whether it was the glorious success of the New Deal, the horrible lies of Joseph McCarthy, the death of JFK as right-wing hate, the racism of Barry Goldwater, the guilt of Richard Nixon in Watergate, the dunce-ness of Ronald Reagan, the greedy bankers of 2008, the innocence of George Floyd, the collusion of Trump with Russia, the armed insurrection of January 6, the helplessness of transgenders.

But now Erika Kirk has spoken.

Before today we were taught to believe the Mass Media Narrative on anything.

And so, we were to be taught, the firing of Jimmy Kimmel counts as a “frenzy of right-wing cancel culture.”

Really? A word from the chairman of the FCC equals wall-to-wall right-wing cancel culture?

I guess I live in an ideological bubble. I had no idea that right-wing cancel culture was a thing. Is it currently sweeping Hollywood, the universities, public education, the NGO Industrial Complex? Or what?

But now that Erika Kirk has spoken, who cares?

Here is what the “frenzy of right-wing cancel culture” means. It means that our liberal friends are in a frenzy of fear that they won’t dominate the Narrative, as they have for the last century.

This is the great question at the present moment. Will the liberal Narrative prevail, once more, or have we reached the end of an age?

But now that Erika Kirk has spoken, who cares?

As the liberal narrative fails to define the present moment, a new age in America dawns.

And up until this moment, our liberal friends had no idea. Read this piece reporting on the Slack channel for NYTimesies:

@Newsroom: Hey all, does anyone know or have access to someone who goes to church and/or knows something in re churchgoing/god etc. for the piece we’re working on about the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s murder?

Really? You NYT experts don’t have your IC-adjacent embedded contacts reporting regularly from the far-right churched insurrection sector so you can cancel it?

Reply: I think my son knows someone who has a friend who has a cousin who has a roommate in Bed-Stuy who (I think) went to Alabama State.

Three degrees of separation, just to be safe from those TPUSAers.

Here’s a suggestion for you NYTimesies. Think about what it means that the memorial for Charlie Kirk filled a sports stadium with hundreds of thousands outside, and that everyone who is anyone attended, from Elon Musk to Donald Trump.

What does it mean?

It means that the energetic young TPUSAers that spoke at the Charlie Kirk memorial are about a standard deviation smarter than you NYTimesies.

And their words were nothing, compared to the words of Erika Kirk.

So you can understand what is happening, I’d like to suggest that you NYTimesies ponder the meaning of the three most recent media ages, suggested by Martin Gurri in The Revolt of the Public.

First, there was the Age of Gutenberg, when intellectuals could read and write and publish printed books. The intellectuals dominated the world in the Age of Revolution.

Second, there was the Age of One-Way Mass Media, in which we humans saw the bloodiest wars and regimes in world history. That’s the thing about mass media -- like the New York Times. The educated class gussies up the Narrative, the Mass Media blasts it out, and off the Doughboys and GIs go to war.

Third, we are now in the Age of Two-Way Media, in which the one-way world of one-way propaganda is living on life support, and an energetic organization like TPUSA can create its own narratives and ideas and communicate with the world out of the range of the New York Times Slack channel.

And a guy like Charlie Kirk, son of an architect who never went to college, can create a national movement in ten years and the NYTimesies on the New York Times Slack channel still know next to nothing about it.

We are At the End of an Age according to John Lukacs, the end of the Modern Age that began five hundred years ago.

Twenty years ago, Lukacs wrote that the Modern Age at its height was the Age of the Bourgeois, for its minds and creators were mostly of bourgeois origins and status that replaced the nobles of the Middle Ages.

I say that the new age will be an age of the ordinary. The future will belong to energetic youngsters like the TPUSAers we saw and heard at the Charlie Kirk memorial. And his widow, Erika Kirk.

It’s okay, NYTimesies. We forgive you.

