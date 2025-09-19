Immigration Enforcement that Americans will Support

Most U.S. citizens support the current focus of deportations: Those with criminal records or evidence of criminal behavior. But what happens a year or so from now when immigration officials start focusing on deporting families that have lived and worked (albeit illegally) in America for many years, perhaps a decade or more? The mainstream media will surely beat the drum on how cruel and unnecessary it is to deport such wonderful, hardworking people. There can be little doubt that after hearing these sob stories the average independent-minded American (meaning those ~20% that neither unconditionally love (~40%) nor viscerally hate (~40%) President Trump) will start siding with the mainstream media and Democrats, imperiling support for Republicans. With this as a backdrop, Republicans must be prepared to counter this narrative during the runup to the mid-terms in 2026 and the Presidential election in 2028.

I sure hope the deep thinkers of MAGA conduct some strategic analysis about perceptions: the deportation process should be considered “fair” and “reasonable’ to the majority of Americans while not rewarding previous usurpers of the immigration laws.

The Trump administration must reach out to voters by emphasizing that illegal entry into America must be disincentivized, stressing that the illegals currently here cannot bypass those who have complied with the law and waited patiently for their citizenship or green cards.

Though in need of better dissemination, it is true that the administration’s current guidelines (it may be politically impossible to develop a formal policy) require that all people not here legally come clean and report their status to authorities in order to remain eligible for potential legal entry at a later date.

Based on this information, the administration should outline an Order of Merit type of prioritization. Those who are gainfully employed (or at least employable), have no criminal records, love the American way, and have lived in America the longest should be placed at the top in pursuit of legal status and allowed to quickly apply for legal return, of course, dependent upon the needs of the economy, and as Val Kilmer would reveal as a deputized Doc Holliday in Tombstone, “and this time it’s legal.”

In contrast, those with criminal backgrounds, no work history, no means of support, or who have recently arrived, (i.e. during the Biden Administration) should be quickly deported, again based upon a prioritized list -- worst first.

Populist Republicans should emphasize that American citizens come first, especially pertaining to job opportunities for blue-collar workers with limited skills (to include single Moms with school-aged children), explaining that this historic deportation period will be a wonderful opportunity for the underprivileged to break out of the cycle of dependence, and realize how it is so much better for one’s self-esteem to earn money and work than look towards government assistance.

Those of independent minds understand why, in some situations, an employer would rather hire an illegal instead of an American, especially if the latter has a sense of entitlement (via welfare benefits), a bad attitude, and/or does not exude trustworthiness. Yet if millions of illegals are actually deported, there will be a plethora of job opportunities opening up for citizens and employers will have to fill these positions somehow.

Needless to say, the economics of supply and demand pertain to labor as well. Claiming that certain occupations are ‘jobs that Americans don’t want’ sounds racist. If one is habitually hungry, isn’t any legal job a good one?

And for all of those progressives who feel that government funds should be spent on American citizens who can work but choose not to and for illegals to remain in America so they can avoid financial hardship in their home countries, the Administration should work with the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Salvation Army, and other charitable organizations to ensure that these liberal-minded folks are afforded the opportunity to personally donate to these causes. Just don’t use tax money.

While it might sadden the average independent-minded American as they watch illegal aliens detained and then involuntarily sent back to their home countries, those concerned should be made aware that most of those deported are not going back to lands of abject poverty. There are opportunities in these countries as well, even more so for those who attained English-speaking skills, trades, or a strong work ethic while in America. The fact is that over the last few decades, the standard of living worldwide has substantially improved. (Yes, there are still pockets where children have undernourished, extended bellies as shown on TV, but this is surely not the norm.)

So, in the months that come, the administration should craft an agreeable narrative regarding deportation, describing how this will improve the wages and employment opportunities of disadvantaged Americans, while also giving those cooperating, industrious deportees a realistic chance of legal return.

Jim Bates is a retired Army Lieutenant Colonel who has had his thoughts published in the Army Logistician, the Air Force Journal of Logistics, the Defense Logistics Agencies’ Fuel Line, the U.S. Naval Institute’s Proceedings, the Army Quartermaster Bulletin, Marathon and Beyond, and the Washington Running Report.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service