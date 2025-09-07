Fall Starts Off with a Bang

If you by chance believed that congressional committees were helmed by elected officials who did their homework and were trying to do more than get face time on the evening news, you certainly learned this week what a farce these hearings can be. Here’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, members of which are richly financed by the pharmaceutical companies that have made mountains of money on vaccines:

If you didn’t realize before this that the CDC needs a thorough housekeeping after it mandated with no scientific basis six-feet distances, useless masks, and bent a knee for and supported BLM parades while keeping kids confined indoors, maybe this chart of their lies by CDC leaders, among others, will change your mind:

Take note that the Senators SCREAMING at RFK today are all listed as have received money from Big Pharma.



People being BRIBED by Big Pharma shouldn't be making ANY healthcare decisions for America.



They're obviously compromised. — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) September 4, 2025

Here’s one example of the session’s thrust and parries:

LUJAN: Are you aware a guy who works for you was charged for practicing medicine without a license? RFK: He was charged by a medical board, sued them, and they were found to be acting in actual malice and were fined $2.6 million by a judge for doing that.

Naturally, there’s been a big media pile-on, financed by you know who, to oust him from this position. To no avail Bill Maher tried his best:

RFK: "If you look at the studies of the Pfizer vaccine…the people who got the vaccine had a 23% higher death rate from all causes"



MAHER: "But that could be the disease itself"



RFK: "Then the vaccine doesn't work, does it?"



Devastating — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) September 2, 2025

Among other things, Kennedy laid bare the statistical shell game CDC was playing:

RFK Jr.: "The 'vaccinated' vs. 'unvaccinated' data is the biggest statistical trick of this pandemic. Here’s the deception: You are NOT counted as "vaccinated" until 2 weeks after your 2nd shot. For the first 6 weeks, the vaccine is ineffective. Infection & death rates rise. But all those deaths are attributed to the "unvaccinated" group. This creates an illusion of high efficacy for the first 2 months. Then, the protection falls off a cliff. By month 7, efficacy doesn't just hit zero—it plummets into negative territory. That means you are more likely to get COVID than someone who never took the vaccine. This isn't a theory. This is the data, and it's holding up across every country in the world. They sold us a temporary shield that ultimately makes us more vulnerable, and then they rigged the stats to hide the decline."

On Facebook Jeffrey Varasano, responding to the claim that 1000 present and former CDC staff demand Kennedy be ousted, reminds us of the very point Kennedy was making -- the CDC record stinks:

Jeffrey Varasano September 4 at 11:50 AM · In the last 50 years the average lifespan has extended about 10% or 7 years, but virtually all of that can be put down to factors other than big pharma and the CDC. Huge reductions of car accidents, workplace accidents, general pollution improvement, a huge drop in smoking, a general increase in wealth and lowering of work hours, more people getting air conditioning. There have been some improvements in medical procedures such as heart surgeries, stents and the like. But all these medicines people are taking for their chronic illnesses probably account for just a few months of the 7 years. And in any case medical advances are not credited solely to the CDC anyway. And no matter how you slice it, COVID was a huge failure for them. Countries who did nothing did better. They pushed trash like this vaccine and remdesevir, while blocking studies on anything that couldn't be patented. They never even recommended that people lose weight, get some vitamin D, sunshine or anything else that might have helped. They pushed mandates, masks for kids, vaccines they knew hurt people, blocked the lab leak theory. 18 months into the pandemic if you went to their website to find out what you should do if you had COVID they had a top 10 list. 9 were things for other people like wearing masks and staying away from your family. Only 1 was a recommendation for the patient. So what should you do if you supposedly have the world's deadliest disease? " Stay hydrated". So 100 years and a trillion dollars, that's what the agency came up with. Have a glass of water. I'm pretty sure we can live without these people. So yeah, the thousand people are no better than the 51 intelligence agents. They should all just be let go immediately. Take the hit all at once. They aren't whistleblowers, exposing some dark secret. They are just resisting policy choices, and expressing their ideology. The people have voted to go in a different direction and aren't obligated to keep these unelected people around.

And these critiques do not even fully cover the bizarre CDC staffing:

“I don’t care if RFK brings back bloodletting and ascribes disease to imbalance of the humors. The fact that the previous CDC Director of immunization was a self-proclaimed homosexual satanist who was obsessed with STDs in infants has permanently destroyed mainstream medicine.”

To say the shifting priorities and successes of the Trump administration have driven the Left insane is to understate the degree of their madness. Having made D.C. immeasurably cleaner and safer, the President next is targeting Portland, which has been devastated for some time by violent members of Antifa and an accommodating officialdom. Nevertheless, Chicago will be on the cleanup city list and this has driven Mayor Brandon Johnson to undertake efforts to keep crime and lawlessness alive in his city. He’s installed fences around the Chicago courthouses to keep ICE from nabbing illegal aliens there and he ordered a roadblock of snowplows and salt trucks moving slowly on I-294, 1-94, and the Eden expressway -- that is all lanes into the city -- to hinder ICE operations there.

Democrats are even standing up for narco terrorists.

“This past week, the U.S. Military bombed a small boat that was smuggling drugs from Venezuela to America. Refusing to celebrate the Americans saved from potential fentanyl overdoses, Democrats instead fumed at President Donald Trump for obliterating international narco-terrorists. The fiend! Seeing an opportunity to expand on Democrat insanity, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth says the boat bombing means Trump is now likely to use the military to interfere with upcoming elections.”

The leftist judges who are willfully trying to obstruct the President by countless ludicrous injunctions, have taken aim at the Supreme Court for having summarily dismissed those rulings.

Federal judges are frustrated with the Supreme Court for increasingly overturning lower court rulings involving the Trump administration with little or no explanation, with some worried the practice is undermining the judiciary at a sensitive time. Some judges believe the Supreme Court, and in particular Chief Justice John Roberts, could be doing more to defend the integrity of their work as President Donald Trump and his allies harshly criticize those who rule against him and as violent threats against judges are on the rise.

Let me translate this for you -- judges who flung everything they could at the Administration hoping to tie it up until (they hoped) the Democrats won the House again in the midterms are angry that the Supreme Court is undermining their plot. Here’s an even harsher, but still accurate assessment of these robed tyrants:

Pasquali Pellegrino On September 4 NBC News published a story about a small group of anonymous federal judges (alleged to be bi-partisan) about how the judges were critical of Chief Justice Robert’s use of the “shadow docket” unsigned opinions summarily overturning their “resistance rulings” with respect to President Trump. They claim they need more guidance and feel they are being undermined and their ridiculous injunctions made to look shoddy. This type of public discussion of their own rulings is itself a violation of “The Judicial Code of Conduct for United States Judges. There are legitimate channels to discuss this criticism but they are not allowed a public forum because public discussion by judges about their own rulings undermines public trust in the impartiality of the judiciary. These judges are attempting to administratively burden the Supreme Court in the same way that lawfare is being used by the left to burden the executive branch and frustrate the will of the American people. They want the Supreme Court to waste time writing long detailed explanations on why minority opinions are not controlling precedent. In other words they want to extrajudicially slow or stop rulings they disagree with. They want to prevent the Supreme from upholding the Constitution if that means helping Donald Trump. They are treacherous dishonest termites who when they are finally identified need to be impeached and removed permanently from office.

If it’s any consolation, much of Europe is as nuts as the Democrats are. This week in Starmer’s UK, five armed police arrested a comedian (who is known for his work as Father Ted) for three-gender tweets which are perfectly anodyne and constitute no threat to any sentient being. In one of the most amusing letters ever written Baroness Nicholson took the government to task, asking them to “please stop being stupid.”

I would read an entire book of Baroness Nicholson's letters telling people how it really is. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) September 6, 2025

In France, the UK, Spain and Germany people are resisting the insanity of the governing classes, certainly inspired by Trump.

Elizabeth Nickerson explains the thinking of western Europe’s (and) Canada’s ruling bozos and confirms the nascent uprising.

Who were our rulers? Here’s a hint. Where did Ian Matheson come from? That’s right, Jardine Matheson, the crooks who addicted half of China to opium and made out like bandits. Every single company run by the father of every single friend was operated in secret by an aristocratic cabal out of the City of London. An aristocratic cabal that runs Canada’s current prime minister, bankster Mark Carney. And that, my friends, is what the World Economic Forum, with these PIGS behind them, has been doing to the United States for the last forty years. De-industrializing, breaking the independence of the United States. Turning the economy mercantile. Mercantilism is a polite way of saying, we decide what part of your country we want, and then we take it and pay you 10%. We decide the winners and losers. Us. This, and only this, is what globalism is. It’s why these walking corpses, this sentient slime, promote Marxism (for us, not them), pays the Democrat party to disrupt and riot, imports millions of illiterate desperate military aged men who hate us, pays the Democrat party to break the fertility of generations with hormones, pays the administrative state and Pharma to poison the food, water and air of Americans. They will break you any way they can and take your country for themselves. They have wanted it since 1630. That is what’s behind the environmental movement and that is what’s behind social “equity” and that’s what is behind the financialization of the Americas. “You get a value, you get a value, you get a value, and then we trade you like widgets. That land? That fertile, rich, glorious land? Ours, assholes. We pay off your insane debt which we have bullied, bribed and persuaded socialist idiots to run up, and then we take your country. Our plans take generations to mature.[snip] Buoyed by his resounding success in the face of vicious opposition, all of Europe is saying, why can’t we have that? When the brutalized and submissive Europeans FINALLY get up on their hind legs? It’s over. And today, wonderfully, all of Europe is on the streets.

Why shouldn’t they revolt against leaders who flooded their country with third-world thugs and economic parasites, ignored the crimes they commit, adopted energy and environmental policies which are driving citizens into unemployment and their countries into economic depression all the while posturing on the world stage as if they still had the kind of military capabilities they themselves diminished and destroyed?