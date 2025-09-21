Evil Is Real And Has Embedded Itself In The American Left

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the word “evil” is being tossed around. It seems to be little more than a verbal equivalent to “fascist,” “racist,” and a handful of other words that are used without a second thought for what they actually mean. We are appropriately repulsed by the act, so we call it evil. But few of us truly understand that these “horrific” acts have a fundamental connection to the realm we cannot see. Yes, I’m going to discuss theology, because there is no other proper explanation for the acts of the assassin and any co-conspirators. Argue all you want, but it is the truth, and the truth remains the truth, whether you agree or not.

“Evil” is a concept in the realm of morals. The late Christian philosopher Ravi Zacharias trenchantly noted that “there is no moral law without a moral law-giver.” If any of us declares a “moral law,” our proclamation will have as much authority as that pack of space monkeys typing out the collected works of Shakespeare in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Consider the prohibition on theft.

If you steal my stuff, I’ll get upset. But it’s the state statute that makes it criminal, and that law was created by a legislative body that has the right to make laws governing our behavior. It has the higher authority required for law-making. The law against theft echoes “Thou shalt not steal” from the Ten Commandments for a good reason. Good laws follow God’s moral commandments.

Good and evil are actually descriptions of loyalty to God or rebellion against God. It’s just that simple, and evil’s as old as creation. We all know the story of the snake in the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. The “shining one” (literal Hebrew) tempted Adam and Eve, and the rest is history. But this doesn’t tell us the back story. (Bible geeks can read Ezekiel 28:1-19 and Isaiah 14:1-20. Just don’t let theologians tell you those are just metaphorical. They’re real.)

Genesis 6:4 talks about how the “Sons of God” saw that our women were beautiful. So, they left their position in heaven to party and have giant children (Nephilim). Wait! That isn’t what the text says? Actually, it does. First, the term “Sons of God” refers to celestial beings. Don’t let theologians deter you. Do your own word study. Then read Jesus’ answer to the lawyer in the story of the seven brothers in Mark 12:20-25 (Also in Matthew 22:25-30 and Luke 20:29-36). He tells them that they’re making a mistake because they don’t understand “the scriptures.”

You can search the entire Old Testament, but you won’t find a word supporting Jesus’ comment. That’s because the scripture He’s referring to is The Book of the Watchers in 1 Enoch 1-36. It’s part of the Ethiopic canon, and gives the story of fall of the elohim (Hebrew for “gods”) in detail. It also explains how these celestial beings rebelled and left their proper station and role in heaven.

While their story is told in detail in 1 Enoch, we see parts of it in the rebellion at the Tower of Babel in Genesis 11. Deuteronomy 32:8 makes it clear that the seventy family groups of Genesis 10 were parceled out to the fallen “Sons of God.” They were to “Vindicate the weak and fatherless; Do justice to the afflicted and destitute. Rescue the weak and needy; Deliver them out of the hand of the wicked.” (Psalm 82:3-4 NAS) But instead, these judges were unjust and showed favoritism to the wicked. (Verse 2 – Sounds like many district court judges.) YHWH pronounces the verdict in verse 7. They “will die like men.”

The Apostle Peter sums up the actions of the evil elohim after Jesus’ victory over death in 1 Peter 5:8. “The devil prowls about like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” By contrast, YHWH wishes only good for us (Matthew 7:11, Luke 11:13). And this is where the rubber meets the road.

Those who are loyal to God are serving their Creator. Without service to a higher power, there is no psychological stability. Jordan Peterson’s Rule 7 points out that engaging in meaningful service aligns individuals with a higher moral order. Without such service, people become unmoored from reality.

This psychological drift turns into psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and gender dysphoria. Multiple studies (see full-text study here, note references) have shown that Democrats self-report higher levels of depression and, by implication, antidepressant use. “…[I]deology remains a strong predictor of mental health self-reports.” This conclusion comes after the authors diminish the difference between left and right by 40% to give the ;eft the benefit of every doubt.

Those who refuse to serve YHWH find themselves actively serving the fallen elohim, even if they don’t even know they exist. They release themselves to wild orgies of emotion at raves, parties, and “radical self-expression” events like Burning Man. But without a moral law in view, these approaches only lead to self-destruction. For example, the LGB-alphabet soup cadre is well known for high suicide rates, which only increase as “gender affirming care” is administered.

Unfortunately, self-destructive behavior only makes the psychiatric difficulties worse. Complete hopelessness accompanied by the sight of happy “normies” leads to desperation. At times, this extreme sense of failure plays out in a suicide-by-cop type of event, such as an “I’m going to hurt as many normies as I can” mass shooting. Or it’s when an evil person murders the one he and his ilk see as the source of their pain (e.g., murdering Charlie Kirk). Add to this the well-publicized hostile transformation of depression by SSRI antidepressants, and we have a perfect storm of evil. Fallen elohim have to be celebrating like Leftist commentators. Oh, wait. The commentators are celebrating like the fallen elohim that they serve.

“Evil,” in the simplest public sense, is service to fallen elohim. They operate to destroy, while YHWH creates and enhances. Every left-wing politician, commentator, and useful idiot is in open rebellion against YHWH, and thus in league with the fallen elohim. They ridicule the two divinely created genders. Christian values are belittled as repressive. Simply failing to bow to the evil ones is an “aggression.” Free speech that disagrees is “violence.”

Many are coming to realize that the Left has fully sold out to evil. The sequence is simple. Some of God’s celestial created beings rebelled. They were given a chance to straighten up and fly right, but instead subverted the humans they were tasked with protecting. YHWH declared their death sentence if they did not repent, but they doubled down. Huge numbers of gullible people have followed their lead, not recognizing that that choice is the source of their troubles.

Peace and fulfillment are good and come from serving YHWH, not the fallen gods. The war has now broken out into the open. The only real question is in the details, but the outcome is certain. As my wife’s license plate frame says, “I know the future. God wins.” Our allegiance will determine our ultimate fate.

I am well aware that many will find a “religious” post on this “political” site to be somewhat off the beaten path, but this is the nature of the war we find ourselves in. For more details, read Supernatural by Michael S. Heiser, PhD.

Ted Noel is a retired physician who posts on social media as Doctor Ted. His occasional Doctor Ted’s Prescription podcast is available on multiple podcast channels.