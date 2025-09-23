Death Penalty for Kirk Assassin? Bad Idea

I am not opposed to using the death penalty for specific heinous crimes. Certainly, it was warranted for Timothy McVeigh, and Charlie Kirk’s killing was indeed heinous. However, the alleged assassin is Tyler Robinson and that gives me pause, because there are thousands of Tylers out there ready to make him a martyr.

This hate-filled, deluded, brainwashed community has been groomed deliberately by a Machiavellian academia since the 1960s.

There was a time when public education institutions were staffed with unbiased professors and educated their students with genuine facts and encouraged independent thought. That was back then.

As a product of Catholic education for 12 years, I finally witnessed public education at Hunter College but was thankfully inoculated against the liberal spin spun by their professors lauding the genius of The Communist Manifesto. I made sure my six children were inoculated as well and they are doing the same for my fourteen grandchildren.

In 1973, I watched the Woody Allen film ‘Sleeper’ and was surprised at this prescient plot line considering Allen is a Hollywood liberal. The film is post-apocalyptic and the world is now totalitarian. One of the scientists explains that history is unclear on how civilization ended, but their best theory is that "a man named Albert Shanker got hold of a nuclear warhead."

Everybody in New York City was familiar with Shankar who was the head of the teachers' inion and how the city endured his endless demands and extortionist strike threats.

According to Breitbart.com, nothing has changed, citing:

The head of one of the nation’s largest teachers’ unions (Randi Weingarten) is back to calling conservatives “fascists” and “authoritarians” and making comparisons to “Nazis” just days after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

There are many clickbait YouTube videos promoting “Charlie Kirk destroys liberal student during university tour.”

Kirk does not destroy anyone with malice but simply proffers debate on the issues.

But why did Charlie Kirk concentrate his tours on campuses? He was simply trying to stop the rampant indoctrination in today’s universities with cold hard facts.

Is it any wonder why the number one demographic celebrating Charlie’s murder is teachers and professors?

Since the murder, there have been many teachers either suspended or fired for posts praising and thanking the killer for Kirk’s death. A teacher in Newport News, Virginia, was fired for saying "I hope he suffered through all of it" following the murder. There are way too many similar posts by educators to list, but this should open parents’ eyes about who is instructing their children.

About the only possible good benefit of the COVID pandemic was the gradual wakeup call to parents, letting them know that most of the academic institutions, teachers’ unions and school boards did not have the best interests of their children at heart and were more concerned with political influence at the cost of their responsibility to provide education.

When politicians and educators decided that a lockdown of schools was necessary to contain the pandemic, our children paid the price with lowered reading and math skills that will cost them dearly in the future. Eleven of my grandchildren attended parochial schools that had teachers who were not members of the suffocating unions in public schools. Consequently, they maintained high education levels from before the politically exploited pandemic. The other two grandchildren were students at a good public school, yet I had to teach the kindergartener how to read.

Some parents elected to start home schooling but that was not always a feasible option for many. When I interviewed Vice President Dick Cheney with my New York Sun colleagues many years ago, I asked his view on school choice, and he said that he and other Republicans had been battling for school choice for years. Parents are struggling to pay tuition for private schools because many public schools are more interested in grooming than educating their children.

The death penalty is a difficult topic to even consider, and I asked my brilliant Millennial daughter what it meant for her. She answered wisely that it should only be used when the criminal is beyond rehabilitation or a threat to the community. I agree,

If there is one thing we can all agree on is that there are many, many hate-filled individuals living in this country who no longer can distinguish between right and wrong. They are triggered by inconsequential, petty incidents and unfortunately, many are women. They post their anguish on TikTok and calculate how many clicks they will get from like-minded souls. They have no idea that they are mentally unbalanced narcissists.

On Sunday, there was a memorial service for Charlie Kirk in Arizona that had over 250,000 mourners offering prayers for the family he left behind. At the service, his widow said, "He wanted to save young men — just like the one who took his life." She concluded with: "I forgive him," without saying his name.

Her remarks represent the difference between how the right reacts with prayer to sorrowful incidents while the left reacts with deliberate violence and destruction by paid protestors.

R.I.P. Charlie Kirk.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License