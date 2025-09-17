Constitution Day: If Its Light Goes Out, Darkness and Oppression Are Sure to

We have all had moments where we realized that if we had only known more or had critical information, we would have avoided making a serious mistake. Today there are a considerable number of elites in high places in America who embrace a vision for reordering America wherein our constitutional republican government would be supplanted by a new system to accommodate a new global order. It may be a shorter step than most would think, for in the last 115 years America has seen its governance evolve from a constitutional republic into an unaccountable administrative state with little resistance.

The critical lesson of history that every freedom-loving person needs to grasp is this: The entire world lived in political darkness before the U.S Constitution gave birth to an enlightened democratically-elected representative government where sovereignty was invested in the people, and government’s role was redefined to protecting the peoples’ natural God-given rights.

Constitution Day, which falls on September 17, is the national observance holiday that honors the birth of political freedom. And even though many are unfamiliar with Constitution Day, this year -- 2025 -- it may be our most important holiday to understand, for all our pressing national problems today are a result of corruption and departure from governance and law enforcement consistent with the Constitution. As a result, our country is threatened more now than at any time since the Civil War broke out in 1861.

The drafting of the Constitution in 1787, some six years after the end of the War of Independence, was more miraculous than the victory over superior British military forces by George Washington’s undertrained, underfunded, and outnumbered Continental Army. By contemporary standards, it is inconceivable how delegates from thirteen extraordinarily disparate states could muster the forbearance and magnanimity to agree on the terms of a new Constitution. But with God’s help they accomplished just that.

As good as that Constitution was (and is), it had to be ratified by the states to become the law of the land. And several states withheld support out of fear the Constitution did not protect citizens and states from the inevitable overreach of centralized federal government power. The influential and large holdout states -- Virginia, New York, and Massachusetts -- finally agreed to ratify the Constitution on the condition that ten amendments called the Bill of Rights would be incorporated into the final Constitution. This Bill of Rights would define and protect both the people’s natural and unalienable rights and states’ rights against overreach from the federal government.

The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were revolutionary political instruments because they clearly delineated citizens’ rights and established that these rights came from God and not the state. These rights, being then sovereign and unalienable, put the people in charge and made the government subordinate, which was hitherto unprecedented in human history.

Another aspect of the genius of the Constitution was that it limited government abuse by creating checks and balances of power between three separate branches of government -- the executive, the legislative and the judicial. Another mechanism of check in the Constitution was also to delineate power to be exercised between the federal and state governing authorities.

Frequent elections established by the Constitution also provided yet another important mechanism to limit government incompetence and corruption. This also meant that the most sacred responsibility of citizenship established by the Constitution was and is the responsibility of people to be informed and vote who shall govern.

This combination of limiting governmental power and maximizing peoples’ rights makes the U.S. Constitution unique. Now 236 years old, it is the longest-running constitution of its kind in human history. The fact is that even with all its flaws, the United States, which has only 4% of the world’s population, has originated over 90% of the world’s creativity and over 25% of the world’s wealth.

The American people must recognize that the replacement of U.S. Constitution with any other system or new global order -- which would strip the people of their rights to pursue life, liberty, and happiness -- must be resisted at any cost. Let it be simply stated: If the light of the U.S. Constitution goes out, darkness and oppression around the world are sure to follow.

The Constitution makes it clear that everyone, whether in the public or private sector, is equal before the law. Additionally, every elected federal government officeholder, judicial appointee, and executive branch cabinet secretary is required to pledge an oath before assuming office, to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

In a spiritually enlightened constitutional America, government would be a good steward of taxpayer resources and avoid debt burdens on future generations. Unelected government agencies would all be downsized and be stripped of their ability to make regulatory law, which is the sole responsibility of the legislature. Agencies that could not be reformed and deliver for the American people -- like the Department of Education, Homeland Security, the FBI, and CIA -- would be entirely restructured and refocused. The military would be recast into armed services with ‘esprit de corps’ and unmatched excellence, training, and firepower to fight and win wars.

In a true constitutional America, there would be absolute protection of the people’s rights and there would be equal justice under the law. The First Amendment would be considered sacred and honored, which would result in a vibrant competition of ideas, creating a public square in which false political narratives and propaganda would be exposed and unable to survive.

The first two presidents of the United States understood the importance of the moral foundation of society for the nation’s success and longevity. In his Farewell address of 1796, George Washington said, "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, Religion and morality are indispensable supports.” Two years later, successor President John Adams observed: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other."

Today, 228 years later, these warnings are more relevant than ever. The results of driving God out of the popular culture in America are self-evident. The secular deep state enemies have largely disempowered the Constitution and have no scruples against using deceit and force to take America down. Should the American people fail to deal a lethal blow to these enemies of our Constitution, America’s already compromised freedom, and independence could be entirely lost. And so would go the rest of the world.

Scott S. Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute and a member of the Committee on the Present Danger-China. His timeless book, Rediscovering America, has been Amazon New Release in the history genre for eight;weeks.Reach him at;scottp@discovery.org

Image: Pixabay