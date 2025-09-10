Charlotte’s Crime Sanctuary: You Can’t Spell Violence Without Vi

Iryna Zarutska’s murder on Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line light rail was not a “tragic situation.” She fled a war zone only to be cut down on a Charlotte train—a victim of a city government derailed by ideology and the lure of federal transit dollars instead of delivering law and order.

And now her death has become something even more damning: the crime America’s national press corps chose to bury.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles responded to the killing with platitudes about “mental health” and “homelessness,” calling it a “tragic situation” and warning that “we will never arrest our way out” of such problems.

How about at least trying, Madam Mayor?

The mayor’s line might impress a sociology seminar at UNC Charlotte, but it is asinine nonsense when a predator with more than a dozen arrests is free to cut down a defenseless woman in public.

Charlotte didn’t need a therapy session that day. It needed law enforcement to be expanded, visible, and embraced.

Two weeks later, as Charlotte officials released video of the murder, Mayor Lyles thanked media outlets for refusing to show Zarutska’s final moments: “I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.”

Seriously? If the mayor wanted to respect the victim’s family, she would have undertaken concrete measures to make Charlotte safer—not offer bromides about how she is still “thinking hard” about it.

In a formal statement the Tuesday after the murder, Lyles did not even mention Iryna Zarutska by name, nor did she outline concrete steps for CATS or police to improve safety.

Instead, she focused on the suspect, urged the public not to “demonize” the homeless, and recycled the same social-justice jargon that produced these policy failures in the first place.

That’s right—the same mayor who urged “media partners and community members” not to share the video of Zarutska’s murder “out of respect for Iryna’s family” could not even bring herself to say her name.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told the real story: Lyles “doesn’t want the media to show you the ugly truth.” And the ugly truth is this: Charlotte is angling for billions in federal transit grants if voters approve a new sales tax this fall. A murder on the Blue Line threatens that political sales pitch.

Better to suppress the images, smother the outrage, and keep the money flowing.

And another ugly truth: Charlotte’s crime problem, like those plaguing America’s big cities, is systemic—not because of poverty or “root causes,” but because urban politics are systemically Democrat.

What about Charlotte’s transit agency? The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is only now announcing “initiatives” in the wake of Zarutska’s death: more random fare inspections, ticket validators on platforms, a sprinkling of bike patrols, and a mutual-aid agreement with Charlotte police—something that should have been in place from day one.

This, after admitting the accused killer likely didn’t even have a ticket. How did that happen?

Easy. No turnstiles, no meaningful security, and—three weeks after the fact and nearly two decades after light rail was inaugurated—does CATS bother to engage with the police?

The CATS response borders on parody: “Fare enforcement is done based on the CATS Fare Enforcement Policy,” explained one spokesman—bureaucratic word salad for absolutely nothing.

Seemingly, the city’s leaders want the billions from Washington and sales-tax revenue to bankroll their transit lollapalooza—and they want this “tragic situation” to vanish posthaste.

They don’t want you to see the video because it exposes the real cost of their policies: an innocent woman slashed to death in her seat on a city train.

And where was the national press? Missing in action until the surveillance video surfaced nearly two weeks after the August 22 murder—and only then, when President Trump forced the issue, did the legacy outlets scramble to cover what they had ignored.

According to End Wokeness, here was the tally before the video’s release:

0 stories from AP

0 stories from PBS

0 stories from The New York Times

0 stories from NPR

0 stories from The Wall Street Journal

0 stories from BBC

0 stories from CNN

0 stories from The Washington Post

0 stories from Reuters

0 stories from MSNBC

When the outrage was unavoidable, they covered it. When it mattered, they buried it.

Why? Because when the narrative suits them, they flood the zone—but when it cuts against their agenda, when it exposes the failures of progressive governance, the rot of soft-on-crime policies, and the human toll of ideology, they fall silent.

The self-styled watchdogs of democracy have become little more than palace guards for progressive decay.

As if the media silence weren’t obscene enough, GoFundMe even hosted several fundraisers for the accused killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., until public outrage forced the platform to pull the plug. That these went live at all is indictment enough.

Sympathy for the murderer, silence for the victim—this is the diseased culture Charlotte has allowed to fester.

Charlotte’s law enforcement crisis is not an isolated tragedy. In Charlotte-dominated Mecklenburg County, the sheriff has staged dinners billed as efforts to reduce the stigma around inmates, announced plans for more events to “give residents (that is, inmates) the dignity they deserve on their path forward,” and even built a music studio which once showcased an accused killer—all while two of his top deputies resigned citing “backstabbing” and “lies.”

This is not common-sense public safety. It’s failure dressed up as social justice: soft-hearted nonsense with hard consequences for the law-abiding. What’s next—ditching the jumpsuits and prison-issue slides for designer streetwear and Nike Air More Uptempos so inmates won’t be wardrobe-and-footwear-shamed?

Stigma is part of the point of being an inmate; it’s deterrence, a daily reminder that crime has consequences.

Americans are sick of the progressive pablum—so-called leaders staring at their navels, lamenting the “root causes” of violence while ignoring the obvious ones: criminals, and the policies that embolden them.

These are the genuine root causes—not some unsolved sociological mystery. They are repeat offenders walking the streets when they should be behind bars. Maybe start with the basics: arrest, prosecute, punish.

And while you’re at it, instead of sticking out a hand for a mass-transit grab bag of federal money, how about initiating genuine cooperation with federal law enforcement—whether it’s honoring ICE detainers or working with federal drug investigators. Immigration wasn’t the issue in this case, but the politics are the same: defy ICE, defy Washington, defy the law itself. In Charlotte, the criminal class gets the message—and the public pays.

Sadly, Iryna may have been safer in Ukraine than in America’s urban dystopia. That is the measure of Charlotte’s failure.

Charlotte voted itself this problem—and, just as its mayor sneers at “arresting our way out,” it will likely not vote its way out.

In the end, the lesson is in the name: you can’t spell violence without Vi.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and host of the Modern Federalist podcast. For media inquiries or speaking engagements, please click here. X: @CharltonAllenNC

