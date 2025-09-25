The assassination of Charlie Kirk has changed American politics, reshaping voter energy and fueling Republican momentum in ways that few could have predicted.

His death at Utah Valley University earlier this month was a brutal reminder of how volatile our political climate has become.

Yet, in tragedy, it has also galvanized Republicans across the nation, driving record voter registration surges and energizing grassroots activists who rightfully see Kirk as a martyr for free speech and traditional American values.

The first significant election held since his Sept. 10 murder was on Sept. 16, in Ocala, Florida’s nominally nonpartisan mayoral contest, which would have normally passed with zero national relevance.

Instead, it became the first electoral bellwether of the post-Kirk political environment. The results were not only decisive, but also revealing of where the country may be headed as gubernatorial races this fall, and next year’s midterms, come into focus.

Incumbent Republican Mayor Ben Marciano secured reelection with 84% of the vote, compared to just 16% for his Democratic challenger, Arbor Feliciano. This margin was astounding given the context: a low-turnout race in an urban setting, with a growing downtown core and rapid suburban sprawl. This is exactly the type of environment where Democrats hope to conquer when national winds are at their back.

Turnout barely surpassed 11.5% among Ocala’s 33,301 eligible voters, leaving plenty of theoretical space for Democrats to capitalize.

Yet they could not. Instead, Republicans demonstrated a loyalty and energy that has only grown stronger since Kirk’s assassination, proving that even in municipalities undergoing rapid demographic change, the GOP is not just holding steady but expanding its dominance.

The backdrop to this election matters. Ocala is not just another mid-sized Florida city. It is the fastest-growing metropolitan area in the United States. Between 2023 and 2024, its population surged by 4%, the highest rate of any metro, with more than 50,000 new residents projected within the next four years. Growth on this scale often brings political upheaval, particularly when it involves newcomers from across the nation.

Yet the pattern in Ocala has been strikingly consistent: new residents are reinforcing, not eroding, Republican strength.

Even as diversity expands, and the city reaches almost 72,000 residents, its cultural ethos remain grounded in traditional values of family, safety, and opportunity. These values align squarely with Republican governance.

Florida itself provides the larger stage for this trend.

As of September, Republicans hold a historic lead of more than 1.353 million registered voters over Democrats, capturing 40.8% of the electorate compared to the Democrats’ 30.7%. Marion County, home to Ocala, mirrors this reality even more vividly: 133,407 registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than two-to-one, with just 65,233 in the blue column.

This dominance, in a county approaching half a million residents, is no accident. It is the product of steady growth over the past decade, accelerated by in-migration from high-tax, left-leaning states and cemented by policy successes under Republican leadership at both state and local levels.

Marciano’s campaign embodied this alignment. A fitness entrepreneur-turned-mayor, he emphasized expanding mental health resources, improving public safety, and sustaining family-centered community growth through his Healthy Ocala initiative. Voters rewarded this practical record, seeing in Marciano a steady hand who had already delivered.

In contrast, Feliciano—a 20-year-old supermarket employee and social justice advocate—offered an unambiguously progressive platform which entailed, among other things, a “vacancy tax” on residential landlords, city-run health clinics, raising taxes on large employers, and environmentalism.

These issues failed to resonate in a municipality where residents prioritize fiscal prudence and law-and-order leadership. The rejection of his campaign website’s explicit pledge to end Ocala’s ICE deputization agreement drove home just how disconnected his candidacy was from the electorate. Feliciano argued that the agreement strained community trust, but in a county where law enforcement partnerships with federal immigration authorities are seen as essential to safety, the message fell flat.

The contrast with recent history could not be clearer. In 2017, the last time blue voters were in #Resistance mode, Ocala’s Republican mayor Kent Guinn won reelection by a far slimmer margin, just 62.5% to Democrat Catherine Zimmer’s 37.5%. Today, the GOP wins by a 70-point blowout. What changed? The numbers tell the story: in 2016, Donald Trump carried Marion County by just under 46,000 votes; by 2020, his margin rose to nearly 53,000; and in 2024, he won the county by an estimated 32-point spread.

Ron DeSantis followed a similar trajectory, expanding his margin from 37,509 votes in 2018 to 39 points countywide in 2022. Far from being eroded by demographic shifts, Republican dominance has deepened with each cycle, and the Ocala mayoral race confirmed that trajectory in dramatic fashion.

But what elevates this race beyond the local level is its timing. Charlie Kirk’s assassination, occurring six days before the vote, turned into a clarion call for non-lefties. In Pennsylvania, Republican registrations doubled their usual pace, with 2,148 new sign-ups in a single week. In New Mexico, at one event alone, 78 Democrats flipped their party registration in defiance of left-wing radicalism spilling into violence.

Revelations about Kirk being targeted because his assassin was motivated by trans ideology only bolstered Republican momentum. The grief of losing a movement leader was swiftly transformed into political energy, and Ocala’s vote was the first real electoral manifestation of that energy.

It is telling that Democrats could not capitalize even in the environment of low turnout, urban growth, expanding suburbia, and blue discontent with Trump’s administration. By historical precedent, the out-of-power party often benefits from surging enthusiasm, but that surge has not materialized. Instead, Republicans are the ones exhibiting mobilization, their ranks swelling not only in red counties like Marion but across swing states where future elections will be decided. Kirk’s death did not dampen spirits; it hardened resolve.

Looking ahead, this signals a challenging road for Democrats. Virginia and New Jersey hold gubernatorial races later this year, contests that in the past have been early indicators of midterm dynamics. If Republicans can replicate the energy seen in Ocala, they will be positioned to outperform expectations, even in environments once considered favorable for Democrats.

Next year’s midterms, which will decide control of Congress, may hinge on whether the GOP can sustain this post-Kirk momentum. All signs suggest they can.

The deeper meaning of Ocala’s blowout is not about one mayoral election but about a national trend. Republicans are proving stronger than they were in 2017, not weaker. They are not simply weathering demographic changes; they are thriving amid them. Migration, diversity, and growth are not undermining GOP strength but bolstering it, as new residents integrate into communities defined by safety, opportunity, and shared values.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk, an extraordinary tragedy, has spawned an energized Republican electorate, awakening many to the stakes of the moment and motivating them to act with renewed purpose.

Ocala offered the first test, and the results were emphatic. A city growing faster than any in America, more diverse than ever, and positioned in a traditionally Democrat-friendly urban setting delivered an epic Republican victory in the wake of Kirk’s assassination.

If that is the first data point in this new political environment, then Democrats face an uphill climb not only in Florida but nationwide.

Dr. Joseph Ford Cotto hosts and produces News Sight, speaking the data-driven truth about economic and political issues that impact you. During the 2024 presidential election, he created the Five-Point Forecast, which correctly predicted Trump's national victory and the outcome in all swing states. The author of numerous nonfiction books, Cotto holds a doctorate in business administration and is a Lean Six Sigma Certified Black Belt. During 2014, HLM King Kigeli V of Rwanda bestowed a hereditary knighthood upon him. It was followed by a barony the next year.

Image: Ebyabe, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed