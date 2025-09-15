Charlie Kirk, Our American Martyr

I attended the Politicon Convention in 2017, in one of the bluest sections of the bluest counties in the bluest state: Pasadena, California. It was a great year since Trump won his first term against all odds. Democrats and progressive leftists across the country were still seething, convinced that the United States should have had its first female president.

The convention invited a “Who’s Who” of politicians, political commentators, and campaign pundits. Reporters, Congressmen, and independent reporters of all backgrounds also attended. But there was one man who stood out, and I had no idea how much he would stand up for our principles, our country, and our Christian faith.

While visiting some of the vendors, I met this guy congregating with other conservatives at one of the opening events. I recognized him a little bit, but could not quite place his name. I don’t remember word-for-word what we talked about, but it started something like this:

“Who are you? You look familiar.”

“My name is Charlie Kirk. I’m with TPUSA.”

He was so down-to-earth, not flashy or arrogant. There was no trace of “better than” about the guy. He was happy to talk to me, and he didn’t get upset that I couldn’t recognize him right away. All the pieces came together for me, and I remembered some of the work he had started doing on college campuses. I was grateful for the work he had been doing, and I shared my gratitude. We took a photo, and then he moved on.

I had no idea I was rubbing elbows with greatness that day, or with a future martyr.

I watched with other conservatives as Charlie Kirk’s presence rose steadily on college campuses. He engaged with all sorts of students, putting forth the best rebuttals against liberal arguments, and even dealt with hostilities from the dissident right.

He also wrote books and spoke to state Republican Party conventions (I was pleased to hear him speak before the California Republican Party convention in late 2017, at the direct invitation of then Chairman Jim Brulte). He started a podcast. He seemed like any other well-spoken, mainstream conservative.

I was critical of his middle-of-the-road conservatism initially. He was openly promoting “gay” conservatives, and he seemed okay with some form of amnesty. He talked about the RAISE Act in 2019, but at the same time, he argued for stapling green cards to foreign students’ diplomas after they graduated from American Universities.

All of us should appreciate that, unlike most activists, Kirk changed his mind. He took a stronger stance on illegal immigration and also on stopping mass immigration. He started speaking out boldly against the LGBT agenda. In connection with that issue, he spoke positively with “gay conservatives” who debated him, but he would advise them to stop identifying with sexual feelings.

He also connected with churches to mobilize them for political action. He recognized the need to restore the American culture. He witnessed young men in disarray, and that someone needed to show them the way, and that way is through Christ.

He turned into a tour de force—and he helped get Trump elected for the second time. His last book, Right Wing Revolution, is a must-read. He touched taboo subjects, such as challenging the Civil Rights Act and returning the country to natural law. He also stated that we need to fight for natural marriage. Kirk was a happy warrior who reminded us that conservatives were winning, and that we shouldn’t settle for less.

I still marvel how so young a man could launch so great a political operation. A college dropout, he convinced a generation of young people that they did not have to drop out of society if they didn’t graduate from college. He battled with keen intellects and indoctrinated minds, often proving that the college professors were not as smart as they claimed to be.

His efforts to shape the culture were yielding results. Young people, Generation Z with Generation Alpha in tow, warmed to his mission and message and crossed the aisle to his side, seeing the Right was right while the Left was terribly wrong.

His organization expanded like never before, too. He was affecting people in other English-speaking countries, and he branched out into a faith ministry, as well, not just to spread the Gospel, but to get Christians to vote for their values and restore the Judeo-Christian heritage in the United States.

I have never cried as hard over someone’s passing. I have witnessed family members die, but they died away from natural causes. I have seen friends lying in a casket at their wake. Viewing the lifeless body of my one friend shocked me. But Charlie Kirk’s murder hits in too many ways. This godly man, a brave soldier, kind to even those who disagreed with him, and willing to engage with those who hated him, was stolen from us, and all too soon. I still can’t get over it.

Here are other reflections that must be shared:

Online commentators have urged social media platforms to take down the video of Charlie’s assassination. I disagree. The world needs to see this man fearless in the face of danger. No one stopped him from speaking out. This American Martyr, a witness for the truth whose example, even in death, will inspire us to speak out, fight back, and restore what has been lost.

Second, despite the race-baiting and left-wing mockery over his death from atavistic leftists, I am sensing a change in political winds. The race-baiting attempts to shame the memory of Charlie Kirk for taking on harsh truths and discussing tough issues are not working. We are seeing widespread commemoration and approval for his willingness to speak up for what is right. He addressed issues of race, color, creed, nationality, and sexual politics with poise and honor, and people are celebrating that.

There has been another change in the force, one which shows that the Right will not run and hide in fright, but stand up to win the fight. Wicked leftists around the world belted out their heinous laughter, lapping up the joy of this “Nazi” getting taken out with an assassin’s bullet. The gloves are off now. One by one, these vile left-wing freaks, bigots, and maniacs are getting a taste of their own medicine. Fired from jobs, losing their public reputation, and being put on leave from government institutions, these enemies are paying the price for their hatred.

The Right is winning, constitutional norms are restoring, and the world is healing from the woke mind-virus of communism. Charlie Kirk was—is—an integral part of that incredible transformation.

Charlie Kirk was a prophet, a priest, and a king in our time.

He captured the larger conservative battle, that of winning the culture to the Right, of defeating the Left with sound argument, and exposing their unsound identity politics and insanity.

He will be missed, and we must follow in his steps.

This quote from Danish theologian Soren Kierkegaard has been making the rounds on social media in the wake of Charlie’s assassination. I will end with that:

“The tyrant dies and his rule is over; the martyr dies and his rule begins.”

Rest in Peace, Charlie.