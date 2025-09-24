Antifa Must Be Destroyed

When President Trump visited King Charles III at Windsor Castle on September 17, members of Antifa stood outside and chanted, “Charlie’s in a box.” They were referring to the great Charlie Kirk, who had been assassinated one week earlier. Charlie’s assassin is a left-wing zealot who engraved “anti-fascist” taunts on his bullet casings and may have had direct ties to Antifa terrorist cells in the United States. More Antifa supporters stood outside Charlie’s public funeral in Arizona on September 21 and shouted disgusting insults at the hundreds of thousands of Americans who had come to mourn and pay their respects.

This is what Antifa is. It is an evil organization that attracts people with evil in their hearts. Those who identify as Antifa either are killers or support killers. When Antifa terrorists murder people who oppose their evil ways, they stalk the friends and families of their victims and take pleasure in their pain. They say nasty, hateful things in an effort to provoke people who are grieving. They are demons and deserve to be exorcised from this world.

President Trump says he is going after Antifa. In a September 18 Truth Social post, the president wrote, “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

Days later while answering questions from the press in the Oval Office, President Trump stated clearly, “Antifa and their radical allies have crossed every line. It’s time to call them what they are: terrorists. We’re designating Antifa as a major terrorist organization, and we’ll go after every group funding or supporting this sick, dangerous radical left disaster.” Going further, he reminded reporters, “This isn’t just about one group; it’s about the entire network of left-wing extremists who’ve turned our streets into battlegrounds.” Finally, he threw down the gauntlet with this promise: “We’ll root them out to protect every American.”

I pray that the president is successful in his mission. He tried this once before during the Antifa-BLM insurrection of 2020 — the most costly riots in U.S. history. While Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Portland, Kenosha, St. Louis, and other American cities were being set on fire, President Trump wrote, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

This was only a few months before the fraud-filled, mail-in-ballot (s)election that installed Joe Biden in the White House, and the permanent Deep State was ignoring and actively undermining Trump’s orders. Cover-up artist and then-attorney general Bill Barr acknowledged that Antifa agents had been engaging in organized violence around the country, but he chose not to address the issue. Former FBI director Chris Wray downplayed domestic threats from Antifa, dismissing the killers and terrorists as merely unrelated fellow travelers supporting “a movement or an ideology” and “not a group or an organization.” As a result of FBI and DOJ inaction, Antifa was not targeted, and the terrorists were never punished. Instead, federal agents and prosecutors dedicated all of their resources to harassing patriotic grandmothers and U.S. military veterans who dared to protest election fraud at the Capitol on January 6.

It should be noted that there were numerous signs of terrorist cell organization during the Antifa-BLM insurrection of 2020. Perpetrators traveled from states across the country to greatly magnify the violence and destruction in individual cities. Pallets of bricks were often discovered in the days preceding regional riots. Police departments found “stashes of bricks and rocks” and flammable materials hidden inside neighborhoods.

Antifa terrorists removed the license plates from stolen cars and used them to transport weapons and accelerants into targeted areas. Those terrorists then “dressed in black with their faces covered by motorcycle helmets, balaclavas, or other masks to create a uniform, anonymous mass of revolutionaries prepared to carry out militant actions, sometimes involving weapons such as flagpoles, clubs, projectiles, and Molotov cocktails.”

Before engagements, Antifa terrorists researched conservative pundits, doxxed them, pressured employers to fire them, disrupted conferences, instigated social media campaigns to “cancel” outspoken opponents, and even infiltrated conservative organizations. They used encrypted messaging apps to communicate with each other.

During military engagements, Antifa units deployed scouts to monitor the perimeter of targeted areas and provide live updates. Antifa cells had street medics available on-site to treat wounded terrorists. Antifa terrorists demonstrated prior training and even expertise with firearms and explosives. Well before Antifa’s 2020 insurrection, Peter Beinart wrote in the Atlantic that the domestic terror group had achieved “a level of sustained political street warfare not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s.”

Five years ago, Antifa’s military tactics and subversive operations inside the United States were well-organized and well-funded. This was obvious to everyone…except the DOJ and FBI. Let’s hope that Pam Bondi and Kash Patel don’t replicate those failures by willfully protecting Antifa terrorists as Barr and Wray did.

Importantly, President Trump is determined to go after the people and institutions actively funding Antifa’s paramilitary troops. Among those who fund Antifa’s violence, George Soros has used his “philanthropic” organizations — including Alliance for Global Justice and the Open Society Institute — to funnel money to Refuse Fascism and other unincorporated Antifa groups. Journalist Andy Ngo has sourced Antifa’s funding to crowdfunding platforms, NGOs, and even government agencies. The Biden administration oversaw a slush fund of “social justice” grants that ended up in the hands of domestic terrorists. Democrat-run states even award taxpayer-funded grants to Antifa cells and provide free legal services to Antifa terrorists charged with felonies. One Antifa expert has “traced over eighty million dollars going from Open Society Foundations to at least fifty-four groups engaged in crime and domestic terror on U.S. soil.”

Those who finance Antifa terrorism cannot be permitted to escape justice for their crimes.

Antifa terrorist networks must be thoroughly destroyed. After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, a “trans” activist published a video calling for more attacks. “I hope he’s the first of many,” the terrorist-in-training announced. “Capitalism is growing and growing. Patriarchy is growing and growing. Nothing’s getting better…But making people afraid to speak” will “fix things.” Lest you dismiss this kind of rhetoric as the rantings of a deranged he/she, here’s video of three professors from Virginia universities saying explicitly just three years ago, “We actually need to crash the U.S. We must stand with the armed resistance.” Antifa’s network extends directly into America’s university system.

One social media user going by the name of “Old Salt City Ace” wisely summed up the left’s culpability in Charlie Kirk’s murder. Democrats know that their violent rhetoric led directly to Charlie’s assassination, the poster argues, because their effort “to deny, distract, deflect, and deceive, is a loud and crystal clear ‘Guilty’ plea. Citizens didn’t vote for them, so they began importing replacements. Citizens didn’t worship them, so they began removing God. Citizens began questioning them, so they began lying. Citizens began challenging their lies…so they began shooting citizens.”

Enter Antifa — the Democrat Party’s paramilitary arm in the United States and an international terrorist organization that works to destabilize Western society in general. Journalist Jack Posobiec calls Antifa “the militant arm, the international arm of communism.” ZeroHedge’s Tyler Durden says Antifa’s endgame is simple: “Burn the west to the ground. Burn free markets to the ground. Destroy as many conservatives and nationalists as possible in the process until there is no one left to oppose them.”

We will hunt them. We will confront them. We will oppose them. And we will destroy them.

Image via Pexels.