An Unavoidable American Conflict

Charlie Kirk’s assassination by a radical young “all-American” leftist demonstrates that the ideological crisis that’s raging in education, politics, and pop culture has irreversibly escalated. His death marks the beginning of a new chapter for America. We’ve crossed a cultural Rubicon; the nation is irreparably divided by competing moral visions, national unity is forever lost, and conflict is unavoidable.

Kirk’s death was as tragic as it was predictable. Many lay the blame on evil, but evil came in a virulent form of social Marxism, equity, that’s cloaked in the woke cultural rizz of transgender rights, social justice, equality, fairness, tolerance, Critical Race Theory, DIE, anti-racism, white supremacy, systemic inequality, and patriarchy, to name a few. It’s a toxic philosophical cocktail, an expansion of classical Marxism transformed by Critical Theory and post-modern philosophy, that’s become the best of the worst of what the world’s deadliest ideology, the gospel according to Karl Marx, has to offer.

Equity is taking America by storm — it’s the price America pays for bailing on Christianity and religion in record numbers. It captured the Democrat party. (The Biden administration was committed to building equity into the “everyday business of government” — see Executive Order 14091.) Countless Americans like Kirk’s assassin were drawn to its promise of an infinitely tolerant, progressive, permissive post-Christian society, where everyone is equally free to choose his gender, lifestyle, and sexual preferences without the moral judgment of the “Thou Shalt Nots” of the Christianity they despised.

But as it turns out, there’s a serious downside to decadence.

The despisers of religion can’t live as atheists. A world without God leaves humanity suspended in moral ambiguity, lacking an ultimate authority. It’s an intolerable existence that sends people searching for a new moral constitution that could liberate them from the constraints of a biblically influenced worldview. Atheists need religion. As John Grey notes in Seven Types of Atheism, “the God of monotheism did not die, it only left the scene to reappear as humanity — the human species dressed up as a collective agent pursuing its self-realization in history” (p. 1,157).

Post-Christian Americans looking for moral guidance turned to equity as a new secular religion, and equity was happy to oblige.

This set America up for the showdown that has plagued humanity for over a century, Christianity versus Marxism, and it put Charlie Kirk in the crosshairs.

Kirk was defending the nation’s Jewish and Christian moral vision, which placed well defined boundaries on the transgender community’s demand for equality and the universal acceptance of gender preferences. His message upheld definitions of gender that had been universally accepted until the early 20th century. As Marxism, Critical Theory, and postmodern philosophy made their long march through America’s institutions and culture, they successfully eroded confidence in freedom, free markets, and the moral guidance of the Jewish and Christian worldviews. It took generations, but they deconstructed America’s foundations, offering a utopian vision for radicals who dared to transform the nation.

Their messages were nuanced but congruent. America is genocidally corrupt, having creating countless inequalities through oppression and exploitation in the form of racism, homophobia, patriarchy, wealth, income inequality, transphobia, incarceration, policing, slavery, and white supremacy. Western capitalist Jewish and Christian values were responsible for the total of human suffering, including war, starvation, crime, violence, drug addiction, poverty, slavery, and persecution of the LGB and transgender community. It was ultimately destroying humanity, and there was only one solution to eliminate the disparities: equity. Everyone must experience comprehensive equality, equal outcomes for all, across every level of society. Marx’s demand for equality, “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need,” was reinterpreted in every context, including gender.

Equity for the trans community means unqualified acceptance of gender lifestyle preferences and complete access to protected spaces and sports. Christianity’s morality was the quintessential roadblock. It denied their validation and equality, which marginalized and stigmatized them, leading to transgender suicide rates approaching unparalleled numbers. This was defined as an act of trans-genocide that must be ended by any means necessary to protect the community. Anyone who refused to capitulate to the demands for gender equity was declared a fascist because he systemically oppressed the community by denying the unqualified equality and acceptance they needed to survive and thrive.

This narrative radicalized the heart and mind of a seemingly all-American Gen Z kid who despised Christianity and lived with a “transitioning” transgender partner. Kirk was a hate-mongering fascist defending genocide; his death was a justified act of liberation that would help bring an end to American fascism’s victimization of the transgender community.

The death of an outspoken conservative American was only a matter of time. The coming conflict remains unavoidable.

This is incomprehensible to conservative Americans. We think America is indomitable; no American in his right mind would ever deny freedom to embrace Marxism in any form. But we’re fatally naïve, because we don’t understand how ideas build nations and tear them apart. America is caught in a war of competing ideologies, and we don’t know how these wars work. We were too busy enjoying endless prosperity to learn that America, like any other nation, rises and falls based on the ideas that define its vision for equality and justice.

Every nation is built on a set of generally accepted ideas, beliefs, and assumptions that define concepts of justice, peace, freedom, property, equality, and acceptable sexuality and conduct that become the foundation for society. That nation remains relatively stable until the ideological foundation changes, as radical ideas and theories cast a new vision of equality and justice that criminalizes the past and demands liberation for the future. This ideological crisis results in bloodshed as irreconcilable visions of equality and justice compete for supremacy until one ultimately defeats the other. This is the story of the battle between the Jewish and Christian West and Marxism throughout the 20th century. The battle has come to America. It’s as vulnerable to Marxism as any nation.

Aleksander Solzhenitsyn warned us: “Alas, all the evil of the twentieth century is possible everywhere on earth.”

If you’re incredulous, ask those who suffered under Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot what happens when equity captures the hearts and minds of young radicals who were willing to liquidate over 100 million to achieve the utopian promise. Kirk’s death reveals that equity has no intention of leaving America unscathed.

The right is incapable of accepting the reality that equity is entrenched in America and refuses to accept that they can’t vote their way out of this ideological war. The left has no idea that equity opens a Pandora’s box that pours out an incomprehensible bowl of wrath upon America. As long as these two facts remain unchanged, the nation's future is as predictable as Charlie Kirk’s tragic death.

Chuck Mason (M.Div., Fuller Seminary) is a conservative Christian author and social commentator. You can read his perspectives at www.chuckmason.net.

Image via Free Range Stock.