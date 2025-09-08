America’s Black On White Crime Problem, Captured In Full Color Video

George Floyd was a criminal and a sometime thug. By the time he died of a drug overdose in 2020, he had spent at least the last 23 years committing crimes. Over that 23-year period, he was arrested at least nine times for everything from drug possession and distribution to theft to aggravated assault. He was stopped for a wide variety of other activities that required him to do community service or did not result in an arrest. Nine arrests over 23 years might not sound like a lot, but for more than eight of those years, he was in prison and not able to prey on people.

Although arrested and jailed for aggravated assault, the crime that was the catalyst for his death was his decision to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. When the police arrived, he refused to comply, fought the police, and then died from natural causes when he was pinned down to the ground , as the police were surrounded by an angry mob that made it impossible for them even to try to address Floyd’s health.

Public domain.

Then suddenly, George Floyd became a saint. Across the country and around the world, there was gnashing of teeth, protests, and riots about his death. The Black Lives Matter grifters monetized it, politicians made speeches using it to demonize police and America, and the draconian regulations meant to protect us from a supposedly extinction-level virus were conveniently suspended so long as people were busy protesting and burning down cities.

However, only with a fuller understanding of the circumstances leading up to the events captured on video does one understand that Floyd’s death was not murder or even police brutality, but rather a very unfortunate circumstance brought about by Floyd himself.

But then it wasn’t George Floyd’s death itself that caused half the country to rally around the fiction of police brutality and systemic racism; it was the videos. While the videos are indeed difficult to watch, they don’t change the fact that it was Floyd’s choices that were responsible.

But videos are often like that. How many times have we seen videos of a conflict that seems clear as to what happened, only to discover later that what’s covered in the video is only the culmination of a series of events that paint all parties in a light opposite to what the original video did?

However, the video showing Iryna Zarutska’s murder cannot be misconstrued. No, that video shows everything that is pertinent to her death.

A black man, Decarlos Brown, is sitting on a seat on the tram. Moments later, Zarutska, a 23-year-old white woman, walks onto the tram and sits in the seat in front of him. She’s reading her phone, has AirPods in, and the two don’t interact. Moments later, unprovoked, Brown pulls out a knife, stands up, and without warning, stabs Zarutska to death. Brown walks down the aisle of the tram, dripping blood, then exits.

What we can’t see on the video is that Brown is a career criminal with at least 14 court cases just in Mecklenburg County. He was sentenced to six years in prison after convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny. His crimes go back over a decade.

How many arrests does it take for a liberal judge to finally say that this lunatic belongs behind bars and is too dangerous to walk the streets again??? pic.twitter.com/Gq2f9i1pOF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 7, 2025

The video is every bit as disturbing as the Floyd video, if not more so, because the victim in this case did absolutely nothing to cause her own demise. One wonders if this video will be a catalyst to rally the country against a cause far more realistic than the fiction the Floyd video caused.

Of course, I’m talking about the criminality and violence perpetrated by black men against whites. But that’s only part of the problem. The other part of it is that, across the country, the criminal justice system seems far more concerned with showing mercy to the guilty rather than providing justice and security to the innocent.

Across the country, black on white crime is an epidemic. According to the FBI , in 2018, black criminals violently victimized white victims at a rate ten times the rate at which whites victimized blacks.

Taken on a per capita basis, the black-on-white crime rate was 40 times that of white-on-black crimes. And that just includes reported crimes or those where the perpetrator was known. It doesn’t include those not reported, nor those where the race of the perpetrator is not known, as in half the murders. And that was 2018. No doubt the proportion is much higher after the anti-white propaganda proffered in the wake of the George Floyd video.

Which brings us back to Decarlos Brown. One wonders how a guy who has spent over a decade victimizing his community could still be out on the streets to victimize it some more? What has become of the American justice system such that criminals spend more time on the street than in prison?

According to a 2023 Department of Justice study , 76% of people sent to state prisons during the period of 2009-2014 had five or more prior arrests, and 5% had 30 or more! And just in case you might think that most of those prior arrests were for nonviolent offenses, such as shoplifting or fraud, they weren’t. Fully 73% of them were for violent crimes up to and including murder. That’s for those convicted. Those arrested likely committed far more crimes for which they were never charged. FBI data suggest that only 1/3 of violent crimes are solved, and that almost 50% aren’t reported in the first place.

All of this taken together suggests that, whatever the number of arrests a career criminal has on his record, he’s most certainly responsible for a minimum of five or six times that number of actual crimes, and likely ten or more in reality. The key takeaway is that a small number of coddled criminals, like Brown, are responsible for the overwhelming amount of crime in America.

So, back to the video of Zarutska, who’s sitting minding her own business, when Brown calmly stands up from his seat and viciously stabs her from behind, killing her. Will it spark a wave of protests against black on white crime across the country? Will there be calls from capitals from Washington to Sacramento for the country to have a conversation about black on white crime? Will crosswalks be painted gold in memory of Zarutska’s blonde hair?

Don’t count on it because white people don’t have a cabal of “well respected” grifter lawyers, commentators, and activists who get rich off the victimization narrative. Because Democrats thrive on portraying blacks in America as victims who can’t survive or prosper without their help. Because most who notice such patterns in society are cowed into not talking about it for fear of being called racists. And because the media don’t want people to know:

0 AP stories on this deadly attack

0 PBS stories on this deadly attack

0 NYT stories on this deadly attack

0 NPR stories on this deadly attack

0 WSJ stories on this deadly attack

0 BBC stories on this deadly attack

0 CNN stories on this deadly attack

0 WAPO stories on this… pic.twitter.com/962qmFOBNm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 7, 2025

The reality is that black on white crime is merely the bleeding edge of America’s justice system catastrophe, which sees criminals handled with kid gloves and victims as an afterthought. For every white victim of a black criminal, there are many more black criminals.

Even Jessie Jackson was candid about it thirty years ago :

There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps... then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved.

For the sake of every law-abiding person in America, regardless of race, let’s hope this video of unspeakable evil is the catalyst that begins to fix a real problem in the country, not the fictional one sparked by the Floyd video.

Follow Vince on X at: @ImperfectUSA.