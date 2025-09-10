A Tragedy Worse Than Epstein’s Island, But With Less Paperwork

Under Joe Biden, or whoever was running the country between 2021 and 2024, over 470,000 unaccompanied migrant children waltzed into the country. Many of these kids promptly vanished into a bureaucratic black hole. Since then, in a move both heroic and horrifyingly necessary, the Trump administration has located over 22,000 of these kids, arrested 400 traffickers, and uncovered the grim reality that 27 children met tragic ends through murder, overdose, or suicide. Yes, Epstein’s operation was a master class in depravity, but Biden’s border policies might just take the cake, and it’s a moldy, taxpayer-funded one at that.

While Epstein was sneaking around in the shadows, Biden’s team was running what amounts to a government-sanctioned child distribution network, handing kids over to “sponsors” with less vetting than you’d need to adopt a stray cat from the local shelter. No DNA tests, no criminal background checks, no proof these so-called sponsors weren’t running a drug den or a trafficking ring. Just a hearty “here ya go!” and a child was sent off into the abyss. The result? Children raped, enslaved in debt bondage, or left in homes where the “sponsor” was slinging drugs. One child even died of an overdose because, apparently, nobody thought to check if the sponsor’s day job involved needles. It’s almost like the Biden administration intentionally designed a system to lose kids.

Enter President Trump. He enlisted border czar Tom Homan, FBI agents, and Homeland Security investigators to lead an elite squad. They've been digging through the Democrats' shoddy records and have located 22,638 kids, arrested 400 shady sponsors, and uncovered countless horrors -- kids forced into sexual slavery, labor trafficking, or living in dystopic conditions. And have you heard about those 27 kids who didn't make it? No, of course not. It doesn't fit the narrative, and it would make the Democrats look bad. While they were accusing Republicans of separating children from their parents, they were busy enabling a child-trafficking trade.

Every Democrat accusation is a confession.

Biden's team just didn't drop the ball; they punted it into another universe. They inherited a system that needed oversight and decided to double down, and worse. Oh sure, they set up a hotline where these kids could call in with concerns.

Guess how many operators they had? One.

Guess how many calls went unanswered? Over 65,000.

Those red flags were left to gather dust while kids were handed out to strangers like free samples at a supermarket. HHS advisor John Fabbricatore tendered a massive understatement when he said there was "not very good record-keeping." That's like calling the Titanic going down a "minor boating mishap." Incorrect computer records, no follow-ups, no accountability. If the Biden team wanted those kids to disappear, it's hard to imagine a better way to do it. Compare that to Epstein, who at least kept his crimes private. Biden's disaster played out in plain sight, funded by our tax dollars with a side dish of political optics to make it all look like compassion. "Oh! Those poor kids are fleeing poverty and violence! They deserve a chance at a better life!" What they got was a choice slice of hell. What Joe Biden and his handlers did was facilitate a tragedy worse than Epstein’s island, but with less paperwork.

The comparison to Epstein isn't just spicy rhetoric; it's excruciatingly apt. Epstein ran a secret operation, while Biden's team built a public pipeline that delivered kids to predators on an industrial scale. Epstein's crimes were vile, but they were limited to his creepy island and a few mansions. Biden's policies turned the entire U.S. border into a child-trafficking superhighway.

Trump's team is now doing what should have been done from the very beginning: DNA tests to confirm family ties, criminal background checks, fingerprinting, and ensuring that sponsors can actually afford to care for a child without turning them into indentured servants. Yes, kids may have to stay in custody longer, but as Fabbricatore points out, "we want to ensure that these children remain safe." What an idea -- prioritizing safety over speed! They're even working to reunite kids with their actual parents back home when there's no credible fear claim, because evidently, it's better for a child to be with his family than in a U.S. foster care system, or worse, in the clutches of a child predator. Who woulda thunk it?

The Trump administration's efforts to find these children and hold predators accountable are a good start, but the damage has been done -- thousands of kids have suffered, and at least 27 are gone forever. Every parent, every sane person in America should be livid, demanding answers, and wondering how this was allowed to happen under a president and a political party that claimed to care about "the children." Guess what? It was never about care. It was always about optics (like everything else the Left does), and the kids paid the price.

The Trump team's mission is a grim reminder that leadership matters. While the Biden administration was busy patting itself on the back for "processing" kids, Trump's people are out there finding them, saving them, and locking up the monsters who exploited them.

If that's not a wake-up call to hold the Biden administration accountable, I don't know what is. This nightmare demands justice, and it starts at the top.

Image: NeedPix.com