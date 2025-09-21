A Thumbnail History of America’s Decline

This brief account of America’s decline begins by pointing out that in this country, the rule of God once outweighed the rule of man. The mainstream of America regarded the Word of God as ultimately the best rule for all to follow. But in our day, a Supreme Court that sits in front of a wall displaying the Ten Commandments has ruled that the public display of the Ten Commandments is unlawful. This contradiction at the top of justice points to the reason for America’s decline.

Part of the history of America’s decline—conspicuously missing from mainstream and public school accounts—was the planning of a one-world government long before any of us were born. It would be a world where justice is no longer defined by the foundational Law of our Creator, as it had been since America’s inception and for centuries before then, but by the law of men empowered by wealth to control government, industry, and virtually everything else—men who would allow no one to stand in their way, not even God.

The world wars of the 20th century gave one-world advocates their excuse to declare war on our civilization and all who have stood and fought for justice rooted in human kindness, virtue, freedom, and adherence to a Moral Law above civil law. That transcendent law obstructs the aim of one-worlders to carry out their mission to change the world into a human habitat totally dependent upon a Godless global authority. It would be a world in which there would be no war and everyone would live contentedly in submission to dictatorial elites.

Outlines of what was coming began to appear in the 1960s when rebels driven by Marxist ideology regarding the world launched attacks, many of them bloody, against “the establishment” and our way of life. In the wake of that violence against America by domestic enemies, well-funded change agents started to infiltrate government, school, church and industry, and began to push America off its foundational moorings. The work of transforming America through the 1970s/80s/90s proceeded more readily as older folk retired or resigned from their positions and as a generation dumbed-down by Progressive Education in the public schools formed a mainstream influenced by amoral professionals in business, government, entertainment, news and publishing.

The unspoken aim of Marxist ideologues––mind and muscle of the Left––was to groom Americans for life in a world with no borders, no memory of their cultural past, no inkling of the freer, more wholesome nation they were losing.

The task of making America compatible with collectivism required a redefinition of justice in accordance with the leftist idea of “progress” and the demonizing of challengers and obstructers to the goal of global collectivism . For Americans in their right mind, any trashing of the foundational definitions of justice and of right and wrong could not be evidence of progress. Real Americans had to be made a minority. It is difficult to exaggerate the lengths taken by the Left to keep loyal Americans disenfranchised.

The transformation of America accelerated after 1990. The evidence of it is clear to all who have not been asleep, brainwashed, or distracted by mainstream information and entertainment industries from knowing what has actually been going on in this country. The facts bury the knee-jerk assertion that the degradation of America at the hands of the Left is “conspiracy theory.”

And so the America cherished since its inception is no more. All who have fought the ruination of this country since the Sixties have been hard-pressed to get their voices heard over the mainstream networks of information. The silence from the mainstream news media on the damage to this country from its domestic enemies has been deafening.

We must ask, where have the staunch supporters of justice in America been who once routinely and forcefully upheld the Moral Law? What happened to the churches, once a powerful moral voice in America? Where were the mainstream religious leaders, over the past several decades, when they were most needed to help stem the tide of destruction in this country?

Even the Catholic Church caved in after the 1962–1965 Second Vatican Council that liberalized it, against stern warnings from previous popes regarding the destructive consequences of “modernizing” the church and tampering with the original deposit of faith. Today, as predicted, the Catholic Church is a shadow of its former self, with a muted voice and a disordered spirit.

The infiltration of non-Christian and contra-Christian beliefs and practices into church teachings, worship and music, turned what was once America’s moral bulwark against evil into a kind of “club for doing good.” And so “revised Christianity” has made possible the promotion of things that have always been held wrong for Christians, such as abortion, sexual perversion, murder-deemed-justified, and other sinful actions that have become “acceptable” on account of political correctness that doesn’t even recognize sin, virtually declared nonexistent by the church leaders themselves. And so anyone who follows the teachings of Jesus Christ––which defines the Christian––faces the possibility of committing hate crimes for hating evil.

In my writings since the 1980s I have sounded the alarm against attacks on America’s culture and our way of life. Fighters of the Culture War have all met dead-ends of inaction and censorship. Some have lost jobs and reputations in the fight against the Left, whose power has risen since 1960. When Barack Obama walked into the White House in 2009, and when Hillary Clinton was about to follow him as president in 2016, it looked like the mission to hand America over to a global government was about to be fulfilled and the cancellation of America assured.

But Donald J. Trump stepped in and said, “Not so fast!” Though his foot was pushed off the brake by entrenched leftist bureaucrats who continued to ruin America during a deceitful Biden presidency, the American people sent Trump back in 2024 to continue the job of getting America back on its right track.

Anthony J. DeBlasi is a Korea War veteran and culture warrior.

