A Marine Corps Veteran Fights For Fair Compensation

“It is as much the duty of government to render justice against itself in favor of citizens as it is to administer the same between private individuals.” —Abraham Lincoln, First Annual Address to Congress, December 3, 1861

For the past 10 years, Bennett McPhatter, a Marine Corps veteran who is the founder and CEO of 4DD Software, has been fighting to get fair compensation for an Obama administration theft of proprietary software that McPhatter’s company produced. It allowed the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to simultaneously access, in one unified format, the millions of disparate stored health records of military members that the DOD and VA need to access across hundreds of fragmented and poorly connected legacy health record systems.

Image created using AI.

In 2010, 4DD Software developed TETRA Healthcare Federator (“TETRA”). This revolutionary data interoperability software won a Defense Health Agency (DHA) contract in a grueling five-month competition that beat industry titans including Oracle, IBM, and SAP. Under the DHA contract, TETRA became the cornerstone of multi-billion-dollar programs like iEHR, Defense Health Management Systems Modernization (DHMSM), MHS Genesis, and VistA Modernization—programs that today aim to deliver seamless healthcare records for our service members and veterans.

From 2013-2015, the Obama administration did not just use TETRA; it stole it by making tens of thousands of unauthorized copies, installing over 41,000 copies of the server software requiring 547,854 server core licenses and 74,115 desktop seat licenses, far exceeding the actually purchase 64 server core licenses and 50 desktop seat licenses, in violation of the End-User Licensing Agreements (EULA) and associated other contracts.

That’s not just 4DD’s allegation. On August 22, 2023, after a two-week trial in November 2022 with closing arguments in November 2022, the United States Court of Federal Claims issued a decision on the copyright infringement case that McPhatter filed in 2015, 4DD Holdings, LLC v. USA (No. 1:2015cv00945—Document 352[Fed.Cl. 2023]), holding that “the government infringed 4DD’s copyright and, as a result, 4DD is entitled to its ‘reasonable and entire compensation.’” Court records reveal that the Obama administration illegally used more than 500,000 server licenses and more than 40,000 desktop licenses, with a value McPhatter conservatively pegs at $3 billion, with actual damages closer to $5 billion at volume prices and $10 billion at regular price.

In an email to me, McPhatter claimed the Obama administration’s theft of his TETRA software was “a calculated heist.” McPhatter argued:

The government destroyed evidence—including an entire data center in Richmond, VA—and lied about the theft, as confirmed by the Court of Federal Claims. The court ruled that officials “lied,” “engaged in fraud,” “intentionally destroyed evidence,” and “hid their misconduct” to cover their tracks.

The problem isn’t the holding; it’s the damages award. While the United States Court of Federal Claims decided the copyright infringement case in McPhatter’s favor, Judge Eric G. Bruggink awarded 4DD only $12.7 million in damages, applying a “hypothetical formula” that failed to award damages according to the copyright violations the court found had occurred.

McPhatter explained to me why he was outraged that 4DD had spent over $50 million in legal fees and court costs in a case the government dragged out in litigation for over a decade, only to receive $12.7 million in damages. McPhatter explained why fair damages should be in the billions, not millions:

After a decade of legal battles, the court acknowledged the theft but awarded a mere $12.7 million—a slap in the face compared to the billions owed under the active contract rates. 4DD’s core argument is simple and rooted in fairness: the government should pay what it agreed to in binding contracts. TETRA’s licenses had clear, negotiated rates—$10,447 per core for server licenses and $3,337 per seat [i.e., individual user licenses] for desktop licenses—rates the government accepted twice, first in 2013 and again in a 2014 “true-up” for 168 additional server core licenses. With the court verifying the theft’s volume (284,358 server cores and 74,115 seats infringed), the math is straightforward: multiply the contract rates by the stolen licenses. Yet, the court concocted a “hypothetical negotiation,” unfairly slashing the value to a fraction of what’s owed.

On November 1, 2024, McPhatter appealed the court’s award to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Appellate Division, arguing that the actual damages should be based on contractual values, not hypothetical formulas applied to non-existent products. McPhatter’s appellate brief argued:

The parties’ actual negotiations dictate the controlling damages rate under 28 U.S.C. 1498(b). There is no basis for conducting a hypothetical negotiation when the parties have already reached an actual agreement in an arm’s-length transaction.

Almost a year later, the Federal Claims Appellate Division has yet to schedule a hearing on the case.

McPhatter wrote to me describing the injustice of the settlement amounts:

4DD has endured 10 years (currently on appeal) of lawfare by the DHA and the Department of Justice (DOJ) in concert with the Court of Federal Claims, ignoring contracts, rewarding the theft (DHA) for its massive and illegal behavior with a fake $12.7 million settlement hypothecated on imaginary software products that don’t exist, costing us over $50 million in legal costs, and destroying our business. At the same time, we struggle to protect our private property.

He continued:

This judicial sleight-of-hand, which disregards the accurate scale of the infringement and the software’s value, borders on tyranny, as it rewrites facts, favoring fiction, to protect the infringer rather than upholding the rights of the innovator. Judge Bruggink’s hypothetical monetary damages formula rewrites facts to favor fiction, setting a dangerous precedent for future government overreach. The government must not be granted a “license to steal” private property in the form of copyrighted software to protect the government infringer at the expense of the legitimate rights of the private innovator.

McPhatter charges that the “revolving door” between government jobs and private industry is at the center of the controversy. He points to Frank Kendall, a high-ranking Department of Defense (DOD) official who served as Under Secretary for Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics from 2012 to 2017. McPhatter claims that under the Obama/Biden administrations, Kendall wielded “immense power over the billions the DHA spent on computer systems.

On July 28, 2015, DOD awarded Leidos, Inc. a $4.3 billion contract to develop interoperable software coordinating military service personnel health records across the DHA, the VA, and private sector healthcare providers, enabling each to access and update health records—the very purpose for which McPhatter designed TETRA. On June 28, 2017, after leaving DOD, Kendall joined the Leidos Board of Directors, a Fortune 500 company. “Is Kendall’s joining the Leidos Board just a coincidence or is it a glaring conflict of interest?” McPhatter questions.

GodsFiveStones.com is a tax-deductible 501(c)3 foundation created by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D., and Karladine Graves, M.D., managed by Capstone Legacy Foundation. As reported on GodsFiveStones.com, Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., has discovered cryptographic algorithms in the State Board of Elections voter registration databases in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma. GodsFiveStones.com will now begin covering the ActBlue investigation and the DOJ investigation into the Russian collusion hoax, as well as continue our work to promote election integrity.