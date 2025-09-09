9/11: Some Say, “Always Remember,” But Many Have Already Forgotten

As we approach another somber September 11, you will frequently hear “always remember.” The fact is, many Americans have already forgotten.

When most Americans remember 9/11, they think about the Twin Towers collapsing after Muslim terrorists flew a plane into each building. But the 110-story Twin Towers (WTC), located in lower Manhattan, was part of a 16-acre commercial complex that contained seven buildings, a large plaza, and an underground shopping mall that connected six of the buildings.

Image by Michael Foran. CC BY 2.0.

On September 11, 2001, the entire complex was destroyed, killing 2,753 innocent people. Included in that count were 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority officers. Many more people died prematurely in the years after 9/11 due to medical issues resulting from their participating in search and rescue operations.

American Airlines Flight 11 was the first plane to hit the WTC, crashing the North Tower at 8:46 AM. Everyone on the plane instantly died and those above the 91st floor were trapped.

Just a few minutes before United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower at 9:03 AM, passenger Brian Sweeney called his wife one final time. She was at work teaching her high school class that morning and didn’t hear the message until later in the day when she learned her husband had died.

Jules, this is Brian. Listen, I’m on an airplane that’s been hijacked. If things don’t go well, and it’s not looking good, I just want you to know I absolutely love you. I want you to do good, go have good times. Same to my parents and everybody, and I just totally love you, and I’ll see you when you get there.

At 9:37 AM, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, instantly killing 59 passengers and crew. At the Pentagon, 125 people were murdered.

The hijacker’s original site for the fourth plane was either the White House or the U.S. Congress—the heart of our republic. Instead, United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a Pennsylvania field. By then, the passengers knew what was happening and that they were going to die. Passenger Todd Beamer tried calling his wife, who was pregnant with their third child, using the plane’s Airfone. In the process, he was put through to a GTE supervisor who had the FBI listen in on the call to learn what was happening on the hijacked plane.

Heroic passengers and flight attendants wanted to steer the plane into the ground so it would not hit any buildings and kill more innocent people. Gathered in the back of the plane and still connected to the GTE supervisor (and the FBI), Beamer led everyone in reciting the Lord’s Prayer and the 23rd Psalm. When he finished, Beamer told the supervisor, “If I don’t make it, please call my family and let them know how much I love them.”

At this point, all that could be heard were muffled voices. Then Beamer said, “Are you ready? Okay. Let’s roll.”

At 10:03 AM, the flight crashed in Shanksville, instantly killing 40 innocent passengers and crew.

Fifteen of the 19 September 11 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia. Two were from the United Arab Emirates, one was from Lebanon, and one was from Egypt.

People wonder, “Could a 9/11-like attack happen again?” It is happening again! While Americans were busy taking off their shoes at airports, the United States, Europe, and elsewhere in the Western world, Muslims were legally arriving or illegally invading.

In 2001, they used planes. Today, they are using ballots.

Janet Levy, MSW, MBA, is a public speaker, activist, and contributor to American Thinker and other publications. She has written for my newsletter, Patriot Neighbors, about the growing number of Muslims seeking and winning elected office.

Astonishingly, I was alarmed in 2018 when I wrote in an article that “close to 100 Muslims filed to run for federal or state offices.” Now, in 2025, we’re talking about Hamas/CAIR funding more than 1,000 candidates. After only seven years, the Hijrah has progressed to such a degree! It will get to the point soon that the United States will be fully infiltrated. If your police officers, teachers, politicians, judges, etc. are Muslims, there will be no one to appeal to when Sharia is implemented. Not a comment from the Trump administration, not even on EPIC. EPIC is the East Plano Islamic Center, or EPIC Masjid (mosque), which offered Muslim-only housing. It caused a lot of controversy in North Texas and has now claimed that it has ended that requirement. I believe they are just waiting for the right time to reveal their plans.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has been doing an outstanding job, says the State Department is looking into designating the Muslim Brotherhood and perhaps also the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as terrorist organizations. It must be done correctly, as Rubio explained:

[O]bviously, there are different branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, so you’d have to designate each one of them.

The Trump administration also just announced it is suspending all visas to Palestinians, no matter where they reside.

Retired Diplomat James Horn, who served in Muslim countries for a dozen years as a counterintelligence officer and both knows and understands Islam well, told Patriot Neighbors:

The Muslim Brotherhood with hundreds of lawyers strewn throughout CAIR and its subordinate entities has likely further morphed itself into a number of entities with different names with the same modus operandi. As the CAPO organization of the myriad Islamic organizations, the Muslim Brotherhood has capitalized on using American federal, state, and local laws to create a bewildering hydra headed maze of intertwined organizations that cannot be neutralized without blanket legislation that must identify each one of them. We are in a hole of our own making. Our only way out is to exile or otherwise neutralize each and every Muslim Brotherhood member regardless of citizenship.

Levy adds:

It’s all fine and good to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization but that’s just window dressing if there’s no action.

Yes, many forgot. Just a few short years after the brutal 9/11 attack by Muslim terrorists, Americans elected and then re-elected Barack Hussein Obama. There are still hundreds of looming questions about Barack Obama’s past that have never been answered. For the communist left, Obama was the perfect Trojan Horse because every question or inquiry was attacked with, “You’re a racist.”

And now, in the epicenter of 9/11, a communist Muslim is the Democrat party’s nominee for mayor of New York City.

There are too many Americans (some serving in Congress) who hate this magnificent country and seek our destruction from within with ballots rather than planes.

On September 11, let’s pray for the innocent people who died or were injured on that horrific day, along with those who prematurely passed away from 9/11 health-related issues. Patriots will always remember. God Bless the United States of America!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.