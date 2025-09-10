100 Weeks Later

100 weeks after the October 7, 2023 attack, Israel is attending to unfinished business. On September 9, Israel attacked the billionaires leading Hamas from Doha, Qatar. This incident provides clarity regarding certain items lately in the news, including Iran, Russia, and Venezuela. While the mainstream suggests the airstrikes “infuriated” Trump, I suspect that Israel obviously acted in coordination with the White House. If any of America’s enemies remain unaware that the administration is doubling down on its FAFO foreign affairs doctrine, they are now disabused of that miscalculation.

During the 12-day war, which began with the decapitation of Iran’s military and political leadership, Trump claimed that he convinced Netanyahu not to kill Your Favorite Ayatollah. This was likely a fib. In psychological terror campaigns, it’s best to withhold some of your cards while reminding your target that those cards could be played at any time. Trump’s preference is to weaken Iran to the point where it can’t pose a nuclear threat to America, not necessarily to trigger regime change. The latter is best accomplished organically from inside, rather than through external force. Iran is facing critical electricity and water shortages, resulting from decades of corrupt and incompetent leadership, combined with a severe drought. Regime change is coming — sooner than later.

During the past week, Trump declared that he anticipates a prompt conclusion to the captivity of the Gaza hostages. Two are Americans. He may have concluded this from foreknowledge of the impending Doha attack. At this writing, it’s unclear how many of the Hamas leadership Israel managed to kill, but its top leader, Khalil al-Hayya, is confirmed dead. Estimates for the net worth of Hamas leaders in Qatar typically range from $3 to $5 billion each.

The Doha attack has direct implications for the Ukraine war and Trump’s initiative targeting Venezuela’s vast oil reserves. The alliance between Russia (including the Soviets) and the Arab states against Israel and America extends back to the 1960s. Russia lost its Syrian ally in December. Its Venezuelan ally is experiencing Trump’s full-court press. Trump is impatient with Putin’s delay in concluding the Ukrainian conflict. Russia’s attacks have recently intensified. Its September 7 attack on Kiev targets (including the Cabinet of Ministers) marked its strongest escalation since the war’s start. Over 800 drones and 13 missiles were launched. 60 and 9, respectively, penetrated Ukrainian defenses. Putin is acting counter to Trump’s wishes. Harsh sanctions against Russia’s trading partners come next.

Iran’s Hez b’Allah proxy uses Venezuela as its Western Hemisphere base for sowing chaos. Hez b’Allah is ensconced in the drug trade, laundering hundreds of millions of dollars monthly for Mexican, Colombian, and Venezuelan cartels. Terrorist cells have been infiltrated into the U.S. Assisted by Qatari funding, hundreds (if not thousands) of Western social media influencers have been retained to spread propaganda. Efforts will be made to undermine the 2026 and 2028 elections and isolate Israel from America. Active resistance to MAGA is alive and well. Trump just signaled (through Israel) that Russia, Iran, and Venezuela can do things the hard, or the easy way. The foreign-subsidized domestic resistance to MAGA, in concert with domestic Trump opponents, continues to actively oppose reforms.

With one stroke, Netanyahu managed the impossible: uniting Israel’s disparate factions and hopefully ending the incessant lawfare seeking to oust and imprison him. White House messaging after the attack was hardly credible. Reasons exist to anticipate a solution to the Gaza conflict might soon result. Initial reports that the principal Hamas leaders survived the attack require verification. Israel rarely misses its targets.

Israel’s Doha attack signals historical clarity and a clear vision by Trump and Netanyahu regarding the need to reverse decades of lies. The original lie was denying that Soviet agents infiltrated into America (an effort well-advanced by FDR’s administration) distorted subsequent events. Our nuclear secrets were stolen as soon as they existed. The Soviets trained and bankrolled Middle Eastern terrorists for decades. Obama’s and Biden’s administrations represented Islamo-communist fusions, sabotaging us from within. Our courts, bureaucracy, and politicians remain heavily compromised. Two of America’s three largest cities have Marxist administrations. New York may be next.

Qatar played both sides against each other for too long. It’s been the principal funder of global Islamic terrorism, while hosting America’s largest Middle Eastern military base, Central Command’s forward headquarters. The question was when, not if, Qatar would face repercussions for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, dedicated to Western (now American) civilization’s destruction. The Doha attack was a not-too-subtle reminder that Qatar’s ruling family exists due to the forbearance of Israel and the U.S., a wake-up call. Qataris face a choice: remain aligned with the old order or fully integrate into the emergent American empire. Their decision is being made for them, a foregone conclusion. Its days of funding ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Al Jazeera must end. In retrospect, its conciliatory gesture of gifting America a $400 million plane appears to have been a weak effort to curry favor. Would anybody be surprised if Trump wrings a commitment from them to invest hundreds of billions into America, thereby becoming wedded to our success?

If Trump secured reelection in 2020, the Ukraine war would undoubtedly never have occurred. Its net result has been to hasten Russia’s demise. Russia lost somewhere around 250,000 troops and another half-million wounded. We can thank Lindsey Graham for something, but at a considerable cost in lives and to taxpayers. Syria is gone from Russia’s grasp, Russia’s Iranian ally is teetering, and Venezuela is in Trump’s crosshairs. Putin is beginning to get lonely. At least Trump has made it clear that Russia, with its vast mineral resources, is welcome to come in from the cold. China’s Xi is in worse shape. He’s rumored to have had a stroke last year. Indications suggest he may be ousted at an October CCP plenary session. China’s economy is fragile and its leadership appears poised to adopt a more conciliatory posture toward America. Trump is focused on undermining China’s economy and driving a wedge into its alliance with Russia. Other foreign affairs are secondary. Crippling China represents Trump’s ultimate objective.

Qatar friend Tucker Carlson has been planning a round of episodes featuring 9/11 revisionism, in time for its anniversary, telling us the CIA, Saudi Arabia, or something other than Al-Qaeda was behind the attack. Certain Saudi elements were involved, but MBS purged them upon coming to power. This follows Carlson propagating WWII and Holocaust revisionism, while promoting a ridiculous brand of isolationism. It will be instructive to observe domestic responses to Israel’s Doha attack. Agitprop (invented by the Soviets) will flourish as American elections approach.

Something significant (but unnoticed) occurred in Cairo, also on September 9, 11 weeks after the start of the 12-day war. Egypt successfully mediated an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume nuclear inspections. Iran receives security assurances in exchange. Trump gave Iran an August 31 deadline to agree to abandon its nuclear ambitions. It’s quietly being honored. Without shipping pallets containing billions in cash to Tehran. Trump’s Middle Eastern agenda next features adding additional Abraham Accords signatories. Perhaps before the Nobel Peace Prize Committee’s October decision.

Douglas Schwartz blogs at The Great Class War, applying pattern recognition of historical cycles to place current events into context.

