Wicked Judges: Some Things Never Change

When reading Scripture, it’s not uncommon to come across passages describing corrupt, evil judges and rulers who oppressed their people. These wicked judges and rulers exhibited moral failure and corruption. They accepted bribes, prioritized personal gain, and led entire societies away from righteousness. They serve as cautionary tales of how authority can be abused, causing societal decay and even divine judgment.

It continues today. Here is a short list of modern judicial actions that have interfered with the policies of the Trump administration. Comparing corrupt judges from the biblical and modern eras reveals themes of ideological bias, the perversion of justice, and consequences for governance.

The Bible’s Old Testament examples illustrate wicked judges as those who exploited their positions for personal or ideological ends, often at the expense of justice and the common good. Eli’s sons (1 Samuel 2:12-17) are described as “worthless men” who abused their priestly roles by seizing the best sacrificial portions and engaging in immorality, showing a blatant disregard for God’s laws. Similarly, Samuel’s sons (1 Samuel 8:1-3) “turned aside after dishonest gain, accepted bribes, and perverted justice,” prompting the Israelites to reject their leadership. These figures embody a corruption that undermined societal trust and invited divine retribution. King Ahab and Jezebel (1 Kings 16:29-33, 21:1-16) took this farther by orchestrating murder and theft to seize Naboth’s vineyard, symbolizing rulers who prioritize power and idolatry over righteousness. Manasseh (2 Kings 21:1-16) demonstrated extreme wickedness through idolatry, child sacrifice, and bloodshed, leading Judah into moral decay.

We have recently seen a roster of federal judges, many appointed by Biden and Obama, issuing rulings that have blocked Trump administration initiatives such as freezing federal funding and restructuring government agencies. For instance, Biden appointee Judge Loren AliKhan halted a funding pause aligned with Trump’s agenda, while Judge Deborah Boardman (also Biden) blocked the birthright citizenship order, citing the need for a “uniform policy.” Not to be outdone, lower-court judges have again ordered the Little Sisters of the Poor to provide birth control to their secular employees despite the Supreme Court ruling that such orders are unconstitutional. These actions parallel biblical wicked judges in their perversion of justice and could be seen as ideological bribery, where “bribes” manifest as political allegiance rather than monetary gain.

Just as biblical figures deviated from God’s commandments to favor personal whims, these modern judges might be accused of straying from constitutional intent to advance leftist agendas, such as protecting illegal aliens or forcing nuns to pay for abortions. Leftists claim that these judges are “acting as a check,” but conservatives argue that their actions represent judicial overreach. This might be compared to Ahab’s seizure of property, where today’s judges “seize” policy authority from the Executive Branch.

Obama appointee Judge Kathleen Williams embodied this recently through her ruling to dismantle “Alligator Alcatraz.” Citing environmental concerns, Williams issued a temporary restraining order requiring the facility’s closure within 60 days, despite the state’s arguments of prior ecological assessments and protective measures. Her decision prioritizes environmental activism over border security and the safety of American citizens, much like biblical wicked rulers who led their nations into idolatry (e.g., Manasseh’s child sacrifices) or injustice (Jezebel’s murder plot). Here, the “idolatry” could be interpreted as worship of the progressive ideal of environmentalism at the expense of national sovereignty, perverting justice by halting a policy aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

The New Testament further develops the comparison. Herod (Matthew 2:1-18) massacred innocents out of paranoia, prioritizing power over righteousness, while Pontius Pilate (John 18:28-40, 19:1-16) capitulated to the crowd, sanctioning Jesus’s crucifixion despite recognizing his innocence. In 1973, Supreme Court justices Blackmun, Burger, Douglas, Brennan, Stewart, Marshall, and Powell all voted to legalize abortion, and since then, over 63 million unborn children have been killed in the womb. This beggars Herod’s total. The morally compromised biblical rulers were swayed by external pressures, as was, perhaps, Justice Harry Blackmun.

Other modern judges, such as Obama appointee Amy Berman Jackson, who reinstated a special counsel amid Trump’s removals, or Angel Kelley (Biden), who blocked health research cuts, might be seen as capitulating to Democrat pressures or media narratives, similar to Pilate’s crowd-pleasing. Jackson’s history of criticizing Trump’s first administration shows a bias that distorts impartiality. Similarly, Williams’s temporary restraining order could reflect Herod-like cruelty if viewed as endangering public safety by releasing detainees, although leftists argue it’s protecting the environment.

Proverbs 29:2 warns that “when the wicked rule, the people groan.” Trump’s policies promote justice (e.g., border control, fiscal restraint, protection of the innocent), yet these judges’ interventions cause “groaning” through policy paralysis.

Trump’s ordering of the National Guard into Washington, D.C. has made neighborhoods safer. Whereas left-leaning news outlets are focusing on some residents protesting the order, other residents and rank-and-file police officers “love the help” and feel safer. D.C. Police Union chairman Gregg Pemberton stated, “The citizens were ecstatic. They were actually exuberant.” “Everyone else — police officers, citizens alike — are all thrilled that there’s actually criminals being held accountable here in the district.”

In conclusion, the actions of modern leftist judges bear notable parallels to biblical wicked judges through ideological bias, perversion of justice, and societal disruption. Like Eli’s sons or Ahab, they are accused of exploiting authority to thwart righteous governance, leading to “groaning” under policies favoring certain ideologies. This comparison underscores the enduring relevance of Scripture’s warnings: Leaders must prioritize impartial justice, lest they become “chaff” in history’s winds.

As we are called to pray for our leaders, these cases invite us to reflect on how judicial power influences our moral and national health, echoing the Bible’s call for righteousness in authority.

Image via Picryl.