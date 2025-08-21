Washington’s Smartest Move Yet on Lebanon: Megan Ortagus Returns

When U.S. envoy Tom Barrack stepped out of Baabda Palace on August 18, his message was characteristically upbeat. “The Lebanese government has done their part. Now we need Israel to comply,” he told reporters, casting the country’s recent steps to disarm Hezbollah as a milestone in a long and fragile process. He spoke of “prosperity and peace” and a “roadway to dialogue,” framing the moment as a pivot towards stability.

But alongside Barrack stood someone whose presence was more consequential than his optimism revealed: Morgan Ortagus, the Deputy U.S. Envoy for the Middle East, who has quietly rejoined the US diplomatic team for Lebanon under President Donald Trump’s directive.

Barrack’s statements about Israel’s five remaining border points or the roadmap for reconstruction were less important than his confirmation that Morgan Ortagus had rejoined the U.S. diplomatic team “under President Donald Trump’s directive,” which he described as “a major opportunity to reshape the region’s future.” That sentence resonated more than the rest of the hour-long speeches.

Two months ago, Lebanon’s entrenched political elite welcomed her departure with open relief. Nabih Berri, parliament speaker since 1992 and the arbiter of Shi’ite politics, called it “pleasing to the heart.” Hezbollah, rattled by her bluntness, staged demonstrations against her remarks in February, when she declared that the group had been defeated militarily and that its role in government was no longer tolerable. Many in Beirut concluded she had been sidelined, replaced by Barrack’s more measured style. By June, her name was shorthand for a missed opportunity—the hawk who had pressed too hard, too fast.

Now, though, President Trump has issued a directive ordering her back, a powerful signal that Washington has not abandoned the line of pressure and accountability she embodied, but is rebalancing it, pairing Barrack’s optimism with her credibility.

In the meetings with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Speaker Berri, Ortagus sat quietly through most of the formal sessions, letting Barrack take the lead in public. Lebanon’s political class, however, understands that her silence was because she already knows the playbook. She has studied the system, understands the “political theatre” that governs decision-making in Beirut, and has seen how elites manipulate time and process to stall change.

That knowledge is why her return matters. Lebanese leaders thrive on ambiguity and exhausting new envoys with a maze of committees, statements, and staged “dialogue.” Ortagus, though, has already rattled the system once, and her reappearance signals she will do so again.

Moreover, given Trump’s directive about Ortagus, Lebanon’s elites understand that her presence is not optional. It reflects the White House’s view that she is essential to this phase of diplomacy. For the Lebanese public, it shows Washington is still serious about reform and disarmament, not simply offering rhetorical cover for another cycle of delay.

Ortagus is a balanced contrast with Barrack, whose diplomacy reflects his background as a businessman-turned-envoy. His style is that of deal-making and incremental engagement—the “step-by-step” approach he emphasized again in Beirut.

Ortagus, however, built her reputation on a sharper edge: tying U.S. aid to reforms, calling out Hezbollah directly, and pressing Lebanese leaders with deadlines and accountability. To those who watched her earlier tenure, Ortagus proved that pressure, not platitudes, was what rattled the political class.

Lebanon’s political class remembers that, in February, Ortagus publicly declared Hezbollah defeated, demanding deadlines, reforms, and disarmament. She tied U.S. aid to measurable benchmarks and threatened to suspend assistance if progress was not made. For a system long used to rhetorical ambiguity, her clarity was a shock.

The backlash was immediate. Hezbollah staged protests. President Aoun’s office distanced itself. Berri publicly mocked her. But privately, politicians were rattled. For the first time in years, U.S. engagement came with real costs attached. Her departure in June was celebrated precisely because it seemed to restore familiar rhythms — vague promises, endless committees, no accountability.

Her return now reopens that discomfort. Even in silence, she represents the possibility that Washington will not be fooled twice.

Meanwhile, since his arrival, Barrack has projected pragmatism, stressing “prosperity,” “commerce,” and the promise of a “better life.” He has pushed Israel as well as Lebanon, demanding compliance with ceasefire terms and withdrawal from remaining Lebanese territory. His tone is conciliatory, intended to reassure Lebanese factions that America is even-handed.

But soft optimism alone risks being swallowed by Lebanon’s entrenched inertia. Thus, Tom’s approach risks “shaming” Trump’s ethos of strength. That is why Ortagus’s return is so important. She restores the edge to U.S. diplomacy, making clear that beneath the talk of prosperity lies a hard line: aid and engagement remain conditional on real steps. Together, the two envoys present a balanced front; Barrack offers reassurance, Ortagus ensures credibility.

Lebanon stands at a rare juncture. The cabinet has endorsed a U.S. text committing to disarmament, border demarcation, and reconstruction. The army must draft an implementation plan by year’s end. For the first time since the civil war, the state is openly challenging Hezbollah’s unique military role. Israel’s strikes, its hold over border points, and its insistence on Hezbollah’s complete disarmament complicate the picture, but the framework is in place.

Hezbollah, weakened militarily but still defiant politically, has warned of civil war if pressed. On August 15, Naim Qassem declared that Lebanon would “have no life” if the group were targeted. The government, for its part, insists no armed faction can remain outside the state. Between these positions lies the fragile possibility of progress or collapse.

With Ortagus back, Trump has signaled that the United States is not only managing the process but shaping its terms. By framing disarmament as “for the Shi’ites,” as Barrack told reporters, Washington is trying to strip Hezbollah of its communal shield and present reform as inclusion, not exclusion. Ortagus is best positioned to enforce that framing.

In Lebanon, where symbolic imagery matters, the return of a figure many thought gone is itself a message. It tells the Lebanese establishment that Washington is serious, that Trump’s ethos of strength remains intact, and that “political theatre” will not suffice.

Allies of reform now have reason for optimism. Hezbollah and its backers received a warning that the old tactics of delay and ambiguity may not work this time. And the Lebanese people, weary of cycles of hope and collapse, got a signal that the U.S. remembers who has paid the highest price for their leaders’ dysfunction.

Ortagus’s return has been deliberately timed to coincide with the army’s mandate to create a plan to disarm Hezbollah. Washington has put forward an 11-point proposal, including border demarcation with Israel and the phasing out of all non-state arms. These are historic steps, but ones fraught with political resistance.

Lebanese leaders know that Ortagus, even when she’s silent, is fully briefed on Lebanon’s well-worn tactics of delay and diversion. She will anticipate the political maneuvers ahead, ensuring Washington’s pressure is not lost in the fog of vague assurances.

She has done the homework, built the networks, and learned firsthand the language of Lebanon’s power brokers. For the Trump administration, her return to the Lebanon file is a reminder that diplomacy is not just about words spoken to cameras; it is about who, quietly, understands the game well enough to change it.

Lebanon’s political system is designed to resist change. Foreign envoys come and go, often leaving behind little more than photographs and platitudes. What makes Morgan Ortagus different is that she has already broken through once—and now, by presidential directive, she is back to do so again.

In June, her absence was read as a retreat, a softening. In August, her return is the reminder that Washington has not abandoned strength for platitudes. Quiet in the meetings, but ever aware, she remains the one figure in the room who knows exactly how the Lebanese elite play the game. And this time, they know she is watching.