Voter Rolls and Election Fraud

On March 25th of this year, President Trump signed executive order 14248, “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.” The first line of this document states that the United States does not enforce “basic and necessary election protections.” This is a bold statement in a country that supposedly enjoys “safe and secure” elections, as we were told endlessly after the obviously fraudulent 2020 presidential election.

President Trump’s recent executive order points out that two federal laws, the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) require accurate and current voter rolls. This is a “fundamental requirement” to prevent fraudulent voting. And yet, election integrity efforts often focus on documentation of Election Day events, such as physical ballots, cast vote records, and affidavits from witnesses of suspicious Election Day activities. This isn’t to say that these things are unimportant, but voter rolls are fundamental. This fact is sometimes forgotten.

One of the earliest references to a voter registration list is found in a Massachusetts law from 1800. It requires each town create a list of “qualified voters” (eligible to vote) and to publicly post these lists where the public may examine them. Anyone who tried to vote but was not on the lists was ineligible and the vote couldn’t be counted. To be put on the list, voters had to prove they were qualified under the requirements stipulated in the then-current Constitution of the Commonwealth. The voter list, then as now, controlled who was eligible to receive a ballot. This is fundamental to a valid election, but also to election fraud.

The reason is that forged ballots are likely to be spotted by election personnel and not counted. This is why almost all people who have been convicted of any kind of voter fraud have also committed some form of registration fraud as well, in order to obtain a ballot. You can see for yourself by checking the Heritage Foundation’s Election Fraud Database.

Although voter rolls allow for another way to prevent fraud by checking for it after the fact, current federal law doesn't seem to recognize how to do this, despite touching on the exact mechanism required. In the Help America Vote Act, it states that the chief state election official must ensure that, 'the number of voters who voted in an election for Federal office does not exceed the number of registered voters in the voter registration database for the election.' This is inadequate because it compares the number of voters who voted, which is recorded in the voter history section of the voter rolls, with the total number of registered voters in the rolls. This is nonsense because it is impossible for a subset to exceed the total.

Alternatively, if the phrase “voters who voted” is interpreted as “number of ballots cast by voters who voted,” the paragraph is still useless for the purpose of preventing fraud because it is unusual in any election to have a turnout exceeding about 75% of the qualified voter list. For example, if 75 of 100 registered voters actually cast ballots, but 99 ballots are counted, then 24% of the counted ballots would be fraudulent -- yet this would not trigger HAVA's safeguard since 99 does not exceed 100.

The principle behind either of these readings is, however, important. That is because the voter rolls can be used to test the legitimacy of a vote count. This can be done by reconciling the number of cast ballots with the number of voters who voted, as recorded in the voter history of voter rolls, as ballots are handed out.

Recently, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a nationwide investigation of state voter rolls to determine whether they contain unqualified voters, such as non-citizens or felons. This focus on real ineligible voters, while important, may miss an even larger problem I've discovered in my research: fictitious registrations.

Fictitious registrations may be wholly invented and do not correspond with any real person, or they have been illegally duplicated and inserted into the rolls with their own unique ID number, effectively committing identity theft to obtain ballots in the name of a real person.

I have done considerable original research on the subject of unusual algorithms I have found in multiple states’ voter rolls. While doing this research, I have also found many examples of the fictitious or illegal duplicate (“clone”) types of records. This phenomenon is detailed in my recently published Journal of Information Warfare article, 'Analysis of Wisconsin Voter Rolls Reveals Evidence of Exploited Systemic Vulnerabilities'. In it, I present documentation of a complex algorithm contained in the Wisconsin database, which also has what appears to be almost half a million cloned records. Given the size of the database, artificially inflated by the presence of inactive records, this is a significant proportion of the total records (about 8 million, including inactive records), enough to sway any election.

Moreover, I was able to show that at least some of those illegal records were used to vote twice. Although I have no way of knowing if the records in question belong to illegal aliens, if they do, then each has two or more illegal registrations. More likely, one is legitimate and the other is not.

I hope the Justice Department is aware of this type of fraudulent record as well, and takes care to extirpate these along with the illegal alien records they are looking for.

