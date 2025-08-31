Vigilant Americans Should Be Armed

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has called President Trump “the gravest threat to American democracy.” Nonetheless, Schumer wants to erase the Second Amendment. House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries calls Trump a “racial arsonist” and urges supporters to “fight” the Trump administration “in the streets.” Still, Jeffries wants to limit gun ownership and confiscate Americans’ firearms.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz claims Trump is a “tyrant” who “finds new ways to trample rights” each day. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia says, “President Trump is a tyrant.” Senator Alex Padilla of California insists that Trump is a “tyrant.” Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon calls Trump a “tyrant.” Democrat lawmakers across the country have repeatedly described President Trump as a “dictator,” a “racist,” a “white supremacist,” a “Russian agent,” and a “Nazi.” They have compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and other genocidal maniacs. They swear that Trump is the greatest “threat to democracy” that Americans have ever faced.

Yet every one of these Democrats wants gun control. Even after taking oaths to defend the Constitution, they actively work to undermine the Second Amendment. They believe that only the U.S. military, federal agents, law enforcement officers, and private security details for the well-to-do should be permitted to carry firearms.

Consider this another example of why leftists sound insane to normal people. Rational individuals don’t prance around complaining about “dictatorship” and “tyranny” while looking for every available excuse to disarm the public. Historically, when alert citizens feared that a government had become too powerful or an official had become too authoritarian, they encouraged their fellow citizens to be well-armed and prepared to defend themselves. They did not make long-winded speeches in the town square insisting that the time had come for the people to hand over their weapons so that the “tyrant” could provide for their safety.

In leftist-globalists’ upside-down world, “men” get pregnant, free speech requires censorship, we’re all about to die from “climate change,” and the best way to oppose “fascism” is to relinquish your guns to the government. As the kids like to say, make it make sense.

One thing seems certain: Democrats don’t really believe President Trump is a “tyrant,” but they are pretty sure that they will soon be back in power. Democrat officials are deliberately riling up their political followers and legitimizing violence against Trump and his supporters. At the same time, Democrats expect to exercise exclusive authority over which Americans will be disarmed in the future.

Why wouldn’t they? Even with Trump in the White House, we live under a two-tier “justice” system right now in which Democrats commit crimes without consequence and Republicans are criminally punished for their political beliefs.

Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, Susan Rice, Jim Comey, James Clapper and so many other co-conspirators spied on Republican presidential campaigns, defrauded the American people with the Russia Collusion Hoax, and attempted to overthrow President Trump in a coup d'état. Those traitors will most likely never be so much as charged for their high crimes. Meanwhile, corrupt prosecutors and judges in Democrat-controlled jurisdictions have engaged in the worst kinds of lawfare against Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, political advisor Roger Stone, policy strategist Steve Bannon, economic advisor Peter Navarro, and numerous attorneys (including Rudy Giuliani) who litigated 2020’s fraud-filled mail-in-ballot presidential “selection.”

Five years ago, Antifa domestic terrorists and Black Lives Matter shock troops for the Democrat Party burned down entire neighborhoods and caused billions of dollars in property damage across the nation. Few of these Democrat foot soldiers have ever been prosecuted. Meanwhile, when Trump voters showed up in D.C. to protest 2020 election fraud and demand secure elections, the FBI and DOJ dedicated unprecedented resources to hunt down every patriotic granny and selfless veteran for the “crime” of walking around the Capitol. The information warfare specialists in the corporate news still treat Antifa and BLM as if they were peaceful, virtuous organizations. Those same propagandists have spent the last four-plus years defaming Trump voters as “racists,” “terrorists,” and “insurrectionists.”

When it comes to Democrat plans for gun control, there is no doubt that those who want to deprive Americans of their natural right to self-defense anticipate favorable and continuing two-tiered “justice.” Although public debate routinely centers around Americans’ Second Amendment right to own weapons, the heart of the issue also concerns the Fourth Amendment — the right of all Americans to be protected against unreasonable government searches without judicially-sanctioned warrants first establishing probable cause. If Democrats were serious about disarming dangerous criminals, after all, they would go door-to-door in every American neighborhood with an extensive gang presence and arrest anyone illegally in possession of a firearm. But Democrats have no interest in disarming known criminals. They have no interest in infringing upon known criminals’ Fourth Amendment rights. They prefer to target the Second and Fourth Amendment rights of Americans without criminal records.

So-called “red flag” laws aren’t used to disarm urban gangs (that’s racist!) or mentally ill men who pretend to be women (that’s transphobic!). They are used to target law-abiding gun owners with the “wrong” political beliefs. Democrat officials routinely ignore violent individuals with the right skin color or sexual fetishes. Democrats look the other way when illegal aliens are found to be in possession of weapons. Conversely, Democrats force citizens to jump through hoops to secure concealed carry permits. Criminals get a pass; citizens are forced to fight the bureaucracy for their constitutional rights. The more authority that Democrats obtain to confiscate Americans’ firearms, the more certain it becomes that Democrat-aligned foot soldiers will be the only people “entitled” to a weapon. Like two-tiered “justice,” two-tiered self-defense is the Democrats’ favorite kind of “progress.”

Since the Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis, Democrats and the propaganda press have done everything they can to hide the fact that this anti-Christian attack marked another instance of “trans” terrorism and have instead exploited the tragedy by renewing calls for gun confiscation. Democrat talking heads ignore the fact that Minnesota already has “red flag” laws that would have permitted Democrat officials to disarm the shooter had his “trans” delusions been considered a sign of troubling mental health. Because Democrats and the propaganda press have spent the last decade trying to convince normal people that mentally ill “trans” people “deserve our respect,” they cannot now admit the obvious — that violent men who believe they are women are a growing threat to society.

On the toxic sewage dump known as Reddit, leftists are advocating for more attacks on “white Christians” in order to achieve their dream of national gun bans. As one conservative notes, “If they are openly talking about killing you and your family WHILE you’re armed, imagine what they’ll do once they disarm you.” Other leftists are actually happy that a “trans” terrorist murdered Catholic school children and hoping that more mass shooters target Christians. The Minnesota Star Tribune seems primarily concerned about how “trans” terrorism and the murder of praying children will ultimately affect the “trans” community.

For all their talk that President Trump is a “dangerous tyrant,” it is Democrats who continue to embrace violence against political adversaries. Eddie Scarry wrote an article for The Federalist last week entitled, “Democrats Keep Talking About A ‘Knife Fight’ And It’s Time To Take Them Literally.” In that piece, Scarry argues that the political party responsible for inciting at least two assassination attempts against President Trump last year is “eager and ready to cross the point of no return.” The Minneapolis Catholic school terror attack occurred the same day as the article’s publication.

This is no time for vigilant Americans to disarm. We must defend our families, neighbors, lives, and liberties.

Image via Pexels.