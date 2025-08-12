Trying to ‘Notice’ What is Going On

About eight years from now, after the reelection of President Vance, experts will agree that there was something rotten in the state of Clinton, Obama, and Biden. Always the last to know, the experts will finally “notice” that something has changed in this city on a hill.

Steve Sailer has a book on Noticing. And why not? The most important skill for a human is to notice when things have changed and then to figure out what to do next.

Anyone with half a brain noticed that something had changed back in 2016 when neophyte politician Trump ran for the presidency. And the Deep State noticed it too. That’s what Clinton and Obama and Clapper and Brennan and Uncle Tom Cobbley and our world-beating Intelligence Community were conspiring to stop before it was too late. Only they failed.

I notice, according to reports, that President Trump has just brokered his seventh peace agreement between warring states since January 20 and counting.

All of us, excepting our liberal friends, really want to know what this all means.

This is what I noticed in the last few days. There’s a Salena Zito piece on Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. I’ll just give you the high points:

Spend any time listening to Bessent talk, and it is clear he is laser-focused on one thing, something he can only accomplish in his current job: lifting America’s economy into a position where both Main Street and Wall Street are performing equally robustly.

And this:

The 79th treasury secretary also loves working with President Donald Trump... The banter, trust, and respect that went both ways between the men were tangible.

For instance, Trump recently told Bessent that he didn’t have enough muscle to work as a steelworker.

Bessent’s family “was very affluent for a couple hundred years, and then we weren’t,” so Bessent started doing part-time work at age 9. Then:

Bessent worked his way through college, holding down three jobs during summer break and at least one, if not two, jobs during the school year.

And so on. Real the whole thing. Remember the other Secretary of the Treasury that worked through his teenage years? Alexander Hamilton.

Then there is an interview with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, I assume, had something to do with the seven peace agreements. The interview covered the persecution of Christians all over the world. Rubio stated that the Christian “church has traditionally been at its strongest when it’s the persecuted church… [and weakest when it] gets consumed by the culture.” Trump and Rubio are focused on massacres of Christians in countries like Nigeria, and they think the new Pope could help.

But now let’s get a more general world view from James Banakis writing at John Kass’s website. He notes that there are only two responses to Trump: admiration and revulsion.

There is, it seems no middle ground. Thus, it has always been with consequential figures throughout history… The Trump enemies will hate to hear this, but he is changing the Presidency and international relations for the better, forever. The entire world is in the midst of a revolution.

And Trump is the “hero” that is making it happen. Heroes, according to Joseph Campbell, tend to die on the border between Order and Chaos. Victor Davis Hanson compares Trump to Gen. Patton, who

led the 3rd army’s full blast attack from Normandy to the Rhine.. [k]eeping the opposition confused, and in complete disarray. The leader in this case Trump is the tip of the spear. His administration follows to implement his agendas. He demonstrates every day, whether you agree with his policies or not that he was born to lead. The press, because of Trump, is in the process of changing forever. Newspapers and network news are becoming a thing of the past.

My point in throwing all this out is to help you -- and myself -- try to begin to understand what is going on here. My faith is that we are at a turning point in history, the end of the age of politics as religion, of heaven on earth, the rule of the educated elite. In other words, a revolution.

But what kind of revolution? I suggest there are three kinds of revolution. Educated class revolutions like the French, Bolshevik, and Maoist Revolutions lead straight to the abattoir. Lower-class revolutions usually fail: peasant uprisings and worker rebellions.

But the American Revolution was the most successful in history. Why was that? I suggest that it was a middle-class revolution, led by men who understood life in the real world: men ranging from landowners like Washington and Jefferson, lawyers like John Adams, and, of course My Man Alexander Hamilton, the “bastard brat of a Scotch pedlar,” who practiced business and law, and understood central banking.

Have you “noticed” that populist nationalism, all across the world, is middle-class centered? That gives me hope.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill blogs at The Commoner Manifesto and runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: White House