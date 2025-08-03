Trump’s Next Winning Issue: Judicial Malfeasance

Donald Trump is a master at using the rules that the radicals use against us against them — the Saul Alinsky rules, that is. He picks a target, freezes it, personalizes it, and polarizes it (Rule 13 of Rules for Radicals). Then he rides it to electoral success. In 2016, he did it with the illegal immigration crisis. In 2020, the Dems outmaneuvered him with the COVID crisis and the election tampering it enabled. But then President “Autopen” bollixed up the border so badly that Trump was able to ride the immigration crisis (and several others) to victory again in 2024.

With the border mostly under control now, what will the Donald use to energize his growing MAGA movement in 2026? Will it be our corrupt judicial system?

While Chief Justice Roberts blathers about there being no “Obama judges or Trump judges,” district judges across the country are busily demonstrating that he’s uninformed, unintelligent, or uncandid. In the past six months, Obama and Biden judges have given a middle-finger salute to the Constitution and the voters by

telling Congress which private entities it is required to fund,

limiting when and where the president can deploy troops,

stipulating Executive Branch staffing levels, and

welcoming foreign criminal invaders into our country.

Which party’s members appointed the judges who committed all these unconstitutional actions?

When the political affiliation of a judge is a more reliable predictor of his judicial decision-making than the language of the law, it is prima facie evidence that our government is broken. It’s still capable of legislation (Article I) and execution (Article II), but not unbiased adjudication (Article III). The United States is in a crisis, and the Dems have given Donald Trump his issue for the midterm elections.

However, the Donald still needs to personalize the issue. He needs a poster child for the crisis, the face of the problem — preferably a pompous jerk who’s easily disliked.

With that call to action, Judge James Boasberg stood tall and raised his hand.

Just like that, court malfeasance has a face. Boasberg has

imprisoned taxpayers for taking unauthorized selfies on taxpayer property,

given an FBI lawyer a slap on the wrist for falsifying evidence against another American citizen (who happened to work for Trump), and

ordered the president of the United States to break the law.

But to win his audition for the face of judicial malpractice, Judge Boasberg did something even more outrageous. According to Margot Cleveland of The Federalist, he went to other judges and encouraged them to bias their decisions against a litigant in their courts before hearing the evidence. He even brazenly did it on the record at a judicial conference presided over by Chief Justice Roberts.

Now President Trump has an avatar for the next 80/20 issue that the Dems are determined to be on the wrong side of.

Never being one to let an opposition tactical error go to waste, Trump through his Justice Department filed a misconduct complaint against Boasberg. A.G. Bondi posted this:

Today at my direction, The Justice Dept filed a misconduct complaint against U.S. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg for making improper public comments about President Trump and his Administration. These comments have undermined the integrity of the judiciary, and we will not stand for that.

The complaint was filed with Judge “Sri” Srinivasan, the chief judge of appeals for the District of Columbia — an Obama judge. Did I mention that political affiliation is more predictive of federal judicial outcomes than application of the law? Hence, it is far more likely that Judge Srinivasan will provide additional evidence of Chief Justice Roberts’s foolishness than take any meaningful corrective action. But I suspect that is fine with President Trump. It will just reinforce his point that the crisis is bigger than one unethical jurist.

Besides, I doubt that President Trump is expecting a corrupt organization to correct itself. So why is he wasting his time with impotent posers who think a black robe is power? The complaint about Judge Boasberg isn’t a plea for the system to redeem itself — even if that’s what the motion claims to be. I suspect that the actual reason for the complaint is to make the crisis official and take it to the real power behind this republic: we the people.

President Trump knows that if he can make us angry enough about the problem, we will insist that it be fixed. Conveniently, our first chance to express that “insistence” is just a little over a year away — during the midterm elections. That gives The Donald a bit over a year to convince us that an out-of-control Judiciary — which looks strikingly like James Boasberg — is incompatible with our form of self-governance. How much freezing, personalizing, and polarizing do you suppose President Trump can do in 15 months?

The district judges have been fooling around, testing how blatantly they can support the anti-MAGA resistance without consequences. Now it’s the master showman’s turn to convince the audience voters that we must get the Judiciary under control or lose control of our government — and he’ll be using Judge Boasberg as his visual aid.

Will 2026 be the year that our megalomaniac judges find out about consequences? Will we show them that lower courts have no charter without congressional consent, no power without executive consent, and no legitimacy without our consent?

John Green is a staff writer for The American Free News Network and a state content writer for Convention of States Action. He is a graduate of Purdue University with 40+ years of experience in systems and organizational development.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.