Transitioning and Detransitioning: The Tragic Truth

Following the shooting incident by a trans man in a church in Minneapolis, many people are trying to ignore that the shooter was trans. But he wanted to make clear that those who read his manifesto would know that he regretted his decision to transition:

He wrote that he only kept his long hair because it would be an ‘embarrassing defeat’ to cut it, according to a translation by the New York Post. ‘I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,’ Westman said, according to the translation. ‘I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.’ (The word "translation" is used because much of the manifesto is encrypted in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words.)

His regret over his transition exposes the disturbing movement of young adults, who are already confused about their identify as teenagers and are looking for an acceptable solution; too many people -- parents, teachers, counselors, and even friends -- persuade them that they must be trans.

But there is a notable trend of people deciding that they made a mistake to transition and decide to pursue detransitioning. Here is a partial list that describes some of these realizations:

Physical or mental health concerns of using hormones (possible side effects)

A change in gender/sexual identity (shifting from binary trans man to butch lesbian or to nonbinary)

A feeling of pressure to perform their new gender which feels uncomfortable

A change in one’s perspective on gender identity (redefining or deconstructing gender identity and identifying with biological sex, for example)

Disappointment with the physical transition outcomes (not liking the changes, not having enough changes, not being able to achieve physical goals such as “passing”)

Detransitioning can be complicated, which may be the reason for some people deciding not to go down this path:

The term detransition is often used to describe the discontinuation or reversal of prior transition processes. A detransition can be medical, such as stopping or switching hormonal treatments, pursuing surgical reconstruction or surgeries to reverse as far as possible the effects of transition. It can be legal if the person chooses to change their sex/gender markers back or change their name. And it can be social: changing the gender expression, changing the pronouns or name used, changing the label used to describe their gender identity, or identifying with their birth sex/gender. Although detransition is sometimes thought of as a process consisting of returning to a pre-transition state (whether in terms of identity, gender expression or body), this is rarely the case, as it may be physically impossible to completely reverse the effects of gender-related medical interventions like vocal changes from testosterone. It is not possible to reverse, or return to a pre-transition state, following surgeries like double mastectomy or vaginoplasty.

Fortunately, the federal government is taking an active role in researching and publicizing the reasons for detransitioning. Linda McMahon, Secretary of the Department of Education, met in March 2025 with a group of detransitioners and their advocates. This movement is still in its early stages:

Education Secretary Linda McMahon met with a group of detransitioners Wednesday to discuss how schools, teachers, administrators, and others play a major role in pushing young, vulnerable students toward irreversible gender transition procedures. [snip] ‘We were honored yesterday to welcome this group to the Department of Education. I commend the young people in attendance for bravely sharing their experiences -- and the medical and mental health professionals and parents for their advocacy,’ McMahon told The Federalist. “No teacher should attempt to persuade or coerce a student to undergo a gender transition. No parent should be lied to or prevented from knowing what is going on with their child’s mental or physical health. We stand firmly alongside parents, professionals, advocates, and especially detransitioners, who understand firsthand the damage caused by indoctrinating kids to believe that they can ever be ‘born in the wrong body.’’

We can’t ignore that those supporting transitioning are vocal, and they even produced a report in 2022 that supported transitioning:

Over 84,000 trans, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people aged 18 and up responded to the 2022 U.S. Transgender Survey, spearheaded by Advocates for Trans Equality (A4TE). Of respondents who had transitioned, 9 percent had gone back to living as their sex assigned at birth at some point in their lives, at least for a short while -- but in almost every single case, the reason was anti-trans discrimination from one’s family, friends, or community. ‘Social and structural explanations dominated the reasons why respondents reported going back to living in their sex assigned at birth at some point,’ the report found. ‘Only 4% of people who went back to living in their sex assigned at birth for a while cited that their reason was because they realized that gender transition was not for them.

The fascinating point that this report reveals is the publishers believe that the person who transitions is entitled to receive support from everyone around them -- their teachers, their family, their colleagues, their friends -- even though they have chosen a questionable resolution to their mental anguish. The people who transition are already mentally and emotionally vulnerable, and without therapy that explores their thinking, they are likely to succumb to the early stages of this process, such as changing their dress, their pronouns, and their appearance; these efforts begin to break down their perceptions of their biological identity.

There are still people in the medical field who refuse to acknowledge that transitioning is, for most people, a sign of mental illness:

Still, Harry Barbee from Johns Hopkins worries whether high-quality research can be done in the short time period outlined in the memo and how the research will be used. One concern is the results could be used to justify state laws restricting access to trans care. ‘I support rigorous, ethically grounded research into all aspects of transgender health, and that includes the experience of detransition,’ says Barbee. ‘However, it's imperative that such research be framed in a way that neither pathologizes transition nor undermines the overwhelming evidence showing that gender-affirming care is beneficial and even lifesaving for the vast majority of trans people who desire such services.’

Barbee has clearly drunk the Kool-Aid. I have news for him: most people who pursue transitioning are following a pathologized path.

It must be stopped.

Image: Pixabay