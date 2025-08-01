The historic trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union agreed upon in Scotland marks a significant shift in the transatlantic relations. After the 2024 triumph of the conservative patriots in the United States, the long-standing alliance between Western democracies began collapsing.

European nations, well-known for their restraint in foreign policy, led the way to cautious denial of the new American vision, which President Trump called “the complete restoration of America.” It comes as a stunning change to the American people, especially given the fact that Europe’s high living standards are largely based on the U.S. support, dating back to World War II and continuing to the present day.

Europe’s Defense Issue

In recent years, the United States defense industry has seen a significant decline in European business. Countries like France, Germany and Poland, which have traditionally relied on Washington for support, have either cut their military spending or reduced their weapon purchases from American manufacturers. In addition, many of them have turned to Asian or Middle Eastern suppliers, whose military equipment often offers significantly poorer quality.

This is a crucial factor, as American arms manufacturers lose potential profits. Additionally, many NATO members have no real intention of fulfilling their new commitment to spend 5% of their GDP on defense, despite expressing public support for the initiative. Europe’s shift in defense procurement and spending can be seen as a technological and economic betrayal of its closest ally in the treaty.

Moreover, this issue concerns Washington’s peace initiatives, not just weapon purchases. Trump vowed to resolve the conflict and bring peace during his campaign, and he did make significant efforts. European nations, many of which had benefited from the U.S. support, have now become an obstacle to achieving even a ceasefire in war-torn regions like Ukraine or Gaza. However, other actors, including Ukraine itself, Europe, and Putin turned out to be substantial hurdles on a path to a comprehensive and sustainable deal.

The U.S.-EU Trade Agreement

The U.S.-EU trade agreement, signed on July 27, 2025, aims at restoring trade justice and enabling American businesses make more profits from the European market. One of the crucial parts of the deal is the provision for the 15% tariffs for EU goods. This measure comes as a significant economic relief for America after decades of unbalanced trade. Besides, EU’s Ursula Von Der Leyen agreed to invest hundreds of billions in the U.S. economy. Moreover, the deal reaffirmed the White House as a leading defense and energy contractor for Europe. This agreement is more than trade, arms and fuel benefits. It is about redefining the terms of the U.S.-EU partnership, and reestablishing justice and balance in profits.

It is worth mentioning that European nations have sought support from Xi to better position themselves against Trump’s tariff initiatives. Given that China has become a menacing adversary to the U.S., having our closest allies come to heel to Beijing after we asked to balance trade, raises lots of questions concerning their loyalty and trustworthiness.

Aggravating Partnership

Another actor pretending to be the most loyal partner to the U.S., but in fact has deliberately sabotaged the America first agenda, is Ukraine. President Trump has labeled the hostilities “the Biden war,” meaning it is the Democrat party and its weak leaders that are to blame for the crisis.

Surprisingly, the Ukrainians share the same view. Moreover, their actions suggest that they would prefer the Democrats to continue orchestrating the ongoing conflict. Otherwise, why would Zelenskyy have rallied for Kamala Harris at a military plant in Pennsylvania during the 2024 election campaign? Many pundits may have forgotten about Kyiv’s interference attempts, which were not recognized by the FBI and other intelligence community members. One can only speculate why this happened, but the answer may lie in the Democrat administration that occupied the White House at the time.

Nevertheless, as the 47th U.S. president clarified, “this is not our war, not anymore.” In fact, we have done a lot, more than Europe, more than anyone else. Given Sleepy Joe Biden donated some 350 billion taxpayer dollars, the new administration has decided to make some profit from our ties with Ukraine and make it a true partnership, not a “blank check” fraud.

Initially, the White House intended to make a deal concerning rare earth minerals. Essentially, we agreed to Kyiv’s offer, but on more favorable terms. But Ukraine failed on us, which resulted in the very Trump-Zelenskyy spat at the White House in February 2025.

The whole thing seemed as if support for Ukraine was nothing but our obligation, as if we owed them. However, there is no clause in the U.S. Constitution that requires American taxpayers to endlessly provide Zelenskyy with money because he is fighting Putin. Later, when Trump was left no choice but to put some pressure on Kyiv, we finally struck a deal. Yet, it is still unclear when the money will flow into the U.S. budget.

Is It Really About Democratic Values?

Zelenskyy’s recent actions have raised even more concern about Ukraine’s partner status. Once a post-Soviet republic that chose to become a Western-style democracy back in 2014, Ukraine is now halfway to downgrading to a Russia-like dictatorship. Zelenskyy introduced a law to reform the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), making the once-independent institution subordinate to the executive branch.

The controversial initiative sparked massive unrest across the country, inflicting severe damage to the authority’s reputation. Now, many Ukrainians demand either the bill’s abolition or Zelenskyy’s resignation. Protesters, many of whom are pro-Europe activists, criticize Zelenskyy, stating that he is gradually transforming into his main adversary — Putin. Others say the bill has made them feel the “Yanukovych vibes,” reminiscent of the ill-fated Ukrainian leader who was accused of severe bribery more than 10 years ago.

Zelenskyy’s recent sabotage of democratic values is not the only “red flag” we must pay attention to. Previously, Ukrainian officials imposed sanctions on their own citizens, even prominent backers of the regime like Oleksii Arestovich for their political views, which was a severe violation of human rights. Additionally, there are significant concerns regarding freedom of speech and censorship in Ukraine. The UN, as well as independent monitoring organizations, have sounded the alarm over the rapidly deteriorating state of affairs in Ukrainian media, claiming that state-owned outlets have replaced private ones, often with the help of law enforcement bodies. Not to mention the horrors of the local conscription officers. They have earned a bad reputation for their harsh methods. Judging by the videos on social media, the people hate them. Freedom of faith in Ukraine is also reported to be compromised.

The New Approach

Americans are fed up with false partners that make fools of us and earn profits under crooked Democrats’ rule; Trump just changed all that. The time has come for the “common sense revolution” and America First agenda. That is why we must reassess existing alliances and partnerships, especially with nations that have shown willingness to align with our adversaries or abolish our values like democracy and human rights.

