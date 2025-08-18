Three Big Moves in Washington and Not a Single Leak

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest political strengths is his unpredictability. He refuses to follow the rules of the Washington establishment, and in doing so, he keeps both his domestic opponents and foreign adversaries constantly off balance.

While most presidents telegraph their intentions months in advance, Trump often operates behind the scenes, distracting the media with comments that trigger hours of frenzied speculation on cable news panels. He has joked about buying Greenland, pondered serving a third term, and thrown barbs at world leaders, not as random outbursts, but as part of a deliberate strategy to shape and steer the political narrative.

Remember the so-called “rocket man” exchange with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un? The press portrayed it as reckless warmongering. In reality, Trump was secretly negotiating behind the scenes, eventually meeting Kim twice and easing a nuclear standoff that had thwarted past presidents.

As Sun Tzu advised in The Art of War, “All warfare is based on deception.” Trump has embraced that lesson.

In the past few weeks, three major events have emerged from the Trump White House with almost no warning, a remarkable feat in leak-prone Washington.

First, the FBI and DOJ released previously classified RussiaGate documents, long thought to be buried or destroyed, which point to a coordinated effort to undermine Trump’s presidency. Some legal experts even suggest the conduct described could be considered treason. Public statements from certain individuals involved in that scandal indicate the operation, or parts of it, may still be ongoing. If so, the criminal conspiracy remains active, which could nullify any claims of the statute of limitations.

Second, the White House announced a recent meeting between Trump and Putin that took place a few days ago at a secure U.S. military base in Anchorage, Alaska. This announcement came just a week before the event, providing an extremely short timeframe to coordinate the extensive logistics, diplomatic protocols, and security measures required for two world leaders to meet face-to-face.

NewsNation screengrab via YouTube

Currently, the Ukraine war continues, but Trump and Putin are advocating not just for a ceasefire but for ending the conflict. Perhaps we'll find out more after the Ukrainian president visits the White House on Monday.

What other topics might the two superpower leaders have discussed? Both countries have their own deep states, and these two could be rewriting the world order contrary to the wishes of the globalists.

Third, Trump ordered the National Guard into Washington, D.C., citing the need to restore “law and order” and hinting that similar deployments could follow in other crime-ridden cities. Flanked by his Attorney General and Secretary of Defense, the visuals alone suggested something more than a routine crime-control effort. This seemed coordinated, possibly as part of a larger plan involving the justice system and the military.

Such actions are not conceived and executed on a whim. Each one requires extensive planning and coordination among federal agencies, local governments, and sometimes international partners. Still, there were no leaks, no New York Times or Washington Post stories citing “unnamed sources familiar with the matter” to spoil the surprise. In a town where operational security is often a joke, this silence is remarkable.

Are these events unconnected? Or is there a shared link? As Ian Fleming’s James Bond said, “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.”

It’s possible that the RussiaGate revelations are just the start of a long-overdue reckoning for those who attempted to undermine a legitimately elected president. If high-profile indictments are announced, possibly involving well-known political figures, the administration might be deploying military and law enforcement resources in anticipation of the unrest those actions could provoke.

The Trump-Putin meeting raises equally important questions. RussiaGate allegations prevented any serious diplomacy between the two leaders during Trump’s first term. Now that those claims are more thoroughly discredited, could the Anchorage meeting open the door to ending the Ukraine war, a conflict critics say has been used to funnel large amounts of money disguised as foreign aid?

They may have also discussed sensitive topics like the origins of COVID-19 and U.S.-related biological research in Ukraine. In a 2022 Senate hearing, Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland confirmed the presence of “biological research facilities” in Ukraine, a fact that many in the media have long dismissed.

If peace in Ukraine is brokered, if the truth about COVID’s origins gains traction, and if major prosecutions emerge from RussiaGate, the shockwaves would be enormous. Civil unrest would likely follow. Perhaps that explains why the National Guard was mobilized proactively rather than reactively, marking a shift from the “wait until the cities are burning” approach seen in recent years.

Trump’s critics will dismiss these events as random chaos, the political equivalent of a cat in a sandbox. But it could just as easily be a deliberately planned operation, years in the making, now unfolding in real time.

Was Trump only playing golf during his four years away from the White House? Or was he working on the screenplay for his upcoming movie aptly titled, “Panic in D.C.”?

Those who know aren’t speaking, and those who are speaking don’t know. I find myself in the latter group, so please indulge in my speculation.

For now, the media, once the self-appointed directors of America’s political drama, seem reduced to spectators. They are no longer writing the script; they are watching the movie. Trump holds the laser pointer, and the media are a bunch of frantic cats, chasing the light and stumbling over their feet at every turn.

Coincidence? Calculation? Or the long-anticipated “storm” many have predicted since Trump first took office?

Buckle up. It’s a hot, long summer, and fall isn’t for another month. Enjoy the show.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.