The Triumph of Perseverance over Failure

Some leftists are now claiming that conservatives are foolish to expect President Trump, who once went bankrupt, to turn the economy around. As leftist claims frequently do, it shines a spotlight on their willful ignorance of history.

Our society glorifies overnight successes and flawless trajectories. But it's worth refamiliarizing ourselves with the stories of individuals who have plummeted to financial ruin only to rebuild their careers and create successful businesses. These serve as powerful reminders of human resilience. Bankruptcy, a word synonymous with defeat, has marked the journeys of countless individuals who have refused to let it define them. Instead of wallowing in despair, they transformed catastrophe into catalyst, embodying virtues like perseverance and adaptability. When we examine the experiences of these figures, we see that failure is not a terminus but a forge for greatness. Learning from setbacks can propel one toward unprecedented achievements.

At the heart of these stories lies the virtue of perseverance -- the refusal to surrender in the face of insurmountable odds. The early entrepreneurial venture of Abraham Lincoln, for example, crumbled in 1833. As a young storekeeper in New Salem, Illinois, Lincoln accumulated debts equivalent to about $28,000 in today’s dollars after his business partner died, leaving him solely liable. There were no bankruptcy protections at the time, yet he managed to repay his creditors over 17 grueling years. This ordeal did not deter him. Instead, it ignited his political ascent. From failed campaigns to eventual election as president in 1860, Lincoln’s steadfastness preserved the Union during the Civil War, cementing his legacy as one of America’s greatest leaders. His story demonstrates that perseverance can turn hardship into a foundation for enduring impact.

Similarly, Walt Disney’s story exemplifies perseverance and creative reinvention. Born into humble circumstances in 1901, Disney launched Laugh-O-Gram Studio in 1920, only to file for bankruptcy a year later after losing a financial backer. Despite being unable to pay staff or debts, he was undeterred. He borrowed from his family and began anew in 1923. His ambitious Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs project nearly bankrupted him again in 1937, ballooning to $1.5 million in costs -- triple the budget. He acquired a last-minute bank loan that saved the project, which eventually grossed $6.5 million and launched Disney’s iconic empire. By the time of his death in 1966, his net worth soared to an estimated $5 billion (adjusted for inflation). Disney’s ability to pivot from animation failures to global entertainment dominance shows how adaptability -- learning from missteps and innovating -- can convert bankruptcy into triumph.

Entrepreneurial risk-taking, another key virtue, shines through in figures like Henry Ford and George Foreman. Ford faced bankruptcy in 1903 after his initial ventures floundered. Yet, this setback refined his vision, leading to the Model T and mass production innovations that revolutionized entire industries. His eventual net worth reached $188 billion (adjusted), proving that bold risks, even when they fail initially, pave the way for success.

After retiring to ministry and youth work, boxing legend George Foreman filed for bankruptcy in 1983. He staged a remarkable comeback at age 45, reclaiming a heavyweight title in 1994 -- the oldest ever. After retirement, he pivoted to entrepreneurship with the George Foreman Grill, selling over 100 million units and netting $138 million from naming rights alone. The company is worth approximately $300 million today. Foreman’s journey celebrates risk-taking as a virtue that, paired with resilience, yields great prosperity.

These virtues can also be found in the entertainment realm, where financial mismanagement often precipitates downfall, only for determination to orchestrate revival. MC Hammer, the rapper behind the 1990 hit “U Can’t Touch This,” amassed $33 million at his peak but filed for Chapter 11 in 1996, burdened by $13 million in debt from lavish spending. Despite ongoing IRS woes, he rebuilt to a $1.5 million net worth through persistence in music and projects.

Cyndi Lauper’s 1981 filing preceded her $30 million music legacy, Willie Nelson settled a $16 million IRS debt through music and Elton John rebounded from a 2002 bankruptcy to $450 million.

Even modern icons like Donald Trump, who navigated multiple bankruptcies in the 1990s amid real estate turmoil, exemplify this. Trump’s tenacity rebuilt his empire to a $3 billion net worth, showing that strategic recovery from failure demands courage and vision.

The common thread among these individuals -- from presidents and entrepreneurs to athletes and artists -- is an early brush with poverty or dysfunction, which instilled determination. Perseverance, imagination, and willingness to experiment may be the “secret qualities” enabling phoenix-like rises. Bankruptcy, often stemming from tax issues or extravagant lifestyles, becomes a “bump in the road” when met with the refusal to quit. This resilience fosters innovation, benefitting not only the individual, but all of society. As these individuals expand their enterprises, they employ more people and ignite the economy.

These stories remind us that bankruptcy doesn't have to be terminal -- it can be a teacher. Rejecting discouragement unlocks potential. These examples should encourage us: from the depths of defeat, greatness awaits those who refuse to submit to failure.

