The Sin of Calling Something a Sin

There is a Christian guy in Denver, Colorado, Jamie Sanchez, who felt “called” in 2012 to open Recycle God’s Love, a charity project for homeless people. It’s expanded since he opened it, but it is small in financial terms. Unlike many “non-profits” which are marred by greed, deceit, and essentially money-laundering, Recycle God’s Love seems legit, with volunteers working there and an overall budget in the $100,000 range.

Besides offering meals to 300-400 people daily, Recycle God’s Love provides clothing, wound care, hygienic supplies, help with obtaining official ID, haircuts, and, of course, the Gospel. In 2023, it opened a cafe to provide employment and job skill opportunities. Notably, Recycle God’s love does not receive government funding.

Image created using AI.

The organization’s website has an 800-word statement identifying “what we hold to be true.” Eighteen of those words are “We believe that a homosexual lifestyle is contrary to God’s Word and purpose for humanity and is sin.”

The statement lists several other sins, including thievery, murder, extra-marital sex, adultery, and hating your neighbor. It adds, though,

Moreover, this organization is instructed to Love those living such lifestyles. We Believe that showing hate towards people in these communities is not the way Jesus would respond. Therefore, although disagreeing with the lifestyles we believe to be sinful, we must show love.

All in all, this is pretty standard true Christian doctrine.

The Denver Communists happened upon the statement about homosexuality and, predictably, were outraged. Their angst and furor manifested in the form of street protests, vandalism, and intimidation; i.e., the usual.

While Recycle God’s Love is organized around Biblical principles and charity, the Denver Communists “organize together on the basis of mutual commitment to revolutionary socialism, internationalism, and liberation from all oppression.” Their catchy slogans include No Borders No Nations, Palestinian Liberation By Any Means Necessary, and Defund, Disarm & Defeat the Police. The few photos of their members/activists on their website, not surprisingly, reveal exclusively white people.

The Denver Communists claim they don’t oppose Christianity in general, says a spokesman. “There are plenty of Christian denominations that don’t share their (Recycle God’s Love) bigoted view, such as the ELCA [Evangelical Lutheran Church in America] …”

It should be noted that the ELCA and a number of other Establishment denominations (for example, the Presbyterian Church, USA, the Unitarians, and United Methodists) have simply rejected the parts of Scripture they don’t like and amplified the parts that make them feel good about themselves. This is like claiming to be a vegetarian (which I am) and talking about love and compassion for animals, but eating Whoppers.

Indeed, the Unitarians are amusing in that they actually go so far as to place the word “church” in quotation marks, as if only their tax status actually ties them to religion:

Every Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) congregation is a “church” under U.S. tax law, therefore tax exempt, charitable, and exempt from tax filing.”

Though there certainly are “burn in Hell for eternity” Christians, it is much more scripturally and doctrinally sound to regard sin as something to overcome, and to treat the sinner with compassion. Progressive leftist groups, though, need to portray Christians as hate-filled lunatics to accomplish their goals, much as Jim Crow politicians of the past century needed to blame “uppity” black people for all their woes. It’s the “Us versus Them” power strategy.

For a Christian to berate or injure someone because they are a sinner—homosexual in this case—is antithetical to core teachings. Jesus got into a heap of trouble with the Establishment because he willingly associated with sinners.

The Denver Communists’ demand that a religious organization must comply with the Communists’ belief systems reflects a doctrine as old as humanity. It’s found under many names and systems, including authoritarianism, despotism, tyranny, dictatorships, theocracies, and perhaps can be collectively called fascism. No matter the name, it means that a small cadre controls the words, thoughts, and actions of the population through coercion, intimidation, and violence, offset by some useful bread and circuses.

Ultimately, whether they’re fascists on a global scale or petty local bullies like the Denver Communists, despots simply cannot abide having anyone who is not in total compliance with their dogma, rules, and cultural mandates.

A final thought is that, while the Denver Communists are supposedly repulsed that Christianity considers homosexuality a sin, they fully support the “Palestinians.” Forgetting that the Denver Communists are fully ignorant about the concept of sin in Christianity, it’s doubtful they would ever consider opposing, let alone vandalizing, anything Muslim.

But of course, the irony is that Islam also is not “gay-friendly” and, unlike the Recycle God’s Love people who feed and clothe all, even homosexuals, Islamic scripture and practice demand punishment for the “crime” of homosexuality, ranging from flogging to execution:

It was narrated from Ibn`Abbas that the Messenger of Allah said: “Whoever you find doing the action of the people of Lut, (referring to Lot and Sodom in the book of Genesis) kill the one who does it, and the one to whom it is done.

Several Muslim countries, notably Iran and Saudi Arabia, routinely execute men accused of homosexual acts. Uganda is the only non-Muslim country that does so.

It’s impressive what contortions privileged white progressives, such as the Denver Communists, will go through to make the world and reality conform, in their minds, to their beloved narratives.