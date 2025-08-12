The ‘Scarf Administration’ of Barack Obama

In a 1954 movie about the Dutch resistance during World War II, its fighters took pride in their leader’s courage as he taunted the Germans during nighttime attacks. Brazenly wearing an easily visible white scarf, he was fearless in challenging the enemy to shoot at him.

But it was only after the resistance had suffered numerous mission setbacks that a terrible reality came to light. Their leader, known as “The Scarf”, wore the garment, not to antagonize the enemy but to let them know where exactly he was on the battlefield so that, as a German collaborator, he would not be shot by them.

One can imagine the perfidy felt by the resistance fighters upon learning a respected leader had betrayed them. The film was, appropriately, entitled “Betrayed.”

Ironically, “betrayed” is also a fitting word for what we now know about those involved in “Crossfire Hurricane”—the FBI’s code name for its effort, launched in 2016, to explore whether Donald Trump’s presidential campaign colluded, either wittingly or unwittingly, with the Russian government to win the election that year.

A treasure trove of documents just released by FBI Director Kash Patel strongly indicates the effort was less of an investigation and more of a determined campaign by the administration of President Barack Obama to help ensure Trump was defeated in his run against Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

But after Trump won the election, Obama’s campaign to delegitimize Trump did not end there; it continued during Trump’s time in the Oval Office to undermine his credibility and effectiveness. The former president and his minion force of former senior leaders, still wielding influence in their respective federal agencies, remained actively engaged in an effort to stigmatize him as corrupt.

Like the Dutch resistance fighters who discovered their leader was not what they thought he was, we are learning that Obama and his underlings played a similar role, basically serving as the equivalent of a “Scarf Administration” in office, going on to hide its operations in the shadows when the ringleaders were out of office.

The released FBI documents make it clear—just like the movie “Betrayed” was scripted, so too was the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Participants knowledgeable about the latter’s fictional plot even lied to Congress about what they knew and when they knew it. With documents released now revealing the only collusion involved was among Crossfire’s “scriptwriters” and not the originally stated characters of the investigation, Trump has challenged the mainstream media (MSM) to do its job by reporting truthfully on the story to be told.

In a nutshell, Crossfire Hurricane was launched due to allegations made in the Steele dossier—a biased report written by former British spy Christopher Steele, working for the research firm Fusion GPS, hired by Hillary’s campaign to find “dirt” on Trump. Given to the CIA, the Steele dossier was recognized for what it was—a political hit piece lacking proof. Thus, what followed was not a misunderstanding of intelligence but an effort by the Obama administration to “manufacture” intelligence to attempt a coup.

CIA Director John O. Brennan reported his agency’s findings to Obama as well as the fact the dossier was promoted by Hillary to deflect attention away from her security transgressions in having used a private internet server for transmitting highly classified information. Thus, a document failing to meet CIA’s credibility standards became the investigation’s sole source of evidence and, as per Obama’s instructions to Brennan, the director sought to give the Steele allegations the perception of truth.

Despite knowing this, Brennan later lied to Congress as was reported by the liberal New York Times. It noted that Brennan had publicly claimed the Steele dossier “was not in any way used as a basis for the intelligence community assessment that was done” due to the CIA’s credibility concerns.

Several additional names have popped up alleging they were also participants in Obama’s coup, unconstitutionally defying the will of the American people. These were people in important positions such as FBI Director James Comey, former Secretary of State/2016 presidential candidate Clinton, Fusion GPS researcher Nellie Ohr—the wife of a former Department of Justice official—who, based on the evidence, lied to Congress about her activities in undermining Trump. Also getting notice is former National Security advisor Susan Rice, as well as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The evidence of potential coup collaboration by Obama and company appears to be gaining momentum as a secret room was recently discovered at FBI headquarters filled with burn bags packed with thousands of sensitive and classified documents concerning the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion probe. While this obviously raises questions about transparency, purportedly the bags contain credible foreign intelligence suggesting the FBI may have been politically motivated in promoting the Trump collusion story even before initiating the Crossfire Hurricane probe.

It has been suggested, even by Trump, that, if prosecuted, Obama might well receive presidential immunity. That, however, should not occur as such immunity only applies to official acts performed by a president while in office. Interestingly too, even if Obama were to receive it, he could still be called to testify, in which case he could not take the Fifth but would have to truthfully answer all questions or lose his immunity for not doing so. Additionally, Obama needs to be concerned about his role in the illegal collaboration activities after leaving office, for which he would have no immunity.

Despite increasing evidence of a Scarf administration at work, an irresponsible mainstream media—which promoted Obama’s manufactured intelligence previously—has yet to experience an “uh huh” moment as it continues to play down the new revelations. According to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who stated there was “irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” the matter is now being referred to Trump’s Justice Department and a grand jury. Thus, time will tell us who is right.

It is outrageous that a U.S. president could plot a coup in the manner in which Barack Obama is being accused. But there is something else just as outrageous.

All the co-conspirators involved with Obama had to know their ultimate responsibility was not to the man in the Oval Office but to the American people. Yet not a single one objected or refused to participate in what was happening. Obama had succeeded in nurturing an army of Benedict Arnolds who valued personal power more than their loyalty to the people by ignoring their oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

There is a big difference between the film “Betrayed” and the betrayal by the Obama administration: watching the former, we knew the action thriller was scripted fiction; watching Obama’s Scarf administration in action against Trump, we did not.

Image from Grok.