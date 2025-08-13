The Old American Ruling Class Has Lost the Revolution

After sixteen years, the most consequential political revolution in the history of the United States is drawing to a close. The current Ruling Class’s domination of the two major political parties is in shambles as the Democrat party is now controlled by true believers in Marxist Wokeism, and the Republican party has been taken over by Donald Trump and America First populists. The tentacles of the ruling elites that have long encircled both parties have been severed.

Over the years, the current Ruling Class, which can trace its beginning to the Woodrow Wilson administration, has choreographed the two parties into unique and complementary roles. The Democrat party was portrayed as the party of “the people” and the superior political strategists and tacticians promoting an increasingly active government. Meanwhile, the Republican party’s role was to be the token to limit, while still accommodating, the big-government policies of the Democrat party and thus the ever-increasing power of the Ruling Class.

As long as there was peace and ever-growing prosperity, that arrangement went unnoticed by the vast majority of an apathetic electorate as the wealth and influence of the nation’s elites increased geometrically.

While the Ruling Class reveled in their power and influence, they ignored the gradual infiltration of die-in-the-wool Marxists into the hierarchy of the Democrat party. They were certain that a comparatively small cadre of true believers would never be able to take over a major political party. The ruling elites over-confidently believed they would always maintain their hegemony within the Democrat party.

Further, as long as the Ruling Class maintained its influence within the Republican party hierarchy, the Marxists’ gradual infiltration into the upper reaches of the Democrat party could be tolerated as part of the Ruling Class’s orchestrated charade of caring for the welfare of all Americans.

However, in 2008, Barack Obama’s election lit the fuse of a bloodless revolution that would eventuate in the decline and fall of the current Ruling Class.

In the run-up to the 2008 election, the ruling elite’s preferred candidates were Hillary Clinton and John McCain. They knew that a glib Barack Obama was steeped in Marxist ideology and had long been a foot soldier for the cause. But two factors they could not control were his ability to portray himself as a “moderate” and his skin color, which would almost certainly guarantee his winning the Democrat nomination against an unlikeable Hillary Clinton and the presidency against a feckless John McCain. Thus, the Ruling Class was forced into tacitly endorsing Obama’s candidacy despite being uncertain if they could control him, his radical left-wing policies, and his declared intent to transform the Democrat party and the nation.

Once elected, Obama and his minions almost immediately exploited his unique position as the first black president, a weapon Obama himself never failed to wield in order to manipulate, intimidate, and marginalize the Ruling Class, who were the ultimate target of dedicated Marxist true-believers.

During the length of Obama’s two terms, many of these so-called best and brightest became increasingly afraid of losing their status and lifestyles if they condemned his far-left governance and overt racial animosity, the latter of which was a major part of Obama’s plan to foment nationwide discontent. As a byproduct of their cowardice, they were increasingly reluctant to confront the ongoing and stealthy success of Obama’s transformation of the Democrat party.

While the Marxists continued their takeover of the party, there was a tenuous understanding on power sharing. The Ruling Class duped themselves into believing they would continue to dominate the corridors of power in exchange for their implicit acquiescence to the Marxist transformation of America via the culture and society under the umbrella of Wokeism. When faced with the choice of a de facto alliance with the radical left or purging them from the party and maintaining the status quo, they chose expediency over pragmatism.

Nonetheless, the elites still had their domination of the Republican party to fall back on. They were certain that their tentacles in the party would allow them an alternative to maintain their power if the Marxist takeover of the Democrat party ever became a fait accompli.

That all changed in 2015 with Donald Trump’s announcement that he was going to pursue the nomination of the Republican party because of the misgovernance and chaos brought about by the Ruling Class’s tacit endorsement of Barack Obama’s policies and anti-Americanism.

Donald Trump possessed a trait that the ruling elites and their Marxist-inspired allies could never match. Trump could not only relate to and empathize with the “unwashed masses,” but he also thought, acted, and spoke like many of them. The possibility of having a man they perceived to be the composite of their stereotypes of “deplorable” Americans occupying the White House and unshackling the Republican party from the Ruling Class infuriated the self-styled best and brightest.

The Ruling Class viewed Trump’s ability to connect with the American people and create a new powerful political movement as an existential threat to its power. Instead of working with Trump for the betterment of the country, its members, including once conservative “Never Trumpers,” descended into uncontrolled rage and further allied themselves with the Marxist/Woke left. This alliance committed some of the biggest blunders in American political history.

The anger at Trump mutated into a frenzied obsession to leave no stone unturned in either forcing him to resign, or effectively neutering his presidency, or impeaching, and, if necessary, imprisoning him. In their addled thinking, nothing, even if it alienated half of the citizenry, was out of bounds to achieve their single-minded goal of destroying Donald Trump and the political movement he inspired.

Despite their incessant ankle-biting, in his first four years as president, Donald Trump rebuilt the economy, significantly curtailed illegal immigration, secured peace agreements no one thought possible, did not embroil the United States in any new foreign wars, and began the transformation of the Republican party into a populist America First party.

These successes further enraged the ruling elite/radical left alliance. This cabal foolishly threw caution to the wind and overtly and massively engaged in voter fraud in 2020 in order to elect a senescent Joe Biden, thereby permanently alienating over half of the electorate. They then stupidly acquiesced to the disastrous policies of their Marxist allies in governing the nation.

Perhaps most significantly because of its symbolism, in 2023-24, they mindlessly attempted to manipulate the legal system in order to imprison Trump for the rest of his life, increasing his popularity among the vast bulk of the citizenry. Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election sealed the fate of the current Ruling Class.

Thanks to their avarice, megalomania, and myopia, the ruling elites have effectively destroyed their power base. They have lost virtually all their influence in the Democrat party as it is now fully controlled by its Marxist/Woke wing. Their reckless determination to destroy Trump and the MAGA movement eventuated in the squandering of all their influence in the Republican party.

The political landscape in the United States now consists of an anti-American Marxist/Woke-obsessed Democrat party versus an egalitarian Republican party. With the elimination of the outsized influence of the Ruling Class, not since the decade prior to the Civil War have the political battlelines been so clearly delineated.