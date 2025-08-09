The Great Gerrymandering War Of 2025

Until President Trump came on the scene, the U.S. Congress basically consisted of Democrats and RINOs with only a few actual Republicans sprinkled throughout the GOP. Thanks to Trump morphing the party into America First Patriots, MAGA Republicans are pushing back at the insanity tossed at us by Democrat—for example, gerrymandering, which communist Democrats have made into an art form. Per Vice President J.D. Vance:

The gerrymander in California is outrageous. Of their 52 congressional districts, nine of them are Republican. That means 17 percent of their delegation is Republican when Republicans regularly win 40 percent of the vote in that state. How can this be possibly allowed?

Consider these blue states based on the 2024 presidential election:

Connecticut —President Trump received 41.9 percent of the popular vote. Connecticut has five House seats; zero are Republican.

—President Trump received 41.9 percent of the popular vote. Connecticut has five House seats; are Republican. Delaware —President Trump received 41.8 percent of the popular vote. Delaware has one at-large House seat; it is not a Republican.

—President Trump received 41.8 percent of the popular vote. Delaware has one at-large House seat; it is not a Republican. Hawaii —President Trump received 37.1 percent of the popular vote. Hawaii has two House seats; zero are Republican.

—President Trump received 37.1 percent of the popular vote. Hawaii has two House seats; are Republican. Maine —President Trump received 45.6 percent of the popular vote. Maine has two House seats; zero are Republican.

—President Trump received 45.6 percent of the popular vote. Maine has two House seats; are Republican. Maryland —President Trump received 34.4 percent of the popular vote. Maryland has eight House seats, but only one is Republican.

—President Trump received 34.4 percent of the popular vote. Maryland has eight House seats, but only is Republican. Massachusetts —President Trump received 36 percent of the popular vote. Massachusetts has nine House seats; zero are Republican.

—President Trump received 36 percent of the popular vote. Massachusetts has nine House seats; are Republican. New Hampshire —President Trump received 47.9 percent of the popular vote. New Hampshire has two House seats; zero are Republican.

—President Trump received 47.9 percent of the popular vote. New Hampshire has two House seats; are Republican. New Mexico —President Trump received 45.9 percent of the popular vote. New Mexico has three House seats; zero are Republican.

—President Trump received 45.9 percent of the popular vote. New Mexico has three House seats; are Republican. Oregon —President Trump received 41 percent of the popular vote. Oregon has six House seats; one is Republican.

—President Trump received 41 percent of the popular vote. Oregon has six House seats; one is Republican. Rhode Island —President Trump received 41.8 percent of the popular vote. Rhode Island has two House seats; zero are Republican.

If blue states were represented in Congress based on how their citizens voted in presidential elections, there would be fewer Democrats and more Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives. This is why communist Democrats are violently upset that Texas is planning a mid-decade redistricting update and other red states are considering the same. With many blue states already gerrymandered into a lopsided Democrat congressional majority, Democrats can’t go tit-for-tat with Texas.

Except maybe California.

California Gov. Gavin “Hair Gel” Newsom, who thinks he would make a great president (insert laughter here), would like to copy Texas’s plans for redistricting between census counts. However, Herr dictator has a problem.

In 2008, voters approved creating the California Citizens Redistricting Commission (CCRC) to make the process fairer. Using the most recent Census report, every 10 years, CCRC creates a new district map that supposedly makes the population more evenly represented in the U.S. House and state legislature. Unlike Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott could call a special session to create a new redistricting map, Gov. Hair Gel can’t do the same.

Hair Gel’s plan is to hold a special election later in the year for Californians to vote on disbanding the CCRC and returning redistricting to the state legislature. (Insert barf bag here.) Both voters and the legislature would have to approve this change.

Many observers say the special election would just be a façade since Democrats in the state often count ballots until they get the desired results. How can anyone take the results seriously, though, since the state lacks election integrity, as evidenced by mail-in ballots, the ability to vote numerous times in different precincts, multiple ballots sent to the same address or forwarded to an out-of-state address, unprotected ballot drop boxes, dead people voting, and ballots counted weeks after Election Day? North Korea might hold fairer elections than California.

Still, Republicans in the state are intent on keeping the CCRC, and there are some Democrats who also don’t want the legislature to decide redistricting.

Currently, the gerrymandering spotlight is on Texas. Guy Miller of North Carolina, who sends out a daily newswire on national and international events, shared:

One reason that Texas is in such a political mess is that Texas Democrats are smarter than Republicans. Although they are in the minority in the legislature, the Democrats are the ones who elect the Republican leaders. They audition potential Republican leaders to determine which ones will most effectively push their Democrat Party agenda. When the Democrats are unanimous behind their chosen Republican, the Republicans are too fragmented to manage a majority on their own, so the RINO Republican leadership works for the Democrats, who hire and fire them. That’s why the Democrats always control the Texas legislature. Redistricting in Texas became an issue when the DOJ Office of Civil Rights, under Harmeet Dhillon, notified the state that five of their Congressional districts are in violation of Federal laws for equal protection under the Constitution. Republicans in Texas know how to fix that, but the Democrats aren’t going to stand for losing any of their bogus Congressional seats. Truant Democrat legislators hiding in Illinois remain defiant in the face of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s threat to have them removed from office for failure to perform their sworn elected duty, in violation of Texas statutes.

Texas wants our U.S. House of Representatives to be more representative, while California has a communist-like preference. Gerrymandering is another reason why so many U-Hauls in the once Golden State are headed in the direction of the Alamo.

Image created using AI.

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She is the founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly national newsletter. Robin can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.