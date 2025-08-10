The Gerrymandering War and International Peace

For ages, if there was a way to subvert the law for electoral advantage, the Democrats would do it, but under new leadership Republicans are fighting back. If you accurately read the Democrats’ nonsense about “saving our democracy” as a plaint about saving their party, you wouldn’t be wrong. Just as these domestic outrages are being undone, the President has brokered a series of seven international peace agreements and is negotiating for an eighth (between Russia and Ukraine) this week in Alaska. He’s rightfully thrown up his arms at a Gaza deal because psychopathic Hamas is utterly irrational, but has made astonishing progress with 22 Arab nations who now distance themselves from Gaza. (It remains to be seen how the gormless Norwegians who gave Obama a Nobel Peace Prize for no reason at all will avoid awarding it to the man who rightfully deserves it.)

There’s nothing new about census taking. In the Bible the Lord commanded Moses to take one of those who had joined him on the exodus out of Egypt. In the United States seats in the House of Representatives and the allocation of trillions of dollars in federal assistance are based on census data. As the Project on Government Oversight informs us:

The federal government relies heavily on the data in several important ways. It allocates seats in the House of Representatives based on the decennial census results. It also uses the data to help direct trillions of dollars in federal assistance to states and communities. Those funds are used for hospitals, roads, schools, housing, supporting veterans, feeding children and families, economic development, and so much more. Agencies use census data for program evaluation and evidence-based policymaking. It is therefore essential to get accurate decennial census counts, yet numerous states had statistically significant errors in their 2020 decennial numbers.

So, if you pad the rolls with illegal aliens, your districts will get greater representation in Congress and more federal money to spend. The last national census was in 2020 and the Post Enumeration Survey revealed it was full of errors in at least 14 states.

Not only did the 2020 census count illegal aliens (like previous counts) -- but it was wildly inaccurate -- conveniently benefiting Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives. In a shocking report that has not received the attention it deserves, the U.S. Census Bureau recently admitted that its 2020 Census count of the American population was incorrect in at least 14 states. And those mistakes were costly to certain states in terms of congressional representation, number of electors, and money those states are likely to receive from the federal government during the next decade. To put the scope of these mistakes into perspective, contrast the errors in the Census Bureau’s latest recount (the 2020 Post-Enumeration Survey, or PES) with the recount from a decade ago (the 2010 Post-Enumeration Survey) -- in which there was a net overcount of a mere 0.01 percent (36,000 people), a statistically insignificant error. As explained below, as a result of these errors, Florida did not receive two additional congressional seats and Texas did not receive one more congressional seat. Meanwhile, two other states, Minnesota and Rhode Island, each retained a congressional seat that they should have lost, and Colorado gained a new seat to which it was rightfully not entitled.

Traditionally the census is taken every 10 years, but the president has called for one to be done now.

According to White House Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, the Democrats manipulated the 2020 census to unfairly gain 20-30 congressional seats thanks to lax registration laws which allowed illegal aliens to vote. There’ s no constitutional bar to doing a new census now. The Constitution only mandates that there not be a greater than ten-year-gap between counts.

As but one example of how counting illegals in the census and lax registration laws have allowed massive cheating. Look to Washington State:

“WA State has 700,000 voter registrations with no social security number. That's nearly 20% of the entire electorate. They've been stealing elections for a long, long time. “

Gerrymandering has added a forearm to the Democrats thumb on the electoral scale. Some districts in states like New York, Illinois, and California look like weird ink blot tests. VP J.D. Vance:

“The gerrymander in California is outrageous. Of their 52 congressional districts, nine of them are Republican. That means 17 percent of their delegation is Republican when Republicans regularly win 40 percent of the vote in that state. How can this be possibly allowed? Related: America’s Newspaper of Record is once again doing straight-up reportage: Democrats Warn New Trump Census Could Negate All The Illegal Alien Votes Biden Brought In.”

In at least one case a liberal judge made it particularly outrageous.

“Obama-appointed judge forced Louisiana to create a black-majority district resulting in a congressional district stretching more than 250 miles across the state. SCOTUS is likely to rule that the 6th District violates the 14th or 15th Amendments by constituting an impermissible racial gerrymander. In the meantime Rep Cleo Fields is putting a lot of miles on his Buick LeSabre.”

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom is scheming to replace the state’s nonpartisan congressional map to make districting even more partisan than it already is. In Texas, Democrats have fled the state hoping that without a quorum the legislature won’t be able to correct the districting map. In the meantime, Democrats have done everything in their power to disenfranchise Republicans:

Blue states with ZERO Republican House seats: Massachusetts Rhode Island Vermont New Hampshire Hawaii New Mexico Connecticut Delaware Blue states with ONE Republican House seat: Maryland Oregon Maine Blue states with 2-5 Republican House seats: Colorado Minnesota Illinois Virginia New Jersey After that, you only have California & New York The reason Democrats are screaming for Texas to stop redistricting is because Democrats have almost nothing left to gerrymander They already rigged the map years ago and hate to see Republicans actually fighting back.

The numbers gal DataRepublican tells us what the census shift and gerrymandering results will be:

“Just so it's clear, there are 3 separate ways Republicans can gain House seats 1️⃣Stop counting undocumented immigrants or foreign residents; shifts about 10 seats 2️⃣Redo the 2020 Census correctly; would shift around 15-20 seats per your post 3️⃣Gerrymandering; effects vary but can stack on top of the above These aren't either/or; they all stack.”

Elsewhere with little fanfare, the President has brokered peace agreements with states some of which have had long-running wars: Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. This week he’s meeting with Russian President Putin in Alaska in a promising effort to end the Ukraine-Russia war. Efforts to date to resolve the Gazan war have been fruitless. However, under Trump we now have 22 Arab League nations calling for Israel’s recognition and for Hamas to disarm and relinquish power.

If the Norwegians fail to award Trump a Nobel Peace Prize, they finally will have sealed the award forever as a mockery.