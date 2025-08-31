The ‘Follow the Science’ Crowd Seldom Does

Sometimes you just have to look at a thing to know it’s nuts. Other times, you have to extrapolate a thing out to its inevitable end to know it’s nuts, but then there it is: it’s nuts.

Lefties have trouble extrapolating. They clearly have trouble with what is real and obvious (i.e., X/X = Female, X/Y = Male), but the things you need only think through just a little bit elude them, too. Have you noticed? They simply don’t extrapolate. Even a little.

They’re often so anti-science, so counter-factual, so self-destructive that it goes beyond simply not following “the science.” They’re not following friggin’ gravity. The simple rules of being. Just being. Being human. On earth. Where there are actions and consequences. They. Just. Don’t. Think. That. Way.

So let’s do it for them. Let’s look at a few things they really haven’t thought through.

X/Y Men & X/X Women & “Gender-affirming care”

How is it “gender-affirming” to cut body parts off? The left is known for calling things Orwellian names, but I think “gender-affirming care” for the willful mutilation of one’s body must be the most Orwellian. They try to get around this by saying “gender” is different from “sex,” but then why chop off body parts if the whole thing is just a “construct”? Can’t you just “construct” your “gender-identity” without a scalpel? Since when does personal affirmation of anything depend on somebody else graduating from medical school?

There’s nothing—nothing—in the great American experiment of Liberty that requires someone else’s labor in order to “affirm” you. That’s the whole point. So this is communistic thinking, in my opinion. If you can’t achieve personal affirmation without somebody taking a scalpel to you, then how healthy is it? I think that question answers itself.

The whole thing is communistic, anti-science gobbledygook.

X/Y Men & X/X Women & Sports

Men are stronger. This is a thing that simply is. It is not arguable. On the whole, in the main, generally speaking, men, as a group, as a sex, are stronger. One can deny it, wish it away, put lipstick on it (or him), and point to exceptions or pretend it isn’t so, all day long, but that does not make it so. Any more than tucking one’s penis between one’s legs gives one a vagina. It doesn’t. All day long. And twice on Sunday.

Science, actual science, tells us there are two and only two sexes: X/X and X/Y. That’s it. You’re born one or the other. Yes, there are mutations and exceptions, but that’s the point: they are mutations and exceptions to the norm, to what makes us human, not an anteater. We can self-identify as an anteater, but that would make us ridiculous and ruin pizza night on Fridays.

Climate change

The “science” says the planet’s climate is not changed by man (anthropogenic climate change), yet there’s Greta Thunberg (when she’s not taking sides with Hamas) out there yelling into a microphone about how disappointed she is in all of us for not corking cow butts or flying in airplanes fueled with fairy dust.

The climate record, taken from deep earth core samples and via other means, tells us very clearly that changes in the climate are cyclical and that the cycles correspond to solar activity, not the internal combustion engine. Earth’s climate record is long, exponentially longer than the advent of the internal combustion engine, which is what most of these loons point to as the beginning of our end times here on this magnificent blue dot.

Earth’s own crust calendar proves them wrong, scientifically.

Self-defense

It’s one thing to want to repeal the Second Amendment, a goal that lefties have been less and less shy about as time has gone on. But to then want to disarm the police or, worse, just wholesale defund the police is…well, it’s suicidal. Somebody has to be more lethal than the bad guy, and asking the man who is about to rape you if he had an awful childhood or sending in a social worker ain’t gonna stop him, no matter how sympathetic you both are.

To find the answer to why women need guns, we need only look near the top of this article: men are stronger than women.

Guns are the great equalizer.

Open borders

It’s the essential paradox: if you don’t protect your borders, you don’t have a country, and if you don’t have a country attractive to foreigners, then guess what? You don’t have a country attractive to us. So what’s the point of open borders? There isn’t much of one, is there? If we just become Mexico El Norte?

Once again, lefties don’t extrapolate.

Abortion

Life begins at conception. This is not arguable. The left can argue all day long about the imaginary “right” to abortion, but it doesn’t change the fact that where there was once life, there isn’t one after an abortion. That life has been extinguished. The rest of their caterwauling is just anti-science noise.

And yet again, we are the follow-the-science crowd, not them.

Conclusion

Whether it’s sex and gender, climate change, self-defense, open borders, or abortion, the left simply doesn’t follow-the-science or extrapolate. Propaganda and mass formation psychosis are, so far, the only credible explanations for this widespread phenomenon. They’re both good (enough) explanations, so they’ll have to do.

In the meantime, we just need to make sure these freaks don’t get anywhere near power ever again, because clearly, they haven’t thought anything through.