The Democrats’ Cult of Human Sacrifice

When President Trump deployed National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., condemnation from Democrats was swift and withering. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - NY) declared, “No f‑‑‑ing way” would he agree to extending the deployment beyond 30 days, saying. “We’ll fight him tooth and nail.” After Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “The fact that we have more law enforcement and presence in neighborhoods, that may be positive,” she reverted to the official Democrat Party line, telling community leaders they need to “protect our city and to protect our autonomy, to protect our Home Rule, and get to the other side of this guy…”

President Trump's talk of sending the National Guard to large American cities both in blue states (like Chicago in Illinois) and red states (St. Louis in Missouri) has infuriated Democrat officials. Maryland governor Wes Moore called out President Trump, saying, “if you are not willing to walk our communities, keep our name out of your mouth.” Trump responded on X, “As President, I would much prefer that [Gov. Moore] clean up this Crime disaster before I go there for a ‘walk.’”

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson were more blunt. “Mr. President -- Instead, I say: do not come. You are neither wanted nor needed here,” Pritzker said, adding. “If you hurt my people, nothing will stop me… from making sure that you face justice." On the MS-NOW program “Morning Joe,” Johnson implied that more funding for social programs would solve Chicago’s crime problems with and repeatedly refused to say that 5,000 more police officers in Chicago -- in addition to the social programs he proposes -- would make the city’s residents safer.

These Democrat politicians are terrified that the President’s intervention in Washington is working. From January through July of 2025, the monthly number of homicides in the District averaged over 13. Since the deployment of the National Guard, homicides in the District have fallen to zero.

Politicians of every stripe should support saving the lives of people who would otherwise be murdered. Yet Democrats behave as though the actions President Trump has taken are worse that the deaths those actions have prevented.

A seminal event in the development of Western civilization was the sacrifice of Isaac, in which the Hebrew God revealed to Abraham that He regarded human sacrifice as abhorrent and atavistic. Every modern civilization now rejects the idea of human sacrifice.

Every civilization, that is, except the Democrat Party, which is increasingly identified with progressive beliefs: In America, economics is fundamentally unfair. criminal justice and incarceration perpetuate class and racial oppression, morality derives intersectionality, and above all, Donald Trump is a despot, so whatever springs forth from his mind, mouth, and pen is an evil that must be resisted.

These sacred beliefs cannot be challenged by the party faithful. Insha Rahman of Vera Institute of Justice advised the crowd at the DNC meeting in Minneapolis, “Don't take the bait in talking about migrant crime or carjackings or the things that actually don't matter to that many Americans…” When adherence to these beliefs costs citizens their lives, Democrats treat that as the unavoidable price for keeping the faith. When alternatives to Democratic governance reduce or eliminate those deaths, Democrats fiercely defend their right to sacrifice those who should have died under Democratic policies.

In the twelve months to June 2025, there were 498 homicides in Chicago. Worse is the racial disparity in homicide rates: whites experienced 2.5 homicides per 100,000 residents, Latinos 14.2, and Blacks an astounding 55.0. If Democrats hate racial injustice, local and state officials should welcome help from any quarter in any form to make Chicago safer. Instead, Pritzker and Johnson are willing to pay any price, bear any burden to keep Trump from making Chicagoans safer, especially since that price is actually paid by the city’s forty murder victims monthly.

Baltimore, despite its lowest murder rate since 1977, is still in the top 10 of U.S. cities. St. Louis had a 22% decline in its murder rate in the first half of 2025 to just under 80 per 100,000 residents. In cities like Memphis, Houston, and Oakland, California, Democratic leaders point to year-on-year reductions in homicides and violent crimes, yet these are still among the most dangerous cities in America.

After three weeks of Federal deployment, people who live and work in Washington have noticed. Even Mayor Bowser has had another change of heart, telling reporters, "We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city." If the Democratic mayors of Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, Oakland, and other cities bothered to ask, they might find that their constituents would also accept help from the Trump Administration if it saved them from being sacrificed on the altar of Democrat Party beliefs.

Image: AT via Magic Studio