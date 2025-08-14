The Democrats and Their 'Affordability Crisis' Scam

It never ceases to amaze me -- well, it actually has ceased to amaze me. Democrats exist in a continuous loop. Their talk about an “affordability crisis” is the latest example. Not that the cost of living isn’t an issue. Most Americans grapple with monthly bills. People struggle to keep personal debt from ballooning. Housing affordability -- particularly for those starting out -- is a real problem.

But the good news for consumers and the bad news for Democrats is that just shy of seven months, President Trump is ratcheting down costs. The affordability dilemma hasn’t disappeared, but Trump has rolled up his sleeves and gotten to work. The results are encouraging.

Groceries and gas at the pump are cheaper. That’s a big deal when you live paycheck-to-paycheck. The One, Big Beautiful Act will drive even better economic news in the months ahead. Handwringing Democrats are doing their darndest to convince voters that Trump’s successes are illusions. They’re making a lot of noise to distract. They keep lying through their teeth, which is their old go-to. Ask Chuck Schumer.

Unaffordability was made right here in the U.S.A., manufactured by Democrats. The Biden presidency turbocharged costs. That was accomplished the old-fashioned way: big government spending. Priming the pump, they used to call it. But it’s really all about fleecing taxpayers and incurring debt -- lots of it -- to line pockets. What Democrats call the “public interest” is nothing more than a money grab.

As Wayne Grudem wrote for Townhall last October:

Joe Biden became president on January 20, 2021, and with Democrats in control of both the House and the Senate, there was nothing Republicans could do stop them. Soon the spending spree began.

Never forget the American Rescue Plan Act, which weighed in at a massive $1.9 trillion in spending, and the laughably named Inflation Reduction Act, which added $891 billion in a lot of “green” spending, were the twin engines driving costs higher. Then the Fed printed tons of money to help cover costs, which really amped up inflation.

As Grudem reminded readers, accelerating inflation was made worse when Biden “issued executive orders restricting future oil and natural gas extraction, which immediately drove up energy prices, and this put added inflationary pressure on gas at the pump.” Conventional energy touches the entire economy. Biden’s anti-conventional energy stance fueled higher costs.

Trump, to repeat, is doing the fixing, leaving Democrats to pretend that they don’t own the affordability crisis and they’ll fix what they swear they didn’t break. Then they argue that price hikes are coming from Trump’s tariffs, which, to date, haven’t generated the tsunami of higher costs that crack progressive economists predicted.

What has happened is that tariff revenues have poured into the U.S. Treasury. Trump even talks about tariffs as a means of ending income taxes for people earning less than $200,000. Achievable? Sure, if government is downsized. That’s not an easy feat, but Trump isn’t daunted. Like his businesses, he wants Uncle Sam lean and mean. He’s working at it.

Building an enduring a majority coalition -- generational in length -- has always been about which party wins working and middle-income voters. As of the presidential contest, those voters have been fleeing Democrats like kids versed in stranger-danger. Trump is the recipient of their support.

The dwindling Democrat coalition is made up of an assortment of fringy types, the uber-wealthy, blacks, fewer and fewer Hispanics, lonely single women, and old white boomers with too much money and time on their hands. Chicks with lavender hair, nose rings, and more tattoos than a graffiti-covered NYC subway train have become the butt of jokes. The affluent, bored, eternally scowling, progressive whites who trekked to “Alligator Alley” in the Everglades to protest Trump detaining illegals on “stolen land” are -- as Neanderthals once were -- a dying species, thanks mostly to a conscious, collective decision not to reproduce. Reducing carbon footprints means deep-sixing babies. Barren boomers and Xers are going the way of bellbottoms.

Democrats work from one cookbook. Big government solutions will solve the affordability crisis -- the same big government that caused the crisis.

Voters have hardly forgotten the 48 dreary months of doddering Joe Biden’s regime. Joe’s puppeteers made an absolute botch of everything they touched, particularly cost of living. Worse for Big Lie Democrats, Trump’s smart, savvy, decisive policies and governance -- his astoundingly turning things around lickety-split -- is providing a compelling contrast. Want struggles and misery, vote Democrat. Want a humming economy, lower costs -- and a secure border, peace, and clean and safe cities (work in progress), vote Trump. Then vote Vance.

For Democrats, problem-making is their industry. Sure, they blunder, but most problems are confected. Somebody, somewhere, must be aggrieved. Some race, creed, color, or you-pick-‘em gender needs billions and billions of taxpayer dollars to right imaginary wrongs or address genuine wrongs blown up into mega-billion dollar fixes. Democrats really became good at scamming that way with FDR’s rise.

Some problems are entirely fantasized, like “manmade” global warming, which Democrats offer copious solutions for. Draconian green policies are costing Marylanders through the nose. Maryland Republicans -- rare birds -- called on Governor Wes Moore to strip out costly green regs as far back as last February. But what do Moore and Democrats do instead? Blame utility companies for the high costs they created.

Reported WJZ News, February 13:

“Energy inflation has been one of the biggest sources of inflation for the average family,” [U.S.] Rep. [Andy] Harris [R-MD] said. “Every single Marylander has been affected negatively by these soaring power prices," Del. Brian Chisholm said. "All of our offices, anybody with a phone line has been taking calls from Marylanders across the state.”

California Democrats have been driving oil and gas producers out of the state for years. Refineries are shutting down. The average price for a gallon of gas in the once-golden state is $4.495 (as of August 13). The national average is $3.155. It’s even lower in most red states.

Remember when buying a new car or truck wasn’t just a dream? Regulations -- loads of government red tape -- pile cost on top of cost. A big chunk of a new car’s or truck’s price pays for federal government-imposed standards. But it’s not Democrats to the rescue. They’re the primary culprits in greater regs and higher costs.

It’s Trump coming to the rescue again. On June 6, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a statement. It reads in part:

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making vehicles more affordable and easier to manufacture in the United States The previous administration illegally used CAFE standards as an electric vehicle mandate -- raising new car prices and reducing safety. Resetting CAFE standards as Congress intended will lower vehicle costs and ensure the American people can purchase the cars they want,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

Those are only samplings of how Democrats have created an affordability crisis. But scam they will.

The next time an overwrought Democrat pol wants you to listen to her party’s solutions to the bills you’re wrestling with, tell her that solutions are underway with more and better to come. Then ask her to thank President Trump.

J. Robert Smith can be found at X. His handle is @JRobertSmith1. At Gab, @JRobertSmith. He blogs occasionally at Flyover .

