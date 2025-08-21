Rule by Foreigners, in Ancient China, and in the U.S.
Rule by imported foreigners has been a method of imperial oppression in some corners of history.
The account of Marco Polo is instructive on this, as he traveled throughout Asia, visiting many kingdoms and empires. He recounted his learnings of statecraft in his autobiography, “The Travels of Marco Polo.”
He described the control of China (Cathay) by the Great Kublai Khan of the Mongol Empire (Tartars) by the employment of foreign governors.
One particular nasty governor was the Muslim (Saracen) Achmath, chief viceroy to the Khan. He wrote:
You will hear further on how that there are twelve persons appointed who have authority to dispose of lands, offices, and everything else at their discretion. Now one of these was a certain Saracen named Achmath, a shrewd and able man, who had more power and influence with the Grand Kaan than any of the others; and the Kaan held him in such regard that he could do what he pleased ...
... and ...
This person disposed of all governments and offices, and passed sentence on all malefactors; and whenever he desired to have any one whom he hated put to death, whether with justice or without it, he would go to the Emperor and say: “Such an one deserves death, for he hath done this or that against your imperial dignity.” Then the Lord would say: “Do as you think right,” and so he would have the man forthwith executed. Thus when people saw how unbounded were his powers, and how unbounded the reliance placed by the Emperor on everything that he said, they did not venture to oppose him in anything ...
... and ...
Moreover, there was no beautiful woman whom he might desire, but he got hold of her; if she were unmarried, forcing her to be his wife, if otherwise, compelling her to consent to his desires ...
... and ...
Also he had some five-and-twenty sons who held offices of importance, and some of these, under the protection of their father’s name, committed scandals like his own, and many other abominable iniquities. This Achmath also had amassed great treasure, for everybody who wanted office sent him a heavy bribe.
... and ...
In such authority did this man continue for two-and-twenty years. At last the people of the country, to wit the Cathayans [ed: Chinese], utterly wearied with the endless outrages and abominable iniquities which he perpetrated against them, whether as regarded their wives or their own persons, conspired to slay him and revolt against the government. Amongst the rest there was a certain Cathayan named Chenchu, a commander of a thousand, whose mother, daughter, and wife had all been dishonoured by Achmath. Now this man, full of bitter resentment, entered into parley regarding the destruction of the Minister with another Cathayan whose name was Vanchu, who was a commander of 10,000. They came to the conclusion that the time to do the business would be during the Great Kaan’s absence from Cambaluc ...
... and ...
And you should know that all the Cathayans detested the Grand Kaan’s rule because he set over them governors who were Tartars, or still more frequently Saracens, and these they could not endure, for they were treated by them just like slaves. You see the Great Kaan had not succeeded to the dominion of Cathay by hereditary right, but held it by conquest; and thus having no confidence in the natives, he put all authority into the hands of Tartars, Saracens, or Christians who were attached to his household and devoted to his service, and were foreigners in Cathay.
The wicked viceroy Achmath was killed during the attempted revolt, but the revolt itself failed. In the aftermath, the Great Khan (spelled 'Kaan' in this translation) investigated its cause:
After the Great Kaan had returned to Cambaluc he was very anxious to discover what had led to this affair, and he then learned all about the endless iniquities of that accursed Achmath and his sons. It was proved that he and seven of his sons (for they were not all bad) had forced no end of women to be their wives, besides those whom they had ravished ...
... and ...
These circumstances called the Kaan’s attention to the accursed doctrines of the Sect of the Saracens, which excuse every crime, yea even murder itself, when committed on such as are not of their religion.
This excerpt is from: Marco Polo, Rustichello da Pisa. “The Travels of Marco Polo — Volume 1.
In recent times we have seen the replacement of heritage Americans, with a long lineage rooted in American culture, by foreign-born or second generation immigrants that lack deep American roots.
Our 2024 presidential race nearly came down to two people who were born not of U.S. citizens, but rather of foreign workers in the U.S.: Kamala Harris and Nikki Haley.
Under President Trump’s interpretation of the 14th Amendment, and his Executive Order 14160, they would not have qualified as citizens. An interpretation that is now being litigated in the courts.
The pushing of foreign-rooted politicians (and judges) into prominence by globalist donors is not a phenomenon unique to the U.S.
The British isles in recent years saw Rishi Sunak, Leo Varadkar, and Humza Yousaf simultaneously serve as British Prime Minister, Irish Prime Minister, and First Minister of Scotland. Religiously Hindu, atheist, and Muslim respectively. All three of Punjabi ancestry.
Lacking religious or geographic bonds to Western civilization, they can serve as ideal managers for a global corporate ideology that regards nations and citizens as an inconvenience.
Within the U.S., the judiciary has also been populated by foreign judges. Three of the last four judges appointed to the D.C. district court by the Biden regime were foreign-born: Ana C. Reyes, Amir Ali, and Sparkle L. Sooknanan. The fourth, Loren AliKhan, the descendant of foreign parents. The D.C. district court has been prominent in impeding President Trump’s America first agenda.
Egyptian-Canadian judge Amir Ali, appointed by Joe Biden to the D.C. Circuit Court, serves as a modern recurrence of this destruction by foreign rule. Born in Canada, of Muslim immigrant parents, he was shoehorned into American political power by the Biden regime shortly before the transition of power to Trump. He has been a citizen of the U.S. since only 2019. On Feb. 13 , 2025, he blocked President Trump’s funding freeze of USAID, the worldwide funding pipeline of NGOs around the world.
The USAID program used over $44 billion in funding in fiscal year 2024. Over the years it has funded many transgender and DEI causes, along with mass migration infiltration around the world. Such as this 2023 grant to HIAS of over $15 million to resettle foreigners into the United States.
Even as there has been a historic housing unaffordability crisis, and many Americans are dying in the streets, tax dollars were funding the rehousing of foreigners in the U.S. And foreign-born judge Amir Ali opposed ending it.
Another Biden-appointed foreign judge is Ana Cecilia Reyes of Uruguay. On the D.C. district court she opposed the Trump order banning transgenders in the military, issuing an injunction blocking the order in February 2025.
The continuing prospect of foreign-born judges managing our military via judicial order is alarming for national security.
It is unreasonable to staff the judiciary with transplants to the United States, who lack roots in its history, politics and people. It is the fruit of the tyrannical ideology of leftist globalists, who would rather see America weak than strong.
As Aristotle wrote:
Another mark of a tyrant is that he likes foreigners better than citizens, and lives with them and invites them to his table; for the one are enemies, but the Others enter into no rivalry with him.
Image: Honolulu Museum of Art via Picryl // public domain