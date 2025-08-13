Red Star Rising Over NYC: China’s Hidden Hand in the ‘Jews for Zohran’ Scam

If you thought New York politics couldn’t get more cynical, think again.

An exposé from The New York Post has shone a harsh spotlight on one more act in the city’s ideological theater of the absurd—Jews for Zohran, a meticulously choreographed campaign crafted to launder the record of Zohran Mamdani, the self-styled Democratic Socialist assemblyman from Queens with a well-documented history of Israel-bashing.

The group’s name sounds grassroots—almost quaint—like typical campaign affinity group fare.

But its roots lie not in Astoria or the Bronx, and certainly not in Israel, but halfway around the globe in Shanghai, where pro-Beijing billionaire Neville Roy Singham now resides.

And here’s the kicker: the political director behind “Jews for Zohran” is Alicia Singham Goodwin, niece of the Marxist tech mogul long accused of pushing Chinese Communist Party narratives through a web of shell organizations and activist fronts.

The niece of the China-based billionaire purportedly backing left-wing protest groups in the US spearheaded the ‘Jews for Zohran’ Mamdani campaign — a bid to give the Israel-bashing candidate cover from antisemitism accusations and win over Jewish voters, The Post reports.

Let that sink in. A family member of Neville Roy Singham—a CCP-aligned operative bankrolling far-left activism—is running cover for New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

And Mamdani needs it. He has branded Israel an “apartheid” regime, endorsed the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and accused it of operating “in all its settler-colonial forms.”

Pressed during the June Democrat mayoral debate on whether Israel has the right to exist “as a Jewish state,” Mamdani replied, “As a state with equal rights.”

In a follow-up TV interview, he claimed, “I’m not comfortable supporting any state that has a hierarchy of citizenship on the basis of religion or anything else… Equality should be enshrined in every country in the world”.

The problem? It’s an ideological canard—a stock trope of the BDS movement, not an accurate reading of Israeli law.

While the Law of Return grants Jews worldwide a path to automatic citizenship and the 2018 Nation-State Law affirms Israel’s Jewish national identity, once citizenship is granted, Israeli Arabs, Druze, Christians, and other minorities hold the same legal rights as Jewish citizens—voting, property ownership, free speech, and eligibility for public office.

Mamdani’s “hierarchy” charge is more than just wrong—it’s agitprop, collapsing the distinction between Israel’s national identity and its civil rights protections to cast the very idea of a Jewish state as inherently illegitimate.

He has also repeatedly declined to condemn the slogan “globalize the Intifada,” calling it symbolic and insisting it is not the mayor’s position to “police language.” Only after sustained backlash did he say he avoids the phrase and now discourages its use—this, despite declaring the Palestinian cause “central to my identity,” both in and out of politics.

As it turns out, “Jews for Zohran” operates as a finely tuned shield for Mamdani—whether he is abroad or back in New York—while his political operatives and media allies work to sculpt and reinforce the narrative in his favor.

According to the Post,

Jews for Zohran is now working with city Comptroller Brad Lander and Rep. Jerry Nadler to persuade more Jewish political figures—such as Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Dan Goldman—to back Mamdani for mayor.

Singham, a Marxist, amassed his fortune in American tech—selling his company ThoughtWorks for $785 million in 2017—before relocating to China, where he and his wife, CodePink co-founder Jodie Evans, run a global far-left funding network.

The Network Contagion Research Institute describes them as a “power couple” within the international hard left, with close financial, interpersonal, and ideological ties to the CCP.

From his PRC base, Singham has funneled millions into far-left causes worldwide—many mirroring Beijing’s agenda. In the U.S., that means bankrolling groups that parrot CCP talking points: anti-Israel, anti-West, and anti-capitalist.

Unsurprisingly, his funding has avoided organizations that genuinely support Jewish or pro-Israel interests, channeling his network ever deeper into a CCP-aligned “revolutionary ecosystem.”

The Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) found that the “Shut It Down for Palestine” (SID4P) movement—formed after the October 2023 Hamas attack—is powered by groups like the People’s Forum, ANSWER Coalition, and International People’s Assembly (IPA), all tied to Singham’s CCP-linked network.

Far from organic protest, these convenors pursue a militant, ideologically driven agenda openly hostile to the United States and the core institutions of Western democracy.

The George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, in its July 2025 report on CCP influence in U.S. pro-Palestinian activism, similarly warns that Singham’s funding helped fuel disruptive mass protests aligning with Beijing’s global strategic interests, citing documented links between his network and groups organizing those actions.

As the Heritage Foundation notes, the network that Singham operates with his wife has become a breeding ground for radicalization.

In Heritage’s telling, the Capital Jewish Museum murders—in which the accused gunman shouted “Free Palestine” while opening fire outside the D.C. museum—stand as a grim example of how this ideological pipeline, fueled by foreign-aligned extremist activism, can spill over into lethal real-world violence.

Operating from his post in China, Singham even “shares premises with Shanghai Maku Cultural Communications Ltd., a Chinese propaganda firm focused on presenting a positive image of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the global south.”

According to a 2023 New York Times report, his “ties to the propaganda machine date back at least to 2019, when, corporate documents show, he started a consulting business with Chinese partners. Those partners are active in the propaganda apparatus.”

Despite this history, Singham's network is now promoting a political front group whose branding trades heavily on Jewish identity, aiming to court Jewish support in the closely watched Manhattan mayoral campaign.

Here, the face is Mamdani—who checked the box for “Black or African American” on his Columbia application despite being of Indian ancestry, born in Uganda, and from a well-connected East African–South Asian family.

His father is a tenured professor at Columbia. His mother is a filmmaker. Yet Mamdani has styled himself as a revolutionary underdog—despite benefiting from every elite institution and every ideological cover story that money and media can buy.

The left has mastered ideological laundering—using identity groups to deflect criticism and smear opponents, wrapping themselves in slogans to slip past scrutiny.

“Jews for Zohran” is a textbook case of this cynical tactic: take a divisive, radical figure and surround him with religious branding and media allies until he looks untouchable.

The New York City mayoral race is drawing global attention—and behind the scenes, a coordinated international operation is backing him. American voters, especially Jewish voters, deserve to know when a group’s branding is being weaponized to advance the agenda of foreign operatives and radical ideologues.

In the end, “Jews for Zohran” may be the most Orwellian political slogan yet—because behind the curtain, the star they march under isn’t white and blue at all. It’s red—stamped “Made in China,” and carried straight into the heart of American politics by a CCP-aligned network that knows precisely what it’s doing.

Charlton Allen is an attorney and former chief executive officer and chief judicial officer of the North Carolina Industrial Commission. He is founder of the Madison Center for Law & Liberty, Inc., editor of The American Salient, and host of the Modern Federalist podcast. For media inquiries or speaking engagements, please click here. X: @CharltonAllenNC

